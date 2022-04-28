April 17-23
• Brock and Scott PLLC Sub Trustee, Michael A. Wood, Walter P. Bremer and Blair Weatherly Attorney to Delsa Spence, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 113, District 9, $226,000
• James F. Whitehorn, James Whitehorn and Rebecca L. Whitehorn to Joseph P. Hedger and Sandra M. Hedger, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $740,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company LLC to Brandon Lamart Holliman and Amanda Gail Holliman, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 185, District 9, $576,000
• Jama D. Hurst to Harmony Investments LLC, Davis Ford Road, 12.576 Acres, District 12, $575,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. to Terrance J. Taylor, Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 19, $180,000
• Matthew C. Spangler and Rebecca T. Spangler to Opendoor Property J LLC, Grace Crossing, Lot 23, District 13, $371,200
• Lee Forsyth and Tammy Forsyth to Timothy Stewart, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 45, District 19, $184,000
• Joseph Lee Hall and Alma K. Hall to Stephen R. Harrison and Patricia A. Harrison, Hall Property, Lot 1, District 5, $100,000
• Rosalyn Bliss and Rosalyn M. Bliss to James C. Byrd and Ana M. Byrd, Remington Park Subdivision, Lot 26, District 19, $309,000
• Dennis G. Trentham and Karen Trentham to Matthew S. Trentham and Micah P. Trentham, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 27, District 9, $155,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Stephen Roycroft and Jane Roycroft, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 104, District 7, $295,900
• Peter R. Branton and William C. Branton to Kelly Grotheer and Jama Waters, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 10, $166,000
• Delsa Spence to Taylor J. Shields and Nicholas S. Shields, Hickory Hill Subdivision, Lots 1 and 3, District 19, $550,000
• Sunset Island Properties LLC to Philip Dustin Ramsey, Oliver Crisp Property, Lot 1, District 11, $112,000
• Jeffrey E. Bailey to Patrick James and Brandi James, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 120, District 15, $72,000
• Charles Eric McInturff to Michael Todd-Roger Sharrow to Jami Lynn Sharrow, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $695,000
• Chetta Gay Ethridge and Chetta Ethridge to Seth Doran and Megan Doran, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 69, District 18, $34,500
• Samuel G. Lambert IV and Kami K. Lambert to Stephen McMenamin and Hanna McMenamin, Riverwood Estates, Lot 57, District 12, $327,000
• Brian E. Sweet and Gene Sweet to Chaimae Taibi and Brahim El Idrissi, McConnell Addition Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $35,000
• James M. Stuart, James Michael Stuart and Cynthia K. Stuart to Henry R. Thompson, 2 Acres, Christie Hill Road, District 7, $675,000
• Gregory Lemense and Melissa Lemense to Randy W. Beaver and Denise R. Beaver, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 19, $650,000
• Raymond L. Sexton Jr. to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.158 Acres, $0
• Savannah Properties LLC to Mark Leroy Jacoby and Lan T. Jacoby, The Cottages, Lot 28, District 19, $339,900
• Inez Veal and Jacob Veal to Jaylin LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $208,000
• George Murray and Karen S. Murray to Matthew William Carnathan and Brooke Thornton Carnathan, Riverbend Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 13, District 11, $510,000
• Ronald Douglas Hatcher, Sylvia Lynn Hall, Wayne Eugene Hatcher and Mark Cameron Hatcher to Richard John McWaters, Lanier Crossroad, 6.998 Acres, District 1, $460,000
• Olivia J. Sipe to We Buy Inc., Park Drive, 0.19 Acres, District 9, $109,056
• Olivia J. Sipe and Olivia J. Thurmer to DJM 2018 Inc., Fairview Addition, Lot 24, District 9, $100,352
• Lusgan C. M. Roddye to Gwendolyn Graves Roddye to Aaron Doloresco and Aileen Carroll, Reeds Creek, 1 Acre, District 18, $29,000
• J. L. Goins Trustee, The J. L. Goins Revocable Trust, Martha J. Goins Trustee, The Martha J. Goins Revocable Trust, J.L. Goins and Martha J. Goins to Kathryn Elizabeth Wooddell, Marble Hill Road, 30.165 Acres, District 2, $1,000,000
• Mark Henry Finger, Robert Scott Finger, Paul H. Finger, Linda Rose Macias and linda R. Finger to Chad Diggs and Chad E. Diggs, Neff & Henry Subdivision, Lot 52, District 9, $170,000
