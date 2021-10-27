Tamela “Tammy” White Vaughn, age 56, of Alcoa, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Tammy was a loving Christian and member of Oak View Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper and secretary for the Blount County School system for many years serving at Walland, Ft. Craig, and Coulter Grove elementary schools. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, spending time outdoors, and watching shows about Bigfoot. She loved her family especially spending time and playing with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Father, Rev. Milburn White; Grandparents, Oliver and Lillie Teaster and Charlie and Nora White; Uncles, Roy Teaster and James White. Survived by her son, Logan Vaughn and fiance’, Ashley Eslinger, of Maryville; Mother, Ezalee Teaster White of Walland; Grandchildren, Rubymarie Ava Vaughn, Abel William Vaughn, and Abigail Rose Vaughn; Sister and brother-in-law, Donita and Harold Lane of Seymour; Former Daughter-in-law, Megan Vaughn; Aunts, Evelyn Davis of Sevierville, Ruthie and James Everett of Georgia; Uncle, Ray Teaster of Sevierville; Niece, Rebecca and Cory Miller of Seymour; Great-Nephew, Boone Miller of Seymour; Great-Aunt, Margie Lee White of Walland; special fur-babies, Trooper and Lynyrd; The family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mattox Cemetery, Wears Valley Road, for the Graveside Service and Interment with Rev. Scott Huffstetler officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
