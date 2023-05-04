April 23-29
Victoria M. Newman, Julian G. Newman, Victoria Newman and Julian Newman to Charles L. McKinney III and Amber McKinney, Joe N. Adams Property, Lot 1, District 13, $511,000
Home Traders Group LLC to Adeana Ann Longly and Dennis John Longly, Candlewood Subdivision, Lot 46, District 12, $779,900
Sybil J. Moulton and Sybil B. Jordan to Christopher M. Rosser and Marcia C. Rosser, Fairway Vista at Laurel Valley Subdivision, Lot 11, District 15, $110,000
Louis J. Heitman Trustee and Louis J. Heitman to Timmy Dewayne Carruba and Belinda Juliana Carruba, Rondel E. Ivens Property, Lot 7, District 19, $850,000
Terry Lynn Couch and Paula Denise Couch to Easy Time LLC, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $416,000
David B. Coleman and Deanna Lynn Coleman to Michael J. Finch and Tracy A. Finch Revocable Living Trust, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 31, District 6, $510,000
Kimberly Perkins, Kimberly Bullington and Brett Perkins to William T. Latham and Melissa Jozefowicz, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 172, District 9, $214,000
David N. Morrow to Brett Perkins and Kimberly Perkins, McDaniel Lamon and Orr Property, Lot 2, District 12, $370,000
Frank Woody and Linda Woody to Gaurangkumar B. Patel and Dipika Patel, Morganton Road, 0.23 and 0.24 Acres, District 19, $375,000
David Wayne Campbell and Susan B. Campbell to Michael D. Johnson and Misty Kaye Johnson, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 83, District 8, $455,000
Carl W. Dowdy and Joyce L. Dowdy to Lisa M. Gilliland, Duncan Road, District 8, $250,000
Timothy J. Johnston, Brenda R. Johnston, Timothy Johnston and Brenda Johnston to David A. Taylor and Leela A. Taylor, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 5, District 13, $96,000
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Scott Edward Hogan, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 31, District 19, $396,000
John R. Sparks and Linda Sparks to Howard J. Scott Jr. and Marjorie A. Scott, Mint View Subdivision, Lot 3, District 7, $312,000
Schree Liafsha and Peter Dolan to William Whitehead and Diane Whitehead, Lucy Roberts and Schree Liafsha Properties, Lot 2, District 14, $600,000
Deloris J. Dunn to Robert Holstein Trustee, Katarina Holstein Trustee and Holstein Family Trust, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 67, District 19, $300,000
David L. Coates and Lori S. Coates to Frank David Wright and Lisa Denny Wright, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $750,000
Gary K. Wright and Lisa Wright to Ruth D. Osborne, Patricia Leigh Allen and Glen D. Allen, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 60, District 19, $674,750
Shannon Green and Shannon M. Green to Richard H. Lindley Jr. and Rebecca D. Lindley, Mabel C. Love Property, Lot 2, District 19, $340,000
Dale Andrew Boyd and Katrynn Maila Boyd to Steven Myron Davis and Amy Caroline Davis, Cloverhill Mill Road, 3 Acres, District 6, $150,000
Dale Andrew Boyd, Katrynn Malia Boyd and Katrynn Boyd to Steven M. Davis and Amy C. Davis, Clover Hill Mill Road, District 6, $150,000
Whitehead Insurance Group Inc. to Brian Keith Sandy, F. W. Hannum Addition, Lot 31, District 9, $250,000
Richard F. Hyatt and Tracy H. Hyatt to Jacob G. Peterson and Kathryn W. Peterson, Cherokee Addition, Lots 7 and 8, District 9, $225,000
Leslie K. Heaslet and Leslie Heaslet to Roxie Ann Barnes, Trigonia Road, 3.102 Acres, District 1, $72,000
Robert Scott Pegram and Susan Pegram to Gayden Drew, Hideaway Village Top of the World Resort, Lot 8, District 18, $39,999
Ryan A. Hart and Jemima C. Hagan to Taylor N. Berry, McDaniel and Finch Property, Lot 1, $169,900
Steven J. Greene Trustee and Doug Teffeteller to Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst, Everett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $15,000
Mark Baker and Emily Baker to Derrick Andrew Calkