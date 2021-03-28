Rhonnie Jerome Bible went to sleep with the Lord Jesus on March 25, 2021. He belonged to the West Maryville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Ron had been ill with heart failure for several years, but he still pursued his love of farming and raising cattle. Ron was preceded in death by his father Harley Huse Bible, mother Marybelle Mayfield Bible, and daughter Angela Weaver. He is survived by brothers Harley Vearl Bible and wife Carolyn, Lennie Wayne Bible, and Ondis Nathaniel Bible and wife Irene; sisters Sandra Marlene Bible Freshour and husband Barry, Mary Kaydean Bible Pender and husband Larry; daughter Amy Leinart and granddaughter Chelsea Cantwell. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for the Interment at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Jehovah’s Witness Congregation will hold a virtual Zoom service for Ron on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 6:00pm @ 1201 Middlesettlements Rd, Maryville, TN 37801. Those who would like to watch the service can call or text Vearl Bible at 865-256-7261 to get the Zoom I.D. and password. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
