Ruth Corrine (Ruthie) Webb, 61, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Townsend on December 28, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Melvin O. and Billie Stinnett Webb. Born in Illinois, her family soon moved to Tennessee where she grew up. Young Ruthie was an amazing athlete with a nearly unhittable softball pitch and as an All-County basketball standout her speed and accuracy were a joy to watch. She met her husband Tony during a Townsend summer. They married November 29, 1980, and recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary. Tony spent his career first in the US Marines and later worked until retirement for the Maryville Utilities Board. While they grew their family, Ruth worked for the Blount County School System, studied nursing and at one time led the Children’s Ministry for the Church of God in Townsend. She was also a wonderful basketball Coach. Ruthie Webb was a Christian who lived her Faith every day. Children were drawn to her and all that knew her saw a person full of laughter, mischief and most of all love — for family, friends and even those she didn’t even know. She often took toys and gifts to the Children’s Home, sent surprise presents to those she thought needed cheer, and if she knew someone in need she would always try to help. She was simply a special soul. Left to mourn her passing are her husband Barry Anthony (Tony) Webb, daughters Brittany Webb (Jake Sing) and their son, Brock Sing, and Lauren Webb all of Maryville, Sisters Judith Webb (Joseph Wood) of Cosby, Annette Caylor (Harvey) of Maryville and brother David Webb (Gayla) of Townsend plus numerous family and friends near and far. A Call of Convenience for family and friends will be held from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM Sunday January 3, 2021at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service in Maryville, Tennessee. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
