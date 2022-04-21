April 10-16
• Ira Houchins II Trustee, Maria M. Houchins Trustee and The Houchins Family Revocable Living Trust to Ira Houchins II and Maria M. Houchins, Lashbrooke, Lot 36, District 10, $0
• Mary E. McConnell and Mary Elizabeth Deas to Shelby Kameron Miller and Jeffrey Neal Miller, College Addition, Lot 16, District 19, $160,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Bryce Pope and Sarah Beth Foote, The Cottages, Lot 27, District 19, $367,400
• Edward Martin Yarnell and Mitzi Carol Yarnell to Justin S. McKee, McConnell Road, District 2, $215,000
• Amberwood Construction & Development LLC to Jeremy D. Stephan and Melissa P. Stephan, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 60, District 13, $740,000
• Joseph Tippitt to Stewart C. Milne, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 301, District 19, $275,000
• Caitlin A. Gouge to Mackenzie Harrison, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $190,000
• Sandra Lynn Lawson to Leo Sands, Thornhill Park, Lot 7, District 9, $10,000
• Robert E. Milka and Nancy J. Milka to Loreen Wallace Blanchard and Luis Robert Blanchard, Griffitts Mill, Phase 1, Lot 53, District 7, $405,000
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to David Lee Yerkes and Amber Hope Yerkes, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $69,900
• Carolyn Ann Rogers to Carol A. Crowley, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 9, $320,000
• Lacy Donald Woody Jr., Barbara Jo Taylor, Ernest R. Woody and Esta M. Woody to Ernest R. Woody, Hobbs Road, District 10, $140,000
• Angela Marie Gale to Charles L. Terrazas and Barbara Terrazas, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 84, District 9, $232,000
• Robert Alvin Green and Mildred T. Green to Edward Huff and Michelle G. Huff, 2.5 Acres, District 12, $235,000
• William M. Coward and Debra A. Coward to Julie A. Maples and Jeremy W. Maples, Asbury Estates, Lot 24, District 9, $140,261.74
• Daniel Johnson and Christine Johnson to Micah D. Morgan and Morgan D. Morgan, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 7, $225,000
• Jeffrey Eli Stegmann and J. E. Stegmann to C. Howard Roberts III and Laurie J. Roberts, Robert J. Davis Estate Property, Lot 1R-3, 5.589 Acres, District 13, $310,000
• Oliver S. Messner to Diane M. Hicks, A. F. Builders Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 9, $103,000
• Kasey B. Kirby, Kasey B. Cogburn and Thaddaeus E. Kirby to Richard Wilson, Richard Fields Property, Lot 1R-1, District 13, $460,000
• Sharon K. Compton, Leland Jeffrey Bradford, Teresa Denise Wilson, Barbara Kelso Bradford and Barbara K. Bradford to Sean M. Farley and Anna M. Farley, Western Springs Drive, District 9, $314,000
• Michael Livesay and Rebecca Daniels to Elijah J. Monroe, Gillenwater Road, District 1, $175,000
• ARVM 5 LLC and Main Street Renewal LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 37, Hanna-Everett-Clark Addition, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $473,000
• Peter T. Schlake and Jan G. Bishop to Stephen Robert Lowe and Caitlin Tabler Bishop, Highview Subdivision, Lots 27A, 28R and 29R, District 10, $610,000
• SCRR Investments, Robert Morris and Michael Harris to Michael Harris and Kelli Harris, Littlebrook Subdivision, District 11, $4,000
• Tavin Schram an Bailey Schram to Michael R. Margeson and Lisa R. Margeson, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 64, District 19, $490,000
• Donald E. Morrison and Suzanne E. Morrison to Scott A. Fortenberry and Megan A. Fortenberry, Oaklawn Addition, Lot 8, District 9, $475,000
• Robert C. Ramger and Meredith Sue K. Ramger to Craig Pillsbury and Lisa Pillsbury, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lots 20 and 21, District 19, $380,000
• Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode to Douglas A. Forman and Kandy M. Forman, Plainfield Addition Subdivision, Lot 118R-1, District 9, $312,000
• SEC Properties, Matt C. Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to KLV LLC, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lots 6R-2-1 and 6R-2-2, District 1, $67,500
