April 4 to April 10
• Han Le, Tuan Le and Trang Le to Stephen Carrell and Gwyneth Carrell, District 5, $299,000
• Susan Headrick to Craig Dawson and Janice Dawson, Willis Hills, Lot 6, District 6, $314,400
• Jim Pappas and Angela Pappas to Carl Curnutt and Nancy Curnutt, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $158,000
• Eric Marin to Jeffrey Bowerman and Sharon Bowerman, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 7, District 14, $68,000
• Dylan Hill to Angela Donley and Casey Donley, Vernie Lee Road, District 4, $115,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Scott Rozycki and Karen Rozycki, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 270R, District 19, $12,983
• Jaime Deck to Larry Insley, Misty Self and Erin Insley, Tall Oaks, Phase 4, Lot 118, District 13, $215,000
• Kelly Ortagus to Joshua Bond and Oliver Adams, Tall Oaks, Phase 4, Lot 119, District 14, $35,000
• Gregory Hilsheimer and Sabrina Hilsheimer to Jaime Deck and Kelly Ortagus, Montvue Subdivision, Lot 40, District 19, $367,900
• Mitchell Parton and Olivia Parton to James Serpas and Heather Woods, Edgewood Acres Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $275,000
• Michael Roach and Rebecca Roach to Michael Collins and Chrystal Collins, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 43, District 19, $437,000
• Helen Ratledge Trust to Little River Holdings LLC, HG Endsley Farm, Lot 6, District 4, $75,000
• Karen Henry to Patricia Price, Karen Henry Property, Lot 2, District 8, $225,000
• Iva Frazier and Donna Kidd to Scooter Investments LLC, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 40, District 9, $224,900
• John Wood and Harry Kidwell to Dwight Price, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9; Regal Tower Condominiums, Garage spaces 19 and 41, Section 1, District 9, $300,000
• James Darrell III, Harry Darrell and Sarah Darrell to Donald Bryant and Audrey Bryant, Buena Vista Addition No. 2, Lot 2, Acres 0.371, District 19, $200,000
• Michael Collins and Chrystal Collins to Shawn Helvey and Alisha Helvey, Westcliff Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $350,000
• Doris Brown to Carlton Hackney and Randall Merritt, Maryville and Sevierville Pike, District 9, $145,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Keith Sparks and Teresa Sparks, Carpenters View Subdivision, Lot 27R-1, District 6, $379,900
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Jeffery Knapp and Kelly Knapp, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 69, District 9, $339,900
• Kerry Hall and Laura Hall to Rodney Wills and Corinna Wills, Carrington Heights, Lots 15R and 16R, District 8, $93,500
• Hoai Nguyen, Muoi Le and Nhut Vo to Fred Ballew III, The Village at Worthington, Lot 234, District 19, $265,000
• Clara Davis to Dwight Price, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $180,000
• Karl Terrazas to William Bratrud and Liza Bratrud, Adams Run Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $209,900
• David Cartlidge and Ruth Thompson to Kristopher Hull and Logan Hull, Goddard Street, District 9, $237,000
• Harley White and Kahren White to Lisa Green and Jonathan Green, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 21, District 7, $124,900
• Margaret Cunningham to Daniel McCarthy, Brown and Conner Property Subdivision, Lot 6R2, District 19, $105,900
• Donna Smith to Patricia Rowland and Luke Keiser, Acres 10, District 17; Highway 129, Acres 37.83, District 17, $240,000
• Thomas White III to Sean Williams and Angela Williams, Ashley Hall Plantation, Lots 3, 4 and 5, District 5, $310,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust, Stanley Neace and Kristy Robbins-Neace to Delsa Spence, Ridgeview, Lot 49, District 6, $111,000
• Clifford Walker to Wilburn Moore and Cathy Moore, District 15, $385,000
• Mark Thomas to Jay Winn and Stephanie Winn, Basswood Subdivision, Lot 2-R, District 9, $1,125,000
