August 1 to August 7
• Alice Burrows and Sandy Burrows to Caleb Blaine and Carson Woods, Burrows Property, Lot 1, District 12, $20,000
• Julie Buckey to Matthew Vandom, Perry Road, Acres 7.9, District 13, $137,500
• PRJC Properties LLC to Hurtado Properties LLC and Cez Properties LLC, Springbrook Corporate Center, Lot 26R-1A, District 9, $1,500,000
• Joseph Zucharo to William Glover and Melody Griffin, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 6, $325,000
• Thomas Atwell and Susan Atwell to Jacob Fowler and Lady Fowler, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 14, $340,000
• Zachary Sims and Nichole Sims to Edward Waldroop and Carol Waldroop, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 157. District 0. $300,000
• Crystal Williamson to John Morin and Alicia Morin, River Ford, Lot 22, District 14, $305,000
• Paul Covert to Clayton Covert, Mr. and Mrs. David Byron Coleman Property, Lot 1, District 4, $185,000
• Leigh Cowden, Craig Cowden and Leigh K. Cowden to Leandra Birch and Chelsey Birch, Eric and Janet Herzbrun Property, Lot 1R, District 19, $625,000
• Jessica Gilley, Alexander Gilley and Jessica N. Gilley to Rudolf Dalinger, Otto H. Bass and wife Arzada Bass Property, Lot 1, District 1, $170,000
• Melissa Stuart and GS&W Properties to Steven Martin, Wesley Martin and Aaron Martin, Kinzel Springs Retreat, Lot 17, District 15, $310,000
• Joy Stansell to Arthur Hubler and Fredi Hubler, Ravenwood, Lot 4, District 19, $170,000
• Jeton Mujoli, Ernesa Mujoli and Ernesa Islami to Clay Strawn, Victoria Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 66, District 9, $235,000
• Steven Greene, Tracy Parker and Charles Hill to D & C Development LLC, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 339 and Bassel Subdivision Lot 339A, District 9, $70,000
• Morgan Armstrong and Richard Armstrong to Ashley Bearden and Jordan Boone, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 10, District 2, $255,000
• John Harris Sr., Tammy Hampton, John B. Harris Sr. and Tammy T. Hampton to Debra Carpenter, Donald Carpenter and Brandie Gambel, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 2, $335,000
• Natalie Hawkins to Charles Manley and Mary Hanley, Hawkins Property, District 4, $489,900
• Michelle Griffith, Rodney Griffith and Rodney L. Griffith to Allen Lapinsky, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 16, $490,000
• Bradley Hicks and Kasey Hicks to Troy Verbowski and Lynne Verbowski, Wrights Ferry Road, Acres 3.161, District 11, $429,999
• Paul Hackulich and Mary Hackulich to Talia Thomas and Jarrel Thomas, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, Lot 11, Acres .60, District 6, $305,000
• Mark Roach, Diane Roach and Miley Roach to Christopher Roosenberg and Shonda Roosenberg, Colonial Heights, Lot 50, District 7, $235,000
• Dianne Jones, Bobby Lee Fagg Estate and Bobby L. Fagg Estate to Alan Proud and Lynn Proud, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 3, Lot 36, District 7, $258,000
• Martha Trujillo-Cody, Martha L. Trujillo Cody and Richard Cody to Deborah Reeves and Henry Reeves, Howard School Road, Acres 1.113, District 1, $23,000
• Jody Walker and Molly Walker to James Mongiat and Joanna Mongiat, Lela G. Wilson Estate Property, Lot 1, District 6, $225,000
• Johnny Parker and Kimberly Parker to Jeton Mujoli, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $250,350
• Perry Schilling and Eva Schilling to Carl Pounds and Teresa Pounds, Graham Property, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 2, $280,000
• Shirley Myers, Wilmington Savings Fun Society FSB, Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trust to Deborah Bollant, Boling Road, District 13, $126,000
