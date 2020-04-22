Nancy Beatrice "Bea" Diggs, age 96 of Maryville, passed away on April 19, 2020 at home with her family. In addition to her parents, Hubert H. Boling and Essie L. Jordan; she was also preceded in death by husband, Homer C. Diggs; sister, Imogene Rogers; and grandson, Jeffrey Diggs. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville and retired from the City of Alcoa. Special loved ones she is survived by are son, Joe S. Diggs of Vonore, TN, son and daughter-in-law, Jerald C. and Helen Diggs of Friendsville, TN; granddaughters, Raechel Condee and husband, Kevin of Townsend, TN, Shannon Diggs of Friendsville, TN; grandsons, Adam Diggs and wife, Zoe of Charleston, SC, Andy Diggs and wife, Hope of Maryville, TN, Brian Diggs of Detroit, MI, Johnny Diggs of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Chase and Bailey Reno of Friendsville, TN; Brylee and Ella Condee of Townsend, TN, Ava and Mila Diggs of Maryville, TN; sister, Josephine White; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends. A private Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-953-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com

