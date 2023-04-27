April 16-22
Lizzie Lawson and J.H. Lawson to Mae Lawson Allen and W.L. (Bill) Allen, 2, 8 and 10 Acres, District 15, $0
Kimberlyn Brown, Kimberlyn Creasman Brown, Elisabeth A. Creasman, David M. Creasman and David Monroe Creasman Jr. to Steven S. Hall and Jill A. Hall, Harriett N. Watson Heirs Property, Lot 8, Districts 15 and 18, $399,900
Susan L. Headrick to Evan R. Minard and Laura L. Minard, Willis Hills, Lot 1, District 6, $350,000
Sierra Roccasalva, Sierra McAllister and Bradley Roccasalva to Christopher Skinner, Castaway Cove, Lot 10, District 5, $286,000
Neil D. Gulas Trustee, Colleen B. Gulas Trustee and Gulas Family Trust to Jeremy L. Vineyard and Kimberly M. Vineyard, Brantlin Reserve, Lot 4, District 19, $95,000
Richard O. Hostetler, Peggy D. Hostetler and Donald C. Wood Jr. to WRE Management Services LLC, 12.06 Acres, District 18, $716,000
Open Hearts Open Arms to Pamela Darlene Overbay and Eric Overbay, Dock and Home Addition, Lots 45-49, Old Russell Road, 1 Acre, District 11, $350,000
Irene Fox to David A. Graziano and Gloria T. Graziano, Raines Farm Estates Subdivision, Lots 2-4, District 14, $300,000
Brian Dale Thomas and Amy Thomas to Patricia Ann Risse, Dominion Downs, Lot 88, District 7, $310,000
Joyce A. Whitehead and Leonard C. Whitehead to Thresa L. Steidlmayer Trustee and The Thresa L. Steidlmayer Revocable Trust, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 147, District 9, $86,000
Tyler Irving Austin and Alexandra Paige Austin to Thomas C. Branson and Christine Branson, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lots 21-23, District 4, $812,000
Isaiah D. Crowder to Stephen Greene and Melody Greene, Shasta Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $270,000
Joseph M. Colvin and Shelane E. Colvin to Daniel j. Kindel and Kelsey A. Kindel, Westcliff Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 19, $575,000
Joseph Scott Rhyne and Greta Ann Rhyne to Christopher Martin Foerstner and Sharon M. Carpenter, Trigonia Farms Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $165,000
Johnny Johnston to Joshua Buckner and Sydney Buckner, Plainfield Addition, Lot 135-R1, District 9, $299,000
Johnny Johnston to Robert Isaac Britt and Erin Hall, Plainfield Addition, Lot 135-R3, District 9, $289,000
Deb. Englund Trustee, The Melroe C. Phillips Revocable Living Trust, The Francell B. Phillips Revocable Living Trust and Francell B. Phillips Trustee to Matthew McCarthy and Angela Rosseau, Sky View, Lot 33, District 13, $506,000
David E. Lane, Catherine Susan Wadley, James B. Lane Estate and James Barry Lane Estate to Kelly Stephenson and Carla Bailey, Dogwood Heights Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $175,000
Barbara D. McVay and Sarah E. C. Malia to Gregory Thompson Hernandez, Sunset View Addition No. 5, Lot 10, District 19, $20,000
Kyle Sledge, Jessica E. Sledge, Jessica Kennedy and Jessica E. Kennedy to Compton Torey and Matthew Charles Compton, A. R. Davis Road, 5.70 Acres, District 13, $422,000
Catherine Rugg, Elaine R. Nicol, Elaine Nicol, Christine M. Curtis, Elizabeth Rugg Jagels, Patricia S. Rugg and Patricia Christine Rugg to Catherine L. Rugg and Virginia Christine Curtis, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 19, $270,000
Carla Jean Leone, Lynn Ellen White and Lynn Ellen White Attorney-in-Fact to Steve Robert Brandley and Samantha Marie Brandley, Glen-Abbey Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $355,000
East TN Properties LLC to Marsha A. Muskatevc and Mark S. Muskatevc, East Main Street, $243,000
Quyen Quoc Luong and Lien Thi Do to Chase Christian Condon and Sarah J. Condon, Providence Place, Lot 32, District 19, $450,000
Bradley W. Martin and Kristina C. Martin to Gregory F. Pierce and Heather Pierce, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 33, District 9, $660,000
Chase Condon and Sarah Condon to Cheryl Bush, Effler Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $241,000
Alan Mark Whitten Trustee, Carol Patrice Whitten Trustee and Whitten Family Trust to Brian J. Davis, Cove Point Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, $450,000
Freddy Ray Mitchell and Barbara Joyce to Whitney D. Reed, Grand Vista, Lot 40, District 8, $285,000
Jordan A. Sparks and Alexis Sparks to William R. King and Amy L. King, JD Kerr Property, Lot 12, District 9, $450,000
William R. King, Amy King and Amy L. King to Carter Brown and Abby Brown, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $389,900
Travis L. Wilson, Carman B. Wilson and C. B. Wilson to Tyler B. Morse, 0.4774 Acre, District 6, $214,900
Walter Leon Lambdin and Walter L. Lambdin to Melinda Chachamovits and Aaron Chachamovits, Walker W. Pugh and Wife Property, Lot 35, District 4, $310,000
Barbara McVay and Sarah E. C. Malia to Grindstone LLC, Sunset View Addition No. 5, Lot 9, District 19, $245,000
Thomas Miller Trustee, Tonya Miller Trustee and The Miller Family Trust to Debra Kaye Salansky and Jeffrey T. Salansky, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 14, $725,000
Opendoor Labs Inc. and Opendoor Property Trust I to Terry Joe Booze and Judith Ann Booze, Hill Property, Lot 3, District 8, $280,000
