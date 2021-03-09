Ronnie Lee Eaton, 67 of Maryville, TN passed peacefully in his home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man by so many whose life he touched either through everyday work, community involvement or close long-term friendships. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie, stepchildren, Wendy and Dustin, daughter April, sister Judy, brothers Gary and Roger as well as grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Thomas and Robert Lee Eaton. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the register book and pay their respects between 12:30 to 2:30 on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.Smith FuneralandCremation.com.
