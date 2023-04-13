April 2-8
Gregory A. Xanders and Beth El Xanders to Nathanael Shaw Xanders and Leslie Michelle Xanders, Meadowlands, Lot 10, Meadowlands Subdivision, Lot 9, District 11, $425,000
Lloyd Pratt and Justin Pratt to Kline Construction Inc., Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 1, Lots 10 and 11, District 12, $100,000
Benjamin Lunsford to River WYE Holdings LLC, McNutt Street, District 19, $80,000
Quyen Luong to Stephen Mark Farr Trustee and Karin Ruth Farr 2021 Irrevocable Trust, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, Lot 15, $610,000
Dusty Ray Glass, Jody Lee Glass Attorney-in-Fact and Jody Lee Glass to Chloe N. Zachery and James Davon Zachery, Overlook Addition, Lot 137, District 9, $442,000
David D. Centola Jr. and Marcella L. Centola to Jennifer Turner, David Turner and Elmer Richard Lafleme Jr., Grace Crossing, Lot 6, District 13, $443,400
Emelia Thomas and Emelia Jujita to Robert Denne and Dianna Schafer Denne, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 4, District 13, $85,000
Ellen Hamilton and Emily Hamilton to Cynthia Ogle, Frances Hamilton Property, Lot 1, District 19, $12,500
SBL Investment Properties LLC to Robert James Wright and Ashlyn Nichole Wright, Farm of the Smokies, Lots 40 and 43, District 13, $105,000
James Lloyd Taylor and Billy Gene Taylor to City of Maryville, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 63, District 19, $0
Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Co. LLC to Doug Ayres and Shiona Christensen, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 184R, District 9, $595,000
Opendoor Property C LLC, Opendoor Property Holdco C LLC, OD Intermediate Holdco C LLC and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Payton Leigh King, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 3, District 13, $225,000
Tammy Tucker Goodwin, Tammy Tucker-Goodwin, Tammy Tucker, Tammy Kanoa, Tammy Goodwin, Trey Goodwin and Richard Vallin to Caleb Hazelbaker, Goodwin and Kanoa Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $80,000
Wilson & Associates PLLC Trustee, Jillian Wilson Attorney and Christie N. Harmon to John Stewart, Larry and Penny Morellock Subdivision, Lot 4, District 12, $94,000
Kreis B. Beall and Michael White to ABl Legacy Blackberry Farm LLC, Blackberry Farmside Condominium, District 18, $11,700,000
DDB Inc. to Dhara Patel, Old Highway No. 73, Lot 1, State Route 73, Lot 2, District 15, $590,000
Tammy M. Hankinson to Emilee Phelps, Kyle Starling and Angela Phelps, Homer Butler Property, Lot 23, District 5, $400,900
Matt Nuchols Construction LLC to Fermin Velasquez, Nuchols Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 14, $459,000
Sherry Richey and Harriet Pangle Estate to William J. Parker and Belinda A. Parker, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 5, District 19, $300,000
Robert Krzemski to Charles E. Nabors Jr. and Pamela J. Nabors, Top of the World Business Property, Lot 19R, District 18, $90,000
William J. Parker and Belinda Ann Parker to Cynthia Womack Trustee and Cynthia Womack Revocable Living Trust, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 8, $349,900
Peter L. Koopman to Timothy L. Hollifield and Sharon E. Hollifield, Saddle Ridge, Section 6, Lot 3, District 18, $49,900
Jason L. Chambers, Justin R. Chambers, Michael S. Rogers, Daniel L. Rogers and John Edward Rogers to Michael Shane Rogers and Kimberly Rogers, Morganton Acres, Lot 2, District 19, $135,000
Murray K. Smith and Sarah L. Smith to Lillian Smith and Jacob Bryden, Overlook Addition, Lots 9, 10 and 13, District 9, $280,000
Angela Spalding and Angela Sue Spalding to Alfred George Drouin and Lisa Ann Mackay, Smoky Mountain Cabin Sites, Lot 103, District 17, $6,000
Eva Morgan Detweiler, Eva Morgan Blackwell and Anthony T. Detweiler to Michael Dickerson and Maria Long, Duncan Road, District 8, $325,000
Moore Getaways LLC to Charles David Bell and Sofia Norris Bell, Pate Property, Lot 6A, District 14, $265,000
Dennis R. Martin, Sabina Martin and Sabina M. Martin to Misty Mountain Properties LLC, Mountain View Vista Estates, Lot 3, District 13, $105,000
Wayne Forgan, Lori Forgan and Wayne A. Forgan to Dragonvalley LLC, U.S. 129, 8.603 Acres, District 17, $350,000
Gordon Ray Everett and Tonia Lynn Everett to Wayne R. Wickings and Jennifer K. Wickings, Rex Everett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $277,450
Joseph Vertucci Trustee, Vertucci Family Revocable Trust and Joseph Vertucci to Joshua D. Boyd and Jama L. Boyd, Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 1, Lot V-7, District 19, $475,000
Ralph Adams Sr., Brenda Adams and Ralph Adams to Donald Edward Davis Jr., District 15, $300,000
Kizer & Black Attorneys PLLC Sub Trustee and Lisa Ketrow to John F. Lyle and Nancy S. Lyle, Highway No. 33, 1.08 and 0.57 Acres, District 9, $238,000
Kenneth Mack Trustee, Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline O'Connor Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline O Connor Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline Oconnor Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Jacqueline O'Connor, Jacqueline O Connor, Jacqueline Oconnor, Jacqueline O'Connor Mack Estate, Jacqueline O Connor Mack Estate, Jacqueline Oconnor Mack Estate and Kenneth Mack to Hal Doak Phelps, Walter Phelps Jr. Estate, Charles LLoyd Phelps, Sara Clevenger and Johnnie Phelps Hipps, 100 Acres, Lowes Ferry Pike, 1.97 Acres, Lowes Ferry Road, 105.6 Acres, 6.2 Acres, 105 Acres, 65 Acres, 150 Acres, 10 Acres, District 5, $2,700,000
Peter M. McKevitz and Lorelei McKevitz to Michael A. Detota, Peter M. McKevitz Property, Lot 3, District 10, $56,000
Eloise Marie Frick to Artie C. Harvey and Dorothea Harvey, Griffitts Mill at Mint Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 68, District 7, $462,000
Anthony D. Mitts and Cameron M. Mitts to Elijah S. Davis and Ashley Davis, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $260,455
Jennifer Wickings and Wayne Wickings to Dana Dudley and William Sellars, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 7, District 19, $305,000
Russell D. Montgomery to James Craig Blackwell, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $241,000
Brian Gennoe to Gregory A. Horton and Rebecca L. Horton, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 62, District 10, $820,000
Roger E. Truitt Trustee, Jean L. Truitt Trustee and Truitt Family Trust to Kreis B. Beall, Blackberry Mountain Houses Condominium, District 18, $6,150,000
Stephen Lawhon and Carol Wood to Kyle D. Cribbs and Amanda B. Cribbs, Eagleton Properties Incorporated Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 21, District 9, $255,000
Sally J. Weiss and Mary E. Weiss to Cypress Point Investment Company LLC, Royal Oaks Garden Villas, Phase 1, Lot V-292, District 19, $32,000
Michael Myers and Rebecca Myers to Taryn D. Middleton, Cherokee Heights Addition, Lots 12-14, District 19, $249,000
Christopher Todd Waters, Daniel Keith Waters and Thelma Joyce Rogers Waters to Joel Kevin Waters, Highway No. 411, 1.168 Acres, District 9, $170,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.