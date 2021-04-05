Richard Robert (Marty) Martindale, age 90, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Marty was retired from the USAF after serving 20 years. He was also a Korean War Veteran. After he retired from the USAF, he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated in 1973 with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He then began a career and retired with the Department of Labor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Mary Ruth Hughes Martindale; parents, Newt and Ada Martindale; two brothers and a sister; daughter-in-law, Debi Martindale. He is survived by his six children, Leslie (Gary) Leatherwood, Steve Martindale, Rick (Angie) Martindale, Scott (Lisa) Martindale, Mark (Wendy) Martindale, Rob (Michelle) Martindale; grandchildren, Kent (Amanda) Leatherwood, Neal Leatherwood, Shannon Martindale, Chris (Jen) Martindale, Adam Martindale, Kendall (Alex) Moore, Lindy Martindale, Ben Martindale, Sarah Martindale, Joey Martindale, Nicolas Martindale, Anna (Derick) Robinson, Emma Martindale, Trent Martindale; great-grandchildren, Brooks, Reece, Catherine, Jackson, Aiyana, Adalia, Brody. Friends may sign the register book on Wednesday, April 7th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 8th at Clarks Grove Cemetery with Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