• Doyle Wayne Barbra and Leah Marshall Barbra to Garrett Andrew Overholt, Barb Hollow Road, 5.005 Acres, District 14, $207,000
• Johnny Mack Vick Jr., Johnny Vick, Bricie Marie Vick, Bricie Marie Lloyd, Bricie Marie Magruder, Spring Monee Vick, Spring Monee Terry, Spring Monee Vick Terry, Natalie Rose Vick Snow, Nicole Lynn Vick Schertzer, Johnny M. Vick Estate, Bricie Marie Vick Thomas, Nicole Lynn Schertzer, Marie Vick Lloyd Brickie and Bricie Marie Vick Magruder to Joel Kerr, Westfields Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 19, $51,000
• Zachary Ehlers, Zach Ehlers and Courtney Long to Victoria R. Richards, Amburn Estates, Lot 19, District 1, $285,000
• Eleanor Jean Greene and Eleanor Jean Talley to Bo W. Headrick, U.S. Highway 411 South, 7.2 Acres, District 19, $850,000
• Glen S. Loomis to David Talley and Jennifer Talley, Odell Road, 2 Acres, District 5, $250,000
• Christopher C. Richardson, Mark E. Richardson, Brent A. Richardson, James Clair Richardson, James Clair Richardson Estate, James C. Richardson, James C. Richardson Estate and Chris Richardson to Calloway-Hunt Real Estate LLC, Sandidge Addition, Lot 8, District 9, $440,000
• Derek Hunt and Jessica Hunt to Raymond John Cooper and Tuyet Thile Cooper, James R. Holden Property, Lot 2, District 8, $85,000
• Melissa A. White to Joseph M. Colvin and Shelane E. Colvin, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 51R-1, District 19, $515,000
• Christopher A. Dunkel, Chris Dunkel, Kristi C. Dunkel and Kristi Dunkel to Scott Littfin, Carrington Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $465,100
• Steven C. Best to Dennis Flynn, Sunset View Addition, Lots 146 and 147, District 19, $380,000
• Abigail Clifford and Bailey Clifford to David Richman, Farris Road, 0.27 Acres, District 8, $257,000
• Jacqueline Wiggins to Mikal Parrish and Carmen Brabson, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lots 106 and 107, District 11, $186,000
• Howard Joseph Sise Jr., Peggy B. Sise and Howard J. Sise Jr. to John Gorman and Dylan William Gorman, Houston Heights Addition, Lot 67, District 13, $254,150
• Rick Dale Parks and Rick D. Parks to Cory Levi Parks and Jessie Gaddis, Sherrill E. & Winella Seaton Estate Subdivision, Lot 2, District 12, $285,000
• Patricia A. Hosch, Patricia C. Boring, Bonita C. McConnon, Margaret Sharon Pryor, Randy Vaught, Jane Elizabeth Coulter Estate and Jane F. Coulter Estate, to Nelson David Sheets and Shaun Michellee, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lots 23 and 24, District 19, $415,000
• Michael J. Massaro, Michelle L. Massaro and Michelle Massaro to Mark Massaro, Emma Rose S/D, Lot 1R-3, District 19, $380,000
• Friendship Baptist Church of Old Niles Ferry Road Inc. to Stephen Platt and Michele Platt, Friendship Baptist Church of Old Niles Ferry Road Inc. Property, Lot 1, Districts 6 and 7, $350,000
• Beverly A. Gladin and Joseph M. Gladin to Christopher Lawrence Hanes and Jamie Comstock, Cox Property, Lot 3R-7, District 13, $415,000
• Charles Jason Ewing to James R. Gregory, Dunlap Hollow Road, 2.406 Acres, District 4, $30,000
• William H. Oliver to Jason Hawkins and Natalie Hawkins, Friendsville Market LLC Property, Lot 1, District 4, $40,000
• Roger D. Hampton to Pamela L. Trentham, Jericho Road, 0.105 Acres, District 5, $5,000
• Pamela L. Trentham to Roger D. Hampton, Jericho Road, 0.078 Acres, District 5, $5,000
• Matteo Valles Jr. and Jay Kay Valles to John Mark Lee and Tiffany Lee, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $372,000
• Nancy Shropshire and Kathy Queener to Cheryl T. Walker, Knoxville-Maryville Highway No. 33, $80,000
• Margie S. McCall to Clyde McNutt, Big Valley Campground, Lot 6, District 15, $100,000
• Arlinda Houston Underwood and Arlinda H. Underwood to Christie Sox, Helenwood Heights No. 2, Lots 4-8, State Highway No. 33, 4 Acres, District 11, $125,000
• Joel Kerr to Jared O. Dix and Rebecca M. Dix, J.D. Kerr Property, Lot 5, District 9, $491,900
• Maryville New Hope Baptist Church Inc. to Benjamin Hazel and Jessica Hazel, Partnership Parkway, 5.002 Acres, District 5, $475,000
• Ron Proctor to Nathaniel Woodall and Lilianna Woodall, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 35, District 13, $54,900
• APAC-Tennessee Inc. to Robin Rene Birdsall, F. W. Hannums Addition and Ordinance 836, Lot 34R, District 9, $925,000
• Andrew A. Lund, Andrew Lund, Angelica D. Vanderkooy and Angelica Lund to Brandon Odeman and Amanda Odeman, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 49, District 19, $350,000
