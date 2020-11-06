Edward E. Turner, age 73, of Corryton joined the heavenly choir on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a retired veteran of the United States Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. A member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, where he participated in missions work. Edward retired from KUB after 28 years as a lineman. Preceded in death by his parents John Edward and Jewel Turner; sisters Vena Moore and Billie Jean Turner. Survived by his wife of 20 years Sandra Turner; daughters Hope Turner and Heather Davis; sister Rena Ramsey and family; stepsons Steve Brown and family, Mike Brown and family; several nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren and his faithful companion Molly. Friends may come by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at their convenience on Sunday, November 8th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Mr. Turner will be buried at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier in a private ceremony with Jimmy Ramsey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations should be directed to Rutherford United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, or UT Hospice in memory of Edward E. Turner. Condolences for the Turner family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
