Mary Marguerite Royse, 76, passed away July 25, 2021. She grew up in Southern Illinois and worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau. After marriage, Mary moved to Akron, Ohio and had one son. She moved to Maryville in 1982, where she worked in real estate and owned a Dairy Queen franchise. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed retirement employment at Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Born October 26, 1944, Mary is preceded in death by her beloved sisters Mildred Sechrest and Ruby Bass, brother, Richard Wright, and nephew, Danny Bass. Mary is survived by son, Randy Royse, his wife, Angela Royse, grandson, Ashten Royse, and granddaughter, Kaden Royse. She is also survived by nieces Shawn Sechrest, Carol Grubb, Stacy Hill, and Alice Harris, and nephews Dean Bass and Mark Bass. In Christ alone, we have salvation! Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
