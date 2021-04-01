March 21 to March 27
• Kyong Ok Givens to Shane Sutphin and Alexis Sutphin, Lynnview Estates, Lot 10, District 1, $210,000
• Wayne Walker to Hunter Troutman and Paige Troutman, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 19, District 7, $255,000
• John Teffeteller Trust, Patricia Teffeteller Trust and the Teffeteller Revocable Living Trust to Daniel Sullivan and Sherri Sullivan, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 272, 273 and 274, District 18; Campers Paradise Top of the World Tree Farms Inc., Lot 287, District 18, $12,000
• Charles Shivers Trust and Charles Shivers and/or Patricia Bunoker Shivers to Kathryn Obrien, Singleton Station Road, District 11, $187,200
• Carlos Ownby and Carol Ownby to Susan Frost, HA Harts Addition, Lots 7, 8 and 9, District 9, $165,500
• G&D LLC, Gary Grove, Jonathan Degnan Estate and Diane Anding to Randy McMillion Trust, G&D LLC Gary Grove Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $299,900
• Kenneth Wormsley and Melissa Wormsley to Tyler Parks and Katherine Gatliff, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 104, District 19, $480,000
• Dustin Brackins and Jeremy Smith to Shawn Frazier and Brittney Frazier, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, District 13, $173,500
• William Lowe and Amber Lowe to Joshua Stockberger, Eagleton Extension Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $273,000
• Tyler Parks to Laura Hileman and Terry Hileman, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 8, Lot 179, District 19, $242,000
• Mikaela Buckingham and Tyler Buckingham to Anthony Burger and Katelyn Cable, Hatcher-Buckingham, Lot 2, District 10, $200,000
• Jennie Jones to Chase Starritt, Riverview Addition, Lot 5, District 11, $160,000
• Megan Scruggs and Joey Scruggs to Bradley Hicks and Kasey Hicks, Midway Subdivision No. 2, Lot 11, District 10, $246,000
• Tammy Hall and George Hall to Damien Kerr and Alisha Kerr, Mimosa Estates, Section 4, Lot 258, District 11, $405,000
• Michael Lindsey to Brandon Orr Properties LLC, Chilhowee Hills Baby Farms, Lot 4R-3, District 8, $39,000
• Moses Investment Group to Lawrence Johnson and Ronda Johnson, Majestic Mountains, Lot 15, District 13, $439,900
• Greg Presnell to Ronald Merritt Co-Trust, Melissa Merritt Co-Trust and Merritt Family Trust, Lillard Lane, District 10, $785,000
• Earl Thingvold and Susan Thingvold to Katie Kehren, Nichols Property, Lot 2, Acres 5.52, District 7, $55,000
• Mitchell Carpenter and Jolana Carpenter to Nicola Orozco, Nicholas Yslas and Bobbi Yslas, Panoramic View Acres, Section 3, Lot 30, Acres 2.0662, District 14, $550,000
• Matthew Mescall III and Jacqueline Mescall to Kenneth Hawkins and Lori Hawkins, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 12, $36,000
• Keith Stapleton, Phyllis Stapleton Estate and Matthew Haralson to Dennis Stapleton Jr., Acres 1.619, District 6, $95,000
• Robert Hollifield and Sheila Hollifield to Amanda King and William Hodgson II, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 32, District 2, $150,000
• John McCann III to James Zesut and Robin Zesut, Kitby-Owens Addition, Lot 9, District 19, $133,000
• Mark Rosner to Jason Mays and Savannah Coppenger, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 27, District 7, $200,000
• Max Hill to Harmony Investments LLC, John A. McCall and Geraldine McCall Estate, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, District 1, $650,000
• Carol Anstiss to Stuart Jarvis and Deborah Jarvis, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 58, District 19, $155,000
• Elizabeth Long to Andrew Lipina and Jennifer Lipina, Acres 91.1, District 17, $465,000
• Joan Pendley and Gary Hart to Jerry Hodge, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 237, District 9, $99,900
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Christiana Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust and American Mortgage Investment Partners to Robyn Crum and Robert Crum, Lonas Property, Lot 1B, District 12, $237,500