• Chaning Housley to Ronald D. Fells, Sandra K. Lell-Fells and Sandra K. Lell Fells, Henderson Heights, Lot 44, District 9, $370,000
• Sally L. Gross to David Avalos and Nancy Avalos, Rochelle Property-Laurel Valley, Lot 3, District 15, $360,000
• Vicki Satterfield Co-Trustee, Alan Nuchols Co-Trustee and Edgar A. Nuchols Revocable Living Trust to Beyond Media LLC, Old Louisville Pike, 0.20 Acres, Louisville Road, 0.326 Acres, District 19, $320,000
• Henry McDonald III and Anne Yoder McDonald to Veronica Miranda Solis and Octavio Gonzalez Santiago, U.S. Highway No. 129, District 11, $60,000
• Miles D. Keller to Parkway Dragon Cabins LLC, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 127-133, District 18, $80,000
• Carole J. Rud to Louis Manzella and Tracey A. Manzella, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, Phase 1, District 9, $310,000
• Jamie L. Taylor to Joshua Daniel Bright and Laura Blair Bright, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 91, District 9, $485,000
• Travis Hodges, Daniel Hodges, Amanda Hodges, George S. Hodges and George S. Hodges Estate to Hernandez Consulting Firm Inc., 2.814 Acres, District 2, $165,000
• Jeremy W. Mills, Jeremy Mills, Amanda L. Mills and Amanda Mills to Gary L. Groth, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 69, Alley #73, District 9, $150,000
• Alecia Lee Hicks to Ronald Lee Kincaid, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $165,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Robert Nichols and Toosti Nichols, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 105, District 7, $323,485
• Bruce Miller and Theresa Miller to Jamie Owens, Lovers lane, 7.82 Acres, District 15, $299,900
• Karen R. Layus, Kelley Sloan and Kelley L. Sloan to Lindsey Plyer and Brandan Plyer, Niles Ferry Road, District 19, $80,000
• Janet E. Morton to Vincent Thomas, The Ridge Club, District 19, $195,500
• Jacqueline C. Pham, Hoang Hoang Pham and Hoang Pham to Nelson H. Chapman and Marnie H. Chapman, Cavet Station Subdivision, Lot 25, District 7, $378,000
• Krista Duchane, Krista M. Ownby and Cody Duchane to Danielle E. Nicol and Scott J. Nicol, Rock Gardens Addition No. 3, Lot 215, District 9, $209,900
• Stephen Tackett and Vickie Tackett to Peter Kevin Piona, Woodridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $19,000
• Jennifer Wilson to Cody R. Buchanan and Melissa E. Buchanan, Nebo Road, 1.107 Acres, District 14, $229,900
• David Richman to Frank Sottile and Dana Sottile, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $322,500
• Big Dee Trailer Park LLC to Greenback Mobile Hope Park LLC, U.S. Highway 411, 22.17 Acres, District 1, $1,134,000
• Rebecca Elizabeth McCloud, John C. Dixon Jr. and Kathryn T. Dixon to Greenback Mobile Home Park LLC, U.S. Highway 411, 1.03 Acres, District 1, $266,000
• William F. Peters and Stephanie K. Peters to Jeffery D. Johnson and Elizabeth Anne Johnson, Country Lane Property, Lot 5, District 14, $725,000
• Joyce Ann Smith to Jose Sergio Rincon, Gravelly Hills Road, 0.982 Acres, District 5, $68,000
• Beverly A. Fornes Trustee, The Beverly A. Fornes Revocable Living Trust, C. Joseph Fornes Trustee and The C. Joseph Fornes Revocable Living Trust to Crystal M. Daugherty and Jeffrey A. Daugherty, L. M. Hodges Property, Lots 6 and 7, District 5, $75,000
• Bryan Abell and Kelly Abell to Audrea L. Liviskie, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 62, 5.010 Acres, and District 7, $675,000
• Charles H. Sterling and Kelly A. Sterling to Matthew C. Sterling, Allegheny Loop Road, 15.007 Acres, Stump Road, 18.764 Acres, District 17, $80,000
• Jennifer L. Fontenot and Tobin J. Fontenot to Theresa Sommer and Stephen Sommer, Woodmont Addition, Lot 50R, District 9, $395,000
• Harrison R. Prater and Susan J. Prater to Alfred A. Cecere and Bonnie M. Cecere, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 19, $468,500
• Stephanie Lambdin to Sandra Kuzara, Mark Kuzara, Brian Kuzara, Elizabeth Kuzara, Matthew Kuzara and Diana Kuzara, Everett Road, 1 and 5.56 Acres, Montvale Road, 3.29 Acres, District 8, $153,000