• James Cummings Jr. and Vikki Cummings to Ronald Harper and Deborah Harper, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 134, District 9, $415,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Cassandra White and Malcolm White, Harrison Street, Acres 0.217, District 9, $191,400
• Michael Pieper and Patricia Pieper to Edwin Bond and Elizabeth Bond, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $298,000
• Amos Siler Jr., Deborah Young and Beverly Johnson to Deborah Young and Larry Young, Maryville Real Estate Company's First Addition to Maryville, Lot 6, District 9, $13,000
• Harold Joines Trust and Sally Joines Trust to Ryan Langley and Deanna Langley, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 9, $225,000
• Frank Eggers II Trust and Sandra Eggers Revocable Living Trust to Henderson-Keeble Properties LLC, Weigels at Hunters Crossing, Lot 3, District 19, $575,000
• Frank Eggers II Trust and Sandra Eggers Revocable Living Trust to Three Corners Properties LLC, Weigels at Hunters Crossing, Lot 2, District 19, $675,000
• Steve Boudreaux and Jama Boudreaux to Lindsey Tart and Armando De Anda, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $206,000
• Mark Leininger and Marston Leininger to Darius Kulach, Consumer Supply Co. Inc. Property, Lot 5, District 12, $90,000
• Steven Hebdon and Jennifer Hebdon to Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn, West Crown Point Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 2, District 10, $339,000
• Cissy Allen to Mark Garner, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 23, 24 and 25, District 9, $35,000
• Thomas Best II Trust to Joseph Boehr, Thomas Best Property, Lot 1, District 1, $50,000
• Gregory Boshears and Crystal Boshears to Mitchel Top, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 69, District 4, $42,000
• Charles Shepherd to Zachary Dedmon and Tiffany Dedmon, Sequoyah Heights, Lots 69 and 70, District 4, $295,000
• Lyndal Shirley and Patricia Shirley to Christopher Miess and Mallory Miess, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 19, $290,000
• Barbara Dant to Chelli Lowe, WB Irwin Addition, Lot 65, District 9, $165,000
• Pascual Arellano to Richard Ham and Joanna Ham, Franklin Meadows, Lot 29, District 1, $299,000
• Donn Tisch and Margaret Tisch to Donn Tisch, Little Round Top, Lot 3, District 15, $400,000
• Chayln Hatmaker and Brendon Manship to Philip Young III and Casey Young, Thompson Property Montvale Road, Lot 1, District 8, $45,000
• Richard Steinmayr and Teresa Steinmayr to Brenda Eslinger, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 155, District 19, $284,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Crystal Puckett and Harry Puckett, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 26, District 8, $274,455
• Dale Boyd to Salubrious Farms LLC, Acres 27.83, District 15, $775,000
• Andy Rochelle to Justin Morgan and Jordan Morgan, Rochell Property, Lots 5 and 6A, District 14, $220,000
• DEV 2003 Inc. to OJAS LLC, Friendsville Market LLC Property, Lot 2, District 5, $483,873.57
• Robert Hill and Sharlene Hill to Sean Downen and Alexandra Downen, Tennessee State Highway No. 155 (Alcoa-Maryville Bypass), Acres 29.818, District 9, $530,000
• Sean Downen and Alexandra Downen to Thomas Whitney, David Downen and Laurel Whitney, Lane Heirs Property, Acres 7.920, District 12, $110,000
• Robert Bate to Jacob Smithson and Rhonda Smithson, Reserve at Ross Spring, Lot 57, District 9, $50,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Jeffrey Nunn, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $312,300
• Grace Brackin to Griesel Parrino and Christopher Parrino, Ridge Road, Acres 5.0, District 14, $539,900
• Charles Sparks to Randal Huffstetler and Rebecca Huffstetler, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 19, $295,000
• Tonia Priddy to David Marsh, Cumberland View Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $249,900
• Judy Parris and Doyle Whitehead to Rosemarie Walton, Eagleton Road, Lot 13, District 9, $169,900