• Anthony Steele Trust, Franklin Allen Jr. and Janice Allen to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Williamson Chapel Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $83,583.28
• Frank English III to Allen Suffridge, Karen Suffridge, Barry Totten and Anne Totten, Glover Road, Acres 27.628, District 12, $325,000
• Andrew Hatfield to Edward Zorn Trust, Cinnamon Zorn Trust and the Zorn Family Trust, Autumn Brook Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $250,000
• Aaron Wilson to BVF Investments LLC, Glover Road, Acres 0.70, District 12, $110,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Steven Fletcher and Christine Fletcher, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 23, District 8, $268,160
• Benjamin Curtis to Samuel Webster and Leah Webster, Dell High Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $250,000
• Xia Li and Zongming Cheng to Bettina Heltzel, Li Family Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $350,000
• Heather McKinney to Robert Rogers and Monique Rogers, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 28, District 10, $370,000
• Samuel Newport to AG Meadowview LLC, Morganton Road, Acres 12.271, District 6, $1,300,000
• Helen Ogle to Vanessa Holt and Michael Dodrill II, Oakbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 4, $299,000
• William Mclain Trust, Debra Whaley Mclain Trust and Mclain Joint Revocable Living Trust to Hayden Price, Garner Circle, District 8, $149,900
• Alfred Redwine and Jean Redwine to Randy Mahler and Julie Mahler, Patricia Evans Property, Lot C, District 12; Hitch Road, Acres 6, District 12, $715,000
• Logan Friedman and Sydney Friedman to Amber Lowe and William Lowe, Reggie White Property, Lot 1, District 19; Mr. and Mrs. Chester Snoderly Farm, Lots 2, 5 and 6, District 19, $500,000
• Dillard McNeal, Mary McNeal and Wilson and Associates PLLC to Howard Parham, Holly Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 10, $149,455.74
• Susan Yates and Wilson and Associates PLLC to Howard Parham, Heather Crossing, Lot 20, District 19, $210,000
• Michael Barnes and Darci Barnes to Elizabeth Ray, Stone Tree Villas, Section 1, Lot 2, District 19
• Timothy Blair to Darci Barnes and Michael Barnes, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 11, $235,870
• Smithbilt LLC to Amelia Hatcher and Eric Hatcher, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 159, District 7, $226,685
• Gary Raines and Jane Raines to Cassandra Stinnett, Meadow Valley Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $125,000
• Joshua Grigsby, Brittany Grigsby and Janice Banks to Scotty Troutman and Gina Troutman, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 60, District 4, $418,000
• David Parrott to Brewster and Brewster Inc., Centennial Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $29,000
• Ronald Ingle to David Lyons and Vickie Lyons, Andy Harris Road, Acres 11.26, District 12, $182,300
• D&L Sky LLC to David Tom and Melissa Tom, Little Dug Gap and Devault Roads, Acres 2.043, District 10, $200,000
• Kristi Greene, Lora Coffey, Thomas Johnson and Donald Johnson to Boyd Smiley Trust, Dena Smiley Trust and the Smiley Family Living Trust, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46, District 13, $310,000
• Andrew Campbell and Rebecca Campbell to Joseph Zirretta and Melissa Zirretta, Kayes View Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 7, $415,000
• Blount County Children's Advocacy Center to 212 Cares LLC, Lombardy Lane, Acres 0.373, District 9, $291,000
• Dwight Minturn, Andrew Minturn and Irene Minturn to Jason McCall and Mirah McCall, Old Highway 73, District 15, $20,000
• Debra Kaiden to Shelby Lasalle Jr. LLC, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 32, District 15, $452,000
• Holly Dockery to Leslie Morris, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 9, District 15, $279,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to William Calvert and Sherry Calvert, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $179,900
