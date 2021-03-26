Sandra Lynn Johnston, age 68, of Louisville died at home Wednesday, March 17th, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She attended Friendsville High School and was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. She worked for Red Letter 9/Goteez as the Accounting Manager for the last 25 years. She embodied all of the traits of a perfect wife, mother, grandmother and employee. She was an honest, loving, caring, supportive person who always stayed true to herself. She loved to cook, can vegetables, sew and do crafts with her granddaughter, Gracie Mae. She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband Johnny; sons Brian (Best DIL ever, Amy) and Jason; grandkids, Garrett, Gavin, Grant, Griffin and Gracie Mae; loving brother Billy Hubbard (Sarah); sisters Shirley Robinson (Mike), Sharon Hughes. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Sandra’s name to The Shady Grove Cemetery Association, 4209 Miser Station Road Louisville, TN 37777.