• Pamela Rachel Harbison to Gary J. Brock Trustee, Kathleen G. Brock Trustee and Gary J. and Kathleen G. Brock Family Trust Agreement, Trillium Residential Cove S/D, Lot 10, District 15, $60,000
• Marcia Perry McKenzie and Marcia Ann Gurley to Richard W. Monroe, Riverview Addition, Lot 107, Cedar Street, District 11, $60,000
• Debra Ann Laundra and Debra A. Laundra to Robert R. Letourneau and Brandi Lynea Vanderputten, Bethel Church Road (Farmer Road), 0.205, 0.134 and 0.22 Acres, District 15, $120,000
• Peggy Pryor, Mickey Lane Donovan, Mickey Donovan, Robert L. Dye, Sarah Lane Adkins Estate, Sarah L. Adkins and Robert Lane Dye to Gary C. Taylor and Barbara Taylor, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 39, District 9, $320,000
• Joseph M. Thibault Jr., Joseph Morris Thibault Estate and Joseph M. Thibault Estate to Eric Schreiner and Kammy Schreiner, Ellejoy Road, District 13, $180,000
• Derryl Loraine Redding and Derryl L. Redding to Kevin M. Sullivan and Gail Sullivan, Sunset View Villas, Phase 2, District 19, $375,000
• Richard Allen Hintzel and Tanya Lynne Hintzel to Jeffrey Scott Newton and Tiffany Ann Newton, Little Road Top Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $920,000
• Ronald L. Greene, Ronald Greene and Vicky L. Greene to Patrick S. Wells and Jeanette H. Wells, Sequoyah Heights, Lot 36, 1.30 Acres, District 4, $72,000
• Wayne Walker to Scott Brian Henley, Henderson Heights, Lot 43, District 9, $285,000
• Frederick Kneuss and Laure Kneuss to Emily Coza, The Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 8, District 10, $150,000
• Trent C. Millsaps to Diana Stidham, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 37, District 18, $5,000
• Travis Stanton and Jacklyn Stanton to EKRE of TN LLC, Grand Vista, Lot 118, District 8, $296,000
• Daniel J. Romanowski and Judy Romanowski to Seth P. Pierce and Christina Rae Pierce, Carpenters View Subdivision, Lot 18, District 6, $565,000
• Evelyn E. Jenkins, Thomas M. Jenkins Jr., Michael D. Jenkins, Sharon Leanna Millard, Sharon Leanna Brackett, Thomas M. Jenkins Sr. T. M. Jenkins and Thomas Melvin Jenkins Sr. to Terry R. Wear and Carol H. Wear, Charles C. Clarks Second Subdivision, Lot 89, District 9, $266,500
• Don Ray Pearson Jr. Trustee, Karen Roberts Pearson Trustee and Pearson Family Revocable Living Trust to Kevin Michael Tillman and Jillian Voigt Tillman, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $300,000
• Donald J. Reagan and Rebecca B. Reagan to David W. Goodale, Spurgeon Property, Lot 9, 5.102 Acres, District 13, $150,000
• Sheila D. Kilby and Sheila D. King to Michael W. Valentine and Priscilla C. Valentine, Overlook Addition Subdivision, Lot 136, District 9, $299,900
• Charles R. Miller and Evelyn B. Miller to David J. Crockett, Top of the World, Section 5, Lot 8, District 18, $24,900
• Wood Maryville Center LLC, BC Wood Real Estate Fund LP and BC Wood Real Estate Fund GP LLC to Hatcher Hill NV LLC, Foothills Plaza, District 19, $5,275,000
• Calvin R. Mencken Jr. and Lynda Sue Monroe to Joyanna Nickel, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 19, District 7, $375,000
• Linda M. Pryor, Robert E. Pryor Jr., Robert E. Pryor, Andrew Pryor and Hope Pryor to Paul Teasdale, Callie Teasdale, John W. Morrison and Nancy Morrison, Robert and Linda Pryor Property, Lot 1R, District 13, $445,000
• James Broderick and Rita Broderick to Heather M. Bartle, Fairway Estates Subdivision, Lot 32, District 19, $325,000
• Mary Kathleen Kelley and Charles Vaughn Black to New Dawn 2020 LLC, Smoky Mountain Cabin Sites Subdivision, Lots 432-438; Lot 438A; Section 2, Lot 319; and Lot 320, District 17, $70,000
• Janet Bowman Word, Philip N. Word and Philip Word to Kenneth M. Goen and Natasha M. Goen, Villa Homes Subdivision, Lot 6, District 13, $300,000
• Jimmy A. Mason to Craig Morren and Taryn Morren, Green Hill Subdivision, Lots 7 and 8, District 6, $470,000
• Amanda S. Breid to Amber M. Bush, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 288, District 9, $261,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Gregory Scott Cook and Jessica Denise Cook, Pate Property, Lot 3, District 14, $953,700
• Michelle Lee Lloyd to Melanie Rezac, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 4, Lots 7 and 8, District 19, $325,000
• Donald L. Imhoff to Jeffrey Mark Willis and Dana Jean Willis, Breckenridge Subdivision, Lot 27, District 6, $485,000
