March 29 to April 4
• Douglas Wayne Dubrey and Cheryl K. Dubrey to Gary Cupp and Joy Cupp, Fence Rail Gap, Lot 13, District 15, $267,500
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Stephen P. Wulf and Tracy L. Wulf, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 13, District 19, $329,900
• Jason M. Able, Sidney E. Abel Estate and Scott M. Able to Joshua H. Hackworth and Hannah R. Hackworth, Sidney Eugene Able Property, Lot 1, District 8, $125,000
• Alan James Sotzin and Tammy Lynn Sotzin to George L. Dodd, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 65, District 7, $239,900
• Matthew L. Ritchey and Helen Kate Ritchey to Heather M. Woolford, Hilldale Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $160,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Cameron B. Canfield, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 76 District 7, $282,740
• Jeremy L. Keough and Lori L. Keough to Carlton Dean Hackney, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lot 15R, District 9, $123,000
• Smilthbilt LLC to Daniel Johnson and Christine Johnson, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 7, $198,045
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Bethany Kay Henderson and Anthony Dewayne Henderson, Cochrans First Addition, Lot 54R, District 9, $253,200
• Kenneth Reid Vaught and Lysia M. Vaught to James A. Herring Jr. and Judith Caldwell Herring, Turnberry Square, Phase 1, Building D, District 19, $250,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to April M. Townsend Carpenter and Mark L. Carpenter, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 130, $276,375
• Nicholas T. Oxedine and Tia Oxedine to Linda G. Marine, Top of the World, Section 5, Lots 19, 20 and 34, District 18, $30,000
• Susan McClanahan Trust and Lonnie Floyd McClanahan Testamentary Trust to Felecia K. Millward, Six Mile and Kagley Chapel Road Intersection, Acres 5.035, District 7, $65,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Amber Lawson, Morningside Place, Lot 1, District 9, $151,000
• Bryan Kilday and Arielle T. Kilday to Geoffery Edward McGarr and Crystal Dawn McGarr, Brook Green Estates, Lot 5, District 10, $223,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Luther Heath Bennett and Kerri H. Bennett, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 60, District 19, $334,900
• Michael J. Buscher and Sandra E. Buscher to Dustin Huffman and Casey Dawson, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 130, District 9, $435,000
• Norman R. Eaton and Peggy Eaton-Davis to Tyler J. Switzer, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 11, District 1, $186,000
• Cullen Vaughn Curran and Angie Curran to Shannon Douglass, Galen Johnson Property, Acres 0.850, District 8, $150,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Linzee Devan Holtkamp and Daniel Mark Holtkamp, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 40, District 19, $297,796
• Fairley Williams and Georgie M. Williams to Melissa J. Balentine, Subdown Resort, Lot 200, District 15, $35,500
• Ronald L. Maberry and Pauline A. Maberry to Jenna A. Martin, Morningside Addition, Lots 35 and 36, District 9, $83,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Shane M. Decker, Jamie M. McKeon and Timothy W. Decker, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 129, District 10, $247,355
• Michael R. Mitchell to Smoky Mountain Development, Ralph H. Mitchell Property, Lot 1, District 9, $50,000
• Donald L. Hughes and Debra L. Hughes to Matthew Adam Nelson and Kelly Lafollette Nelson, Ferry Road Estates Subdivision, Lot 11R, District 6, $246,000
• Felisha Beth White to Lucas Daniel Adsit and Kelly Jo Adsit, Eucebia Pike, Acres 5.3567, District 13, $459,000
• Elizabeth Ward to Carl Allen Latham, Plainfield Addition, Lot 76, District 9, $64,500
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Bobby Dean Paschel, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 2, $80,000
• Judith N. Walters to Christopher N. Millsaps and Suzanne M. Nolan, Swampy Branch Road, Acres 13.12, District 15, $269,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Bailey M. Lohr, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 110R3, District 9, $174,000
• Delsa Spence to Virginia L. Gilmore and James Gilmore, Clyde Myers Estate, Lot 7R3, District 8, $40,000
• Appalachian Construction LLC to Jeffrey G. Wolf and Sheri J. Wolf, Appalachian Construction LLC Property, Phase 3, Lot 4, District 1, $234,900
• Wanda Dugan to Jeffrey Scott Moss and Kathy Moss, Wanda Dugan Property, Lot 4, District 1, $95,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Damon H. Wright and Karen C. Wright, Farris Heights, Lot 9, District 8, $233,900
• Richard D. Gensamer and Jahnea C. Gensamer to Dylan T. Hill, Vernie Lee Road, District 4, $93,500
• Regina H. Large and Jeffrey B. Hood to Chadwick D. Hood, Charles C. Clark Addition No. 2, Lot 102, District 9, $135,000
• MSM Development LLC to Dulworth and Rives Inc., MSM Development LLC Property, Acres 0.97, District 9, $1,388,738
• Timothy K. Swain and Deborah Swain to Tatiana Vinea, Velma Prater Estate, Lot 6R, District 5, $1,169,000
• Chris Franklin to Joshua Riffle and Jennifer Riffle, Ashwood Park Villas at Fairview, Lot 27, District 19, $379,900
• Shannon Icenhower and Courtney Alexander to Michael Curry and Christina Curry, Rosewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 14, $290,000
• Charles David Rutledge and Jean S. Rutledge to Kerry N. Poe and Savannah B. Poe, Windridge Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 186, District 19, $292,000
• Troy Lowe Suc. Trust and Lowe Family Rev. Living Trust to John Timothy Knopf, Benford Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $195,000