Maria Etelbina Gomez Ruiz and Miguel Gonzalez Garcia to Cameron S. Roberts and Brittany M. Roberts, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 94, Districts 13 and 14, $230,000
Carl R. Barr and Marsha Barr to Megan M. Klose, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 93, Districts 13 and 14, $214,900
Stephen L. Webb, Steve L. Webb and Tracye J. Webb to The Warren A. Hanson Declaration of Trust, Valley View, Phase 1, Lot 10R, District 7, $555,000
Angela J. Cassineri and Wallace J. Davidson to Oley Inc., Academy Farm Subdivision, Lot 12R, $190,000
Oley Inc. to Clear Skies Rei LLC, Academy Farm Subdivision, Lot 12R, $212,000
Zachary R. Ward, Mark K. Ward and Mary Ward to David Chambers and Clarita Chambers, Carolyn Court, Lot 8, District 9, $310,000
Dalton Shane Callahan and Dalton Callahan to Joseph M. Colvin and Shelane E. Colvin, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 50, District 9, $345,000
Boost Homebuyers LLC to Dylan Livesay, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $250,000
Aaron D. Womack and Aaron Womack to Amber N. Lipton, F. W. Hannum Addition, Lot 67, District 9, $229,900
Dwayne Jones to Troy A. Moore and Rachael Moore, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 28, District 13, $615,000
Matthew R. Weldon to RHBTN LLC, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 43, District 19, $200,000
Donna B. Headrick, Michael E. Burchfield, Sheena C. Gray, Mike Burchfield and Sheena Gray to Redeemer Homes LLC, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $155,000
Charles R. Barnard Trustee, Teresa R. Barnard Trustee and The Barnard Family Revocable Trust to Marjorie Johnson, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lots 55 and 56, District 19, $205,000
Lujain Saleb Alobaide and Marina Sameh Samir Rizk to David M. H. Baxter and Jodi C. Baxter, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 49, District 19, $550,000
John H. Bates and Janice E. Sullivan to Modern Asset Management Inc., Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 3, District 15, $22,000
Dustin Brackins and Colleen Margaret Brackins to John W. Haun, Mary A. Haun and Melissa Joann Lambert, Dustin Brackins Property, Lot 2, District 13, $350,000
Janet Ellis Jamerson Trustee, The Carolyn Needham Ellis Trust, The Carolyn Needham Ellis Revocable Trust and The Carolyn Needham Ellis Trust and/or Carolyn Needham Ellis Revocable Trust to Keith A. Edmonds Jr. and Glenn Kenneth Barber, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $1,000,000
David Wilson and Debra Wilson to Keith Ewing and Angela Ewing, Highland Addition, Lots 30-33, District 9, $399,900
John C. James and Jan Whitney James to Stephen L. Webb and Tracye J. Webb, Big Valley Campground, Lot 198, District 15, $240,000
Mike Weeks, Brennan Weeks and Brenna Weeks to Cynthia Elaine McMillan, Academy Farms Subdivision, Lot 6, District 4, $70,000
Apex Capital Investments LLC to Christopher L. Buchanan and Ashley Buchanan, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 23, District 8, $320,000
Concord Properties Inc. to Jacob Redmond, Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11, District 19, $120,000
Scott Halstead to John P. Campman and Jennifer L. Campman, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lots 23WR and 25W, District 18, $425,000
Terrisa A. Stucky to Bobby Poynter and Rita Poynter, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 96, District 7, $280,000
Patricia J. Drake to Patrica J. Drake Trustee and Patricia Jean Drake Revocable Trust Agreement, James D. Lillard Jr. Property, Lot 15, District 10, $0
The Anne H. Pankowski Revocable Trust, Anne H. Pankowski Trustee and Joseph M. Pankowski Jr. Trustee to Michael P. Bryant and Evelyn M. Bryant, Bears Den Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $189,900
Ruth Osborne to Danae Boatwright and Ginger H. Boatwright, Twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lot 21, District 12, $424,900
Lisa M. Heath to Caleb Hazelbaker and Joseph C. Hazelbaker, Payne Avenue, District 9, $175,000
Vanguard Investments Inc. to Kimberly Calderon, Jeremy Calderon and Annette Diauto, Shadowood Drive, 0.5 Acre, District 7, $170,600
Mark Denny and Leanne Denny to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Benford Heights Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $0
Sprits of Kinzel Springs LLC to David L. McDivett Trustee, Julia L. McDivett Trustee and The McDivett Revocable Living Trust, Heritage Subdivision, District 9, $300,000
Robin A. O'Connor, Robin A. Oconnor, Richard C. O'Connor Jr. and Richard C. Oconnor to Shellan Clark Crichton, Shellan Clark-Chrichton and Leslie Crichton, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 74, District 10, $495,000
Foothills Golf LLC to William A. Myers and Gina M. Myers, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 210R1, District 19, $7,100
Douglas A. Blair and Monica B. Blair to Colin Rowe and Carol Rowe, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 157, District 19, $369,900
Mark A. Garland, Amy J. Hagerman and Amy Hagerman to Baileys Properties LLC, Edgewood Acres, Lots 9 and 10, District 9, $200,000
Ernest Lee Brewster Jr. and Debra L. Terry to Jimmy Hicks and Wendy Hicks, Ernest Lee Brewster Jr. and Debra L. Terry Property, Lot 2, District 10, $260,000
