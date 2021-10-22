Susan Shular McNamee, age 73, departed this life on Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home with her husband and sister by her side. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Susan was a member of First Alcoa United Methodist Church and was active in United Methodist Women, choir, and handbells. She loved celebrations of all kinds, especially holidays and birthdays. Susan was a fantastic cook and expert gift wrapper who always seemed to find the perfect gift for each person. She often volunteered behind the scenes when someone was in need and was always happy to help others. Her outgoing personality and sense of humor will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Shular, Sr. and Thelma Ruhl Shular and her brother, Carl Shular, Jr. (Gene). Susan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry McNamee; children, Donna and Charlie Poling and Eddie and Janet McNamee; grandchildren, Andrew, Zacharie, and Bruce; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Steve Rhea; sister-in-law, Janet Shular; niece and nephew, Gina Thornburg and Barry Shular, and many other special family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of DCI Maryville for the care they provided Susan. A graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Todd Chancey and Reverend Joe Green. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Alcoa Methodist Church Music Department or the charity of your choice.
