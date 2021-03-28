Tommy Ray Ensor, age 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Tommy was born on December 31, 1934 in Knoxville, TN to Carl Sr. and Lennie Ensor. He graduated from Rule High School and then joined the United States Air Force. During his military career, he married Betty Jean Reaves and they just celebrated their sixty-third anniversary in December. After returning to civilian life, he worked at McClung’s, Huber and Huber Freight Company, and was hired on by Rohm and Haas where he worked for thirty-seven years. Tommy had a passion for airplanes, airshows, trains, travel, and UT Football where he went and cheered on the VOLS. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Tommy was a long-time member and deacon of Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church. Two of his most memorable events were serving on the Blount County Outreach program with his partner Pam Waters Speed and Don Garner. Tommy also went on Honor Air Flight #18 accompanied by his granddaughter, Katie Ensor, his brother, Jack Ensor, and niece, Shelly Abbott. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl Jr., Dan, and Jack Ensor; and sister, Virginia Blackstock. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Denise Ensor; daughter, Melinda (Sissy) Ensor; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Greg Payne; grandchildren, Katie Ensor, Kevin and April Ensor, Scott and Michelle Payne, and Andrew and Carrie Payne; great-grandchildren, Hudson Ensor, Davis Payne, and Jackson Payne; sister, Linda Ensor-Sexton; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Special thanks to Clover Hill Assisted Living for caring for Tommy and loving him as part of your family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials be made in Tommy’s name to the Blount County Rescue Squad or Honor Air Knoxville. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Kagleys Chapel Cemetery, Rev. Jeff Welshan. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