• Richard Harkleroad and Regina Harkleroad to Rosemary Properties LLC, Harkleroad Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $330,000
• Kari Frederick, Kari Higgins and Edward Frederick to Kegan Drysdale and Ashley Drysdale, Royal Oaks, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 19, $414,900
• Mark Bacon and Alisha Bacon to Edward Frederick and Kari Frederick, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 18, District 19, $570,000
• James Willis to William Carson Mclain, trust, Debra Whaley Mcclain, trust, William Carson Mclain and Debra Whaley, Oakdale Street, Acres .281, District 19, $90,000
• Carl Pounds II, Carl Pounds 2nd and Teresa Pounds to Christian Watts, Morganton Road, Acres 5.19, District 6, $290,000
• Craig Seymour, Ronald Seymour, Bruce Seymour, Sallie Seymour, Ronald Clements Seymour, Bruce Kent Seymour and Kent Seymour to Bruce Seymour Holland-Inman Road, District 14, $127,000
• Robert Bullock and Michele Bullock to Jerry Delozier and Angela Delozier, Estes Property, Lot 1, District 8, $195,000
• Clifford Walker, Elizabeth Walker and Clifford R. Walker to Allen Dunn and Mary Papke, Tomlinson Property, Lot 4, District 15, $490,000
• Ann Keasler-Kahn Revocable Living Trust, Ann Keasler-Kahn, trust and Ann Keasler Kahn, trust to Elaine Ellison and Larry Ellison, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $335,000
• Chastidy Beasley to Terry Goodman, Howard C. Gooden Property, Lot 1, District 5, $100
• Kenneth Foxx to Terry Goodman, Howard C. Gooden Property, Lot 1, District 5, $100
• Robert Gooden to Terry Goodman, Howard C. Gooden Property, Lot 1, District 5, $100
• Terry Goodman and Terry D. Goodman to Deborah Goodman, Howard C. Gooden Property, Lot 1, District 5, $0
• Kim Conley, Michael Conley, Michael T. Conley and Kim E. Conley to Michael Conley, trust, Kim Conley, trust and The Conley Family Trust, Appalachian Construction LLC Property, Lot 1, District 1, $0
• Cameron Liford to Opendoor Property Trust I, The Morganton Preserve, Phase 2, Lot 102, District 19, $330,200
• Matthew Foskey and Jenevieve Mcgee to Trevor Jones and Miranda Jones, Hackney & Lee Addition, Lot 6 and Hackney & Lee Addition, Lott 7, District 4, $260,000
• Tinker Richmond to Todd Forthman and Debbie Forthman, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase II, Lot 383, District 19, $38,500
• Carla Hembree to James Sullivan and Beth Sullivan, Christy-Lynn Heights, Lot 1R-3, District 9, $260,000
Leighton Finfrock, Sonya Finfrock and Leighton C. Finfrock to Marshall Davis and Phyllis Davis, Taylor and Davis Property Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 8R-1-3, Acres 1.0, District 8, $208,000
• Angel Smith to Leighton Finfrock and Sonya Finfrock, Velma G. Grindstaff Property, Lot 1, Acres 5.313, District 8, $285,000
• Clifford Walker to James Mcmillian, Angela McMillian and Brandon Mcmillian, Hawkins Property, Lot 2, District 6, $157,000
• Vincent Casucci, Paula Casucci, Paula Martell and Vincent D. Casucci Sr. to Craig Koehler and Elizabeth Koehler, Creekside Community, Lot 27, District 1, $13,000
• Vincent Casucci and Gail Casucci to Craig Koehler and Elizabeth Koehler, Creekside Community Subdivision, Lot 26, District 1, $37,000
• James Eriksson, Elizabeth Ann Eriksson and James D. Eriksson to Douglas Richmond, Mechelle Richmond and Mechelle Allen-Richmond, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 52, District 19, $615,000
• Becky Mitchell and Benjamin Mitchell to Emily Strange and John Strange Jr., Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $400,000
• Justin Williams and Laura Williams to Justin Anders and Jacqueline Anders, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 1, District 6, $350,000
• Shelley Cooper to Barbara Johnson, Retreat at Butterfly Gap Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 8, $290,000
