Othella Elizabeth Dobson Jones was born on April 27, 1932, to her loving parents Lewis Dobson, Sr. and B. Juanita Kerr Dobson. She was raised in a Christian family and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at an early age. As a follower of Jesus Christ, she grew in wisdom, love and grace. She shared God’s love with those around her wherever she went, God’s light in her touching many lives along the way. Othella worked diligently for God’s kingdom first as a devoted member of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, and later at St. Paul AME, where she was a faithful member for over 40 years. She was a blessing to- and blessed by — two loving church families. She attended Dunbar Elementary School in Loudon, TN and graduated from Charles M. Hall High School in Alcoa. She worked at Blount County Health Department for over 30 years before retiring — twice. She enjoyed a special, loving relationship with her coworkers there. Othella was a loving mother, grandmother (known to her family as “nana”), great-grandmother (affectionately called “great-nana”). She was always nurturing, always loving, always giving of herself that her family might see Jesus through her example. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Dobson, Sr. and B. Juanita Kerr Dobson, siblings, Sandra Black, Lewis Jr., James, LeRoy, Claude, Joe, L.T., and David Dobson and grandson Dee Swann. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister, Wanda Dean; devoted sister-in-law Yvonne Dobson, affectionate children, Charlotte Douglas, Donna Geter and Randy Jones; beloved grandchildren Jamie, Tim, Michael, Tia, Mia, Adrienne, Kevin, Marissa, and Charisa; 24 treasured great-grandchildren; five dear great-great grandchildren and cherished friend, J.K. Cox, Sr. Othella Jones will long be remembered for her love, kindness, and wit. Funeral service will be held Sunday October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Griffin officiating. Interment to follow at Craig’s Chapel Cemetery, Greenback. The body may be viewed after 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. COVID 19 guidelines will be in effect. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