• William L. Marcus to Sara Beth Hensley and Joshua Lee Hensley, Rankin Lane, District 10, $142,000
• Tim L. Millsaps to David Lee Cooper and Roxanne N. Cooper, Acres 3.0, District 15, $150,000
• Marie Ann Radatz and Mark James Radatz to James L. Lowrance and Dawn E. Lowrance, Perkins Road, Acres 0.5, District 8; Liberty Church Road, Acres 0.63, District 8, $135,000
• Robert Cota and Pamela Cora to Marc Anthony Flis, Harrison Hills, Lot 23, Acres 0.76, District 6; Old Clover Hill Road, Acres 0.02, District 6, $195,450
• Heath Claiborne and Benita Claiborne to Paul D. Moon, W.B. Irwin Addition to Maryville, Lot 88, District 9, $144,900
• Davis Brothers Properties LLC to Pete E. Schlegel and Kathleen Schlegel, Wynsong Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 2, $450,000
• Restoration International Outreach to Morgan Landing LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 78.84, District 5, $1,273,000
• Donna Marie Robinson and Tulio Rafael Robinson Jr. to Robinson Joint Rev. Living Trust, Tulio R. Robinson Trust and Donna M. Robinson Trust, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 31, District 7, $0
• Tulio T. Robinson and Donna M. Robinson to Robinson Joint Rev. Living Trust, Tulio R. Robinson Trust and Donna M. Robinson Trust, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 32, District 7, $0
• Anthony Gardner Trust and Janice A. Gardner Trust to Whitney D. Erickson, Lashbrook, Lot 78R, District 10, $93,000
• RC Properties LLC to Gary Luse and Donna Luse, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 64, District 15, $49,900
• The Overlook at Montvale LLC to Look Rock Properties LLC, Overlook at Montvale, Phase 1, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22, District 3, $900,000
• The Overlook at Montvale LLC to Chilhowee Properties LLC, Happy Valley Road, Acres 281.85, District 3, $300,000
• Woodstock Farms LLC to Recreation and Investment Properties, Homestead Ridge, Section 2, Lot 54W, District 18, $48,000
• Grace M. Henry to Daniel M. Rymiszewski and Kristie R. Rymiszewski, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 119, District 11, $199,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas Brian Williamson and Jeni Maria Williamson, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 99, District 19, $358,310
• Tracy Murphy and April Murphy to Victoria Long and Ethan Stire, Lee Thompson Lane, Acres 1.50, District 1, $315,000
• Julia Kyle, Sally Lauterio, Sally Morris Reed, James H. Gillespie, Michael T. Gillespie and Nancy Gillespie to James Milhollin and Martha E. Milhollin, Sunset View Addition No. 2, Lots 1 and 6, District 19, $178,000
• Robert S. Keyser and Mamie A. Keyser to Eric T. Robinson and Patricia Ashley Robinson, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $237,500
• John J. Simonetto and Charlene A. Colombo Simonetto to Steven McDonald and Denise McDonals, Rosewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 14, $75,000
• Scott Chambers to Angela Stafford, District 13, $65,000
• Lucinda K. Owens to Angela Potter, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 9, District 8, $134,000
• Vickie Atchley and Anthony Paul Long to Jeremy Long, Wildwood Road, Acres 4.9078, District 12, $205,000
• William E. Scarbrough and Sharon L. Scarbrough to James Ellis III and Kymberly Ellis, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 10, District 19, $155,000
• John A. Coffey Jr. and Erma Coffey to Matthew Jordan Foskey and Jenevieve Danielle McGee, Hackney and Lee Addition, Lots 6 and 7, District 4, $159,900
• Brian H. Wetherington and Stephanie Jo Wetherington to Janice E. Fields, Haynes Property, Lot 1R-2A, District 19, $630,000
• Colvin and Son Heating Co. Inc. to Robert Joseph Whysong Trust, The Whysong Family Trust and Helen Jane Whysong Trust, Maryville Real Estate Company First Addition, Lots 7, 8, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, District 9, $380,000
• Gregory A. Martin and Kateri E. Martin to Paul Kern Kreis and Kelly Marie Kreis, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $525,000
• Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. to D.R. Horton Inc., Farmington View, Phase 3, Lots 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 111, 112 and 113, District 10, $448,370.37
• Emily Peak to Meaghan L. Twine and Joseph Garland, Bailey Estates, Lot 4, District 5, $205,900
• Gamble Construction Inc. to Michael L. Twine and Terry M. Twine, Camden Court Condos, Phase 5, District 19, $449,900
• James Bullock to George Kross and Nicole Kross, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, $229,900
• David Houston McConnell Jr. and Donna Cameron McConnell to John Cottle and Autumn Kinkade, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 33, District 13, $244,000
• Mike Smith and Sandy Smith to Bobby Queen, Junaluska Resort, Acres, Lot 38, District 10, $9,000
• Charles D. Ellis and Joe Ellis to A and H Holdings LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 5.87, District 18, $77,000
• Teresa Wallice Flanery to James DeGraffenreid and Pamela DeGraffenreid, Jones Bend Road, District 11, $525,000
• Olga M. Gardner and Travis W. Gardner to Tammy A. Worgan and Kenneth J. Worgan, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 22, District 2, $235,000
• Karen Lee Waldrop, Steven Kyle Middleton and Lloyd Kyle Middleton Estate to Chilhowee Baptist Association Inc., U.S. Highway 321, Acres 0.267, District 15, $185,000
• Michael S. Turner to Charles M. Gray and Deborah F. Gray, Jeffries Court, Lot 8, District 10, $1,000,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.