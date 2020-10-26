Connatser, Thelma Trula, 85, of Knoxville, died on October 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Robert Jr. and Susie Connatser, and John Horace and Becky Connatser. Family and friends will all meet 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery: 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 for a graveside service with Jim Connatser officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.