• Paula Pinkert to Phyllis Miller, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 36, District 9, $150,000
• Evan Butcher, Kathleen Butcher, Mary Butcher, Mary Ward, Logan Butcher and Evan Butcher, tr to Christopher Honeycutt and Dana Honeycutt, Hoobens Haven Subdivision, Lot 3, District 12, $28,000
• Michael Schmenger and Cheryl Schmenger to Jason Patrick and Sallie Patrick, Windsor Park, Lot 130, District 9, $450,000
• Michael Poling and Kimberly Poling to Gary Keith and Linda Keith, Majestic Mountains, Lot 71, District 13, $60,000
• Mark Merrell, Martha Merrell and Mark E. Merrell to Diana Tran and Thong Phan, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $159,900
• Carl Koella III and Mary Koella to Joseph Harrison Jr., Saddle Ridge, Section 4-A, Lot 6, District 18, $30,000
• Nicholas Hodge and Nick Hodge to William Czekai and Dianne Kerr, Nolan Crossing, Lot 3, District 1, $259,900
• SCRR Investments, Carl Koella and Michael Harris to Joshua Bond, Cedar Hill Estates, Lot 37, District 11, $27,000
• Doris Bailey to Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $232,000
• Dwayne Jones to Amar Patel, State Highway No. 33, Acres 1.3, District 19, $474,000
• Charles Mangrum and Betsy Mangrum to Scottie Burns and Terri Burns, Sundown Resorts, Lot 185R, District 15, $55,000
• Marsha Barr to Maria Ruiz and Miguel Garcia, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase III, Lot 94, District 13, $32,900
• Eric Claridy, Amy Claridy and Eric R. Claridy to Randall Charles and Lakisha Charles, River View Addition, Lot 9, District 11, $18,000
• Taylor Hepperly to Amber Ruddle and Anthony Ruddle, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $420,000
• Smithbilt LLC to James Messina and Tracy Messina, Manor in the Foothills, Phase II, Lot 345, District 7, $241,745
• Mark Finney to Paula King, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 53, District 9, $208,953.38
• Robert Manor and Joyce Manor to Joel Peak and Martha Peak, Johnson Heights, Lot 9, District 9, $225,000
• Clara Smith to David Shanks, No location listed, $150,000
• Alice Collins to Kristopher Lucas, No location listed, $320,000
• Ashlee Alexander and Joshua Alexander to Johnathan Rouse and Courtney Stevens, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 202, District 19, $108,000
• Nathaniel Collins, Cayce Collins and Nathan Collins to Herbert Moen and Lillian Moen, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 40, District 13, $289,500
• Brewster and Brewster Inc. to Scott Coffman, No location listed, $279,900
• John Eakins and Arnold Eakins to Beverly Rogers and Keith Butler, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $85,000
• Raymond Brabson to Brabson Revocable Living Trust, Raymond Brabson, trust, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 24, $0
• Cheryl Darmanin, Christopher Henderlight, Deborah Talbot and Christopher D. Henderlight to Randall Hyde and Amanda Hyde, Best View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 20, District 7, $425,000
• Audra Carmichael, Eugene Carmichael, Scott Carmichael and Philip Robertson sub trust to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 14, $47,000
• Harold Smiddy to Mike Caylor, No location listed, $30,000
• Joel Kerr to Donald Grandaw, No location listed, $349,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Jeffrey Ochs, No location listed, $348,900
• Robert Gurley and Logs Legal Group LLP sub trust to Finance of America Reverse LLC, R. Gurley Property and James W. and Julie C. Moore Property, Acres 1.70, District 17, $116,376.50
• Robert Yates and Donna Yates to Jeremy Clark, Self Road, Acres 4.15, District 12, $130,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.