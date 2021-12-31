Mary Sue Huff, age 94, of Wears Valley, Sevierville, TN, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Morning View Transitional Care in Maryville, TN. She was born on October 9, 1927 in Wears Valley where she lived her entire life. She graduated from Sevier Co. High School and was a homemaker and substitute teacher for many years. Mary Sue was a member of Wears Valley United Methodist Church for over 78 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ernest Huff; parents, Loy and Leona Lawson Crowson; sisters, Callie Temple, Louise Crowson; great-granddaughter, Bostyn Huff; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Crowson, Dorothy Myers, Gladys, Betty, Grace, Blanche, and Carol Huff; brothers-in-law, Fred, Hugh, Claude, Elmer, and Lyman Huff; Ray Myers, Ralph McCarter, George Temple. Mary Sue is survived by her daughter, Judy McKnight and husband, Mark; son, Sammy Huff; granddaughters, Rebecca (Chad) Littleton, Elizabeth McKnight and Tim Self, Katy (Corey) Wright, Brittany Huff, Sierra (Alex) Steele; great-grandchildren, Erica and Robert Littleton, Ramsey and Creed Self, and Blaine and Austin Wright, Bray and Beau Huff, Bentley and Beckett Steele; brother, Joe Crowson; nephew, Joey Crowson; niece, Londa Matthews and family; brother-in-law, Herman Huff; sisters-in-law, Jean and Casina Huff; several nieces, nephews and their families. The family is very grateful to Blount TCC and Blount Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care and concern during her time there. Memorial donations may be made to Wears Valley United Methodist Church, 3110 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, TN 37862 or Mattox Cemetery, C/O Tim Rimel, 3509 Pumpkin Path Way, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 PM Sunday, January 2, 2022 with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM at Wears Valley United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Mattox Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