• Clifford Boerger and Esther Boerger to Alice Kolbe Trust, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 85, District 7, $220,000
• Scott Thompson and Letitia Hickman to David Clapp and Margaret Clapp, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 56, District 19, $219,900
• Gary Abbott and Connie Abbott to Elizabeth Molter, Logan Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $230,000
• Janice Livingston, Oliver Roberts, Clyde Roberts, Sandra Roberts and Oliver Roberts Jr. Estate to Rachel Buchanan and Andrew Buchanan, Roberts and Livingston Property, Lot 2, District 14, $225,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Andrea Jones and Charles Jones Jr., Creekside Community, Lot 39, District 1, $60,000
• Paige Krizan to Sandra Protopapa, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $192,000
• Lawrence Fortenberry and Michelle Fortenberry to Travis Bookout and Lauren Bookout, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 19, $346,000
• Navilluso Properties LLC to Shane Roberts and Melanie Roberts, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 19, District 6, $360,000
• Barbara Key and Jack Key to Michael Taylor and Melissa Taylor, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 38, District 1, $49,500
• Shae Kinser and Micah Truex-Kinser to Christopher Schneider, Millers Road, Acres 13.5, District 15, $409,000
• John Pope to Joseph Ogle and Tammie Ogle, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 4, District 10, $155,000
• Samuel Freshour Jr. and Phyllis Freshjour to Rick Butler and Kelly Butler, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 34, District 18, $28,000
• Stephen Lash and Patricia Lash to Robert Blignault and Adri Blignault, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 103, District 10; Marina at Lowes Ferry, Boat slip 20, District 10, $132,000
• Jeremy Nichols and Tabatha Nichols to Amy King, Rock Gardens Addition, Lot 51, District 9, $173,000
• Donald Bryant II and Audrey Bryant to Don Moster and Debbie Moster, Jamestown Village, Phase VI, Building K, District 19, $340,000
• Barry Whitehead to KLV LLC, Mint Road, Acres 2.00, District 7, $60,000
• Brent Trentham and Rachel Trentham to Lloyd Oslonian and Kristi Oslonian, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 45, District 9, $45,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Ryon Gann, Horton Property, Lot 1, District 8, $174,900
• Tiffani Garner to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to Ivey Cheek, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 7, $230,025
• Sherri Kenny, Kristi Satterfield and Richard Evey to Shannon Skidmore, Old Tuckaleechee Pike (Old Walland Highway), Acres 4.8, District 14, $195,000
• Paula Turner and Brian Turner to Fernando Carrillo and Irene Carrillo, David and Faye Minchew Property, Lot 3R-2, District 19, $130,000
• Richard Hash Jr., Thomas Hash, Julia Spivey and Jennifer Spaulding to Ferry Construction Services LLC, Ellis Avenue, District 9, $305,000
• Mary Royse and Randy Royse to Jeffry Rapey and Sandra Rapey, Breckenridge Subdivision, Lot 21, District 6, $350,000
• Nancy Edmonds to Keith Dunaway, Bethany Park Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $129,100
• Kenneth Harrington and Angela Harrington to Leonard North and Robin North, Jackson Pointe Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lots 10R and 11, District 10, $2,100,000
• Elise McKinley and Jeffrey McKinley to Carlos Picon and Rita Picon, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 9, District 19, $265,000
• Srinivas Boppana to Melissa Fultz, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 56, District 10, $1,550,000
• Robert Karpick and Sandra Karpick to Hugh Hannah IV and Elizabeth Hannah, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 96, District 9, $463,900
• Brian Moody and Benita Moody to Joseph Wolfe, Samuel L. and Brenda K. Day Property, Acres 0.66, District 7, $264,000
