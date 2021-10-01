Mary Parrott Stallans, 83, of Maryville, TN, passed away on September 24, 2021 in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Mary was born in Maryville, Tennessee. Mary worked as a Nursing Assistant for the University of Tennessee and was loved by all her coworkers. Mary is preceded in death by her sons, Mitchell Davis and Michael Davis; granddaughter, Autumn Davis; sister, Sarah Crisp; brother, David Charles McClure; great-grandson, Zayden Slagle. Mary is survived by Morgan, Josh and Braxton Slagle, Tammie Davis, Katie Inman, Mark and Rose Inman, Kathy and Ken Park, Tommy and Tracy Inman, Spencer and Virginia Inman, Christina Inman, Abby and Hunter Abercrombie, Mitchell Inman, Nikolas and Levi Rodriguez, Steve and Misty Crisp, Missy and Roscoe Morgan, Becky Crisp, Amber Albright, Angel McClure Click, and so many more loved nieces and nephews. The family of Mary Stallans wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Grace Hospice for superior and loving care provided her at her end days. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Inman, Josh Slagle, and Elijah Albright. Visitation and Service will be Thursday, October 7th at 3:00 pm — 4:00 pm with a short service at 4:00 pm to be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee. The funeral will be held at Clark’s Grove Cemetery, Friday, October 8th at 10:00 am. The procession to begin lining up at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Friday, October 8th at 9:30 am. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
