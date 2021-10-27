Phillip Douglas Dean, Sr. was born June 29, 1938, and departed this life on October 15, 2021. He was born to the union of his loving parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean in Alcoa, TN. Phillip was baptized at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Alcoa. He was employed by ALCOA for over 35 years. He loved and enjoyed being with his family, even when he was giving out orders or information. Phillip brought lots of smiles to faces even when he was telling stories. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Dean, parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean; son John Hopkins; sister, Jean Dean-McGhee. Phillip leaves to cherish his memory son, Phillip Douglas (April) Dean Jr., very devoted daughter, Freda Dean, and daughter, Tomorrow (Robbie) Brown, very devoted granddaughter Da Veda Dean. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