• Tommy Settlemyre, Lucy Settlemyre, Connie Ailey and Johnny Settlemyre to Brian Ailey and Amanda Ailey, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 55, District 19, $150,000
• Richard Johnson and Tonia Johnson to Kathy Bansen, Marble Hill Road, District 4, $540,000
• Jimmy Henry and Evelyn Henry to Mark Henry, Peggy Lou Rozell Potter Estate Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $18,648.45
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Carl Moran Jr. and Linda Moran, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $179,900
• Donald Tonkin to Felipe Salinas, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 20, District 5, $182,000
• Dean Harper and Debbie Harper to Jay Cranney, James P. Anderson Property, Lot 4R, District 11, $310,000
• Barbara Richardson to David Blew, Harrison Hills, Lot 22, Acres 0.82, District 6; Old Clover Hill Road, Acres 0.03, District 6, $225,000
• Donald McDonald Trust and E. Clayton McDonald Family Trust to Harmony Investments LLC, Long Hollow Road, District 10; Alnwick-Old Glory Road, District 19, $495,000
• Bradley Shore to Lewis Sturm and Lurene Sturm, Majestic Mountains, Lot 47, District 13, $427,000
• Gold Lyon LLC to Arieal Felix and Dayo Felix Doyle, Gregory to Barbra Lot Line Adjustment, Acres 6.620, District 14; Barb Hollow Road, Acres 1.001, District 14, $80,000
• The Sunday Company LLC to Leonard Ogle and Jamie Mills, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 234, District 9, $170,200
• Matthew Jones and Melody Jones to Dalton Womack and Samantha Womack, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 98, District 19, $245,950
• Cindy Lawson to Charles Gourley, Big Valley Campground, Lot 127, District 15, $57,000
• Paul Leigh and Ruby Leigh to Brian Lowrie, McSpadden Road, District 8, $115,000
• William Sexton Jr. and Joyce Sexton to Ivan Wheaton and Holly Wheaton, Acres 5721, District 11, $45,000
• Amy Hobson and Gregory Hobson to Devin Teal and Rachel Ritter, Summer Oaks Subdivision, Lot 36, District 19, $260,000
• Sandra Mouron to Keith Kilroy Trust and Eileen Kilroy Trust, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11, District 7, $390,000
• Robert Griffitts to Dominique Oro and Bryan Gordon, Irwin Avenue, District 9, $90,000
• Sharon McGraw, Finian McGraw and Michael Tan Estate to Black O'Connor Trust, Denise O'Connor Trust and the O'Connor Family Trust, Bert Garner Lane, Acres 10.52, District 7, $368,000
• Squareone Properties and Construction to Sasha Simmons, McAdams Avenue, Acres 0.19, District 9, $165,000
• Vassily Crettol and Susan Chinnock to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Cumberland Drive, Acres 0.5, District 11, $215,000
• Francis Sotelo to Damon Edwards and Tania Roya, Green Meadow Subdivision No. 4, Lot 8, District 9, $259,900
• James Horne and Regina Horne to Dennis Hembree, Lovers Lane Loop, District 15; Sunshine Tennessee, Lot 17, District 15; Little River Lumber Company's Plat, Lots 18 and 19, District 15; Ridgeview Addition, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, District 15; Ridgeview Road, District 15, $25,000
• C&D Contracting Inc. to Syndell Lawhon and David Lawhon, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $499,900
• Christian Bell and Elizabeth Bell to Jimmy Glenn and Kristy Glenn, Liberty Valley Acres, Lot 11R, District 1, $240,000
• Donna Holzer to Thomas Cole, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 1, District 10, $160,000
• Harley Arwood to Rebecca Hughes, Armstrong-Philpott Property, Lot 18, Acres 5.02, District 13, $74,000
• Shelby Palmer to Anthony Pape, Downey Property, Lot 1R-2-1, District 19, $60,000
• Stephen Shelton and Crystal Shelton to Richard Meek and Lisa Meek, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 15, $65,000
• Frank Ippolito and Anne-Marie Ippolito to Cory Hood and Kelly Hood, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 15, $75,000
• Tailwind Properties LLC to Micaela Newport, Cherokee Addition No. 1, Lot 1, District 9, $159,900
