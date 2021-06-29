Jaren Austin Clay Cogdill, age 28, of Maryville passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home. Jaren was a loving partner, son, grandson, brother, and friend. He was a compassionate caring person who impacted many lives for the better. He will be forever missed. Survived by loving partner Jessica Gentry; mother Darlene Percell; siblings Katelyn, Ashley, Gabe, Zach, Jacob, and Sarah; grand-mother Karen Carter; several special friends and other family members; and faithful companion, Nova. Precede in death by father, Homer Cogdill; grandparents Alvin and Edith Cogdill; grand-father Dale Percell. A celebration of life will be announced later. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