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Howard Ragland and Teresa Ragland, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $155,900
• Daniel Stewart and Paula Stewart Estate to Cynthia Randolph and Rachel Randolph, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 170, District 9, $655,500
• Patricia Bookout, Daniel Simerly, Conner Haislip, John McCammon and Dana Haislip Estate to Andrew Goddard Jr. and June Goddard, Green Property, Lot 5, District 12, $94,500
• James Stutler and Jenifer Stutler to Jon Elmore and Holly Elmore, Hall Property Jericho Road, Lot 8, Districts 7 and 8, $71,000
• Stanley McCarter Suc. Trust, Karen McCarter Suc. Trust, the McCarter Family Trust and Jacqueline McCarter Estate to David Hesson, Hinkle Estates, Lot 137, District 13, $255,000
• Elizabeth Hall and Austin Hall to Daniel Strope and Jennifer Strope, Kirk Road, Acres 3.27, District 2, $275,000
• Steven Martin Jr. to Christian Pierce, Eagleton Properties Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 91, District 9, $97,500
• Bryan Carraway Sr. and Linda Carraway to Matthew King and Rachel King, Tee-Lee Heights Subdivision, Lots 30 and 31, District 19, $225,000
• Elizabeth Webb and Gary Webb to Justin Hobbs and Kristin Hobbs, Little River Estates Subdivision, Lot 46, District 15, $85,000
• Randi Greene to Scotty G. Builders Inc., Ronald L. and John L. Greene Property, Lot 4, District 4, $40,000
• Brenda Hamby, George Hamby, Marcey Moore and Kristi Brown to William Carroll and Annette Carroll, Mountain State Development Saddleridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 18, $14,000
• Dennis Barry and Rebecca Barry to Clay Barry and Katherine Barry, Nails Creek Estate, Lot 6R2, District 12, $258,000
• Michelle Stokes and Robert Callin Estate to William Reedy and Rachel Villanueva, Hideaway Village, Lots 36 and 37, District 18, $213,000
• Charlene Teffeteller to Audrey Robinson, Wrights Ferry Road, District 19, $285,000
• James Rickman to Thomas Smith, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 229, District 9, $139,900
• Ronald Baker, Treazure Markey, Diamond Markey, Susie Pilkey and Brenda Moore to Ronald Baker, Woodridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 8, $15,000
• Calvin Parton and Patsy Parton to Squareone Properties and Construction, Calvin E. Parton and Patsy Ann Parton Property, Lot 1, District 13, $50,000
• Noah Young and Liwei Lin to Chanda Davis, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 77R, District 19, $389,000
• Nicholas Akins and Jessica Akins to Jeffery Einkorn, Kimberly Einkorn and Janet Holden, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 61, District omitted, $290,000
• Danny Breeden Sr. and Peggy Breeden to Dumitru Petruescu and Nikki Petruescu, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 51, District 2, $325,000
• Susan Cooper and Freida Herron to Michael Baker and Deborah Baker, Silver Creek Village Condominium, Phase 2, District 9, $244,900
• Tammie Smeltzer to Fredi Hubler and Arthur Hubler, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 142, District 9, $160,000
• John Fuller and Tracy Fuller to Vanguard Investments Inc., Highview Subdivision, Lot 17A-1, District 10, $35,000
• Clint Allison and Lori Allison to John Derrick and Nichole Derrick, Rondel E. Ivens Property, Lot 1.82, District 19, $900,000
• Richard Drew and Elizabeth Drew to John Witt Jr. and Glenda Witt, Wyndsong Subdivision, Lot 140, District 2, $389,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Barry Self, Shady Creek Subdivision, Lot 8, District 1, $250,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Michael Haberman and Catherine Haberman, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $199,900
• Joel Kerr to Timmothy Nunnink and Michele Nunnink, JD Kerr Property, Lot 1, District 9, $390,000
• John Witt Jr. and Glenda Witt to Adam Burch, Armona Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $465,000
• DR Horton Inc. to James Kozlowski and Donna Fisher, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $266,340
• Blount County and City of Maryville to Darrell Dillard and Rebecca Dillard, Laurel Branch Park, Lot 7, District 19, $454,250
