Rebecca (Becky)
McCollum Gibson passed away peacefully at home October 24, 2021. Becky was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Jackie McCollum, brother Sam McCollum III, and husband David W. Gibson. She is survived by long and loved friend Aubrey K. Needham, Jr., his daughters Andrea (Ryan) Byrnes and Audrey Needham, sister Cindy (Phillip) Benefield, uncle Harry Lewis, first cousins, Kay (Mike) Wade, Dotty Neslen, David (Karen) Ferguson,Tom (Betty) Ferguson and Jean Beaulieu, as well as many close extended cousins. Becky was a 1974 graduate of Maryville High and worked at Blount National Bank while earning her Associate’s degree at UT and becoming an executive secretary at ALCOA where she was known for her efficiency, vivaciousness and cooking. She married David Gibson in 1987 and worked with him at Gibson Furniture, enjoying several trips abroad for exemplary sales. After David’s death Becky established a successful seasonal Christmas business celebrating her favorite holiday. In later years Becky enjoyed the family cabin on Lake Santeetlah, boating and locking to the Gulf of Mexico, hunting in Texas, serving in church, and supporting friends and relatives with a card ministry. Becky’s infectious smile, stylish elegance, and generous, giving spirit will be missed. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him.” I Corinthians 2:9-10 “Do not shine so that others see you, but that through you, others can see Him” C.S. Lewis A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3359 Louisville Rd, Louisville, TN, 37777, Pastor Roland Buck, officiating. Friends will be received in Fellowship Hall following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s or the Greenback Heritage Museum, PO Box 165, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
