Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling Died September 2, 2021 Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the age of 91. The family will receive friends October 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, Piney Flats, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm with the Reverend David Woody officiating. A graveside service will be held at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery following the service. Due to circumstances with COVID-19, the family encourages everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
