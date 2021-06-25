Wilma Kathleen Nuchols Atchley, of Rockford, Tennessee, born October 30, 1928, passed peacefully on June 18, 2021 at Northshore Heights assisted living. Wilma was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Merwin Benjamin Atchley and they are now together again in heaven. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She is a retired chief deputy clerk of the TN State Supreme Court and prior to that, she was a law clerk for attorney D.K Rozier. Wilma is preceded in death by parents, James Hobert and Hessie Gregory Nuchols. She had one brother, James Keith Nuchols. She is survived by sister in law, Glenna P Atchley as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank special friends, Buena Brewer and Libby Bowling as well as the staff at Northshore Heights assisted living. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, Tennessee, Sunday, June 27, 2021 for a 3:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 Ogle Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37922 or the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
