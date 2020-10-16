Nina Ruth Russell Thompson, age 78 of Sweetwater formerly of Greenback passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Friday, October 16, 2020. Nina was a very special mom, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend. She was of the Baptist faith. Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Buck R.Thompson; parents, Jim Russell, Ida and Bob Saylor; sisters, Margaret Vaughn, Betty Phillips and Barbara Price; brothers, James G. Russell and William A. Russell and many more beloved family members. Survived by her, daughters and sons-in-law, Marybelle and Derrill Goines of Loudon, Judy and Eugene Tadlock all of Sweetwater, Margaret Jean and Johnny Shubert of Loudon; her beloved pet Chi Chi; grandchildren: Brittany Shubert, Jennifer (Elijah) Kinkead, Sara (John) Powers, Kimberly (Jacob) Frye, Ashley (Dalton) Lively, Maggie Shubert, Angel Tadlock, Christin Tadlock, Dusty (Charity) Goines, Destiny (Jake) Green, and Andrew Goines; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Thomas Buck, Braxton, Nathan, Austin, Serena, Kynlee, Jo Jo, and Henley, brothers and sisters-in-law, John E. and Corla Russell ; several nieces and nephews; longtime special friends, Charlsie Lowe and Sherry Kidd. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18th at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Kidd officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 on Monday and proceed to Marble Hill Cemetery in Greenback for graveside services at 1 p.m. Serving as pallbearers: Randy Vaughn, Joe Thompson, Bo McConkey, Marty McConkey, John Powers, and Dalton Lively. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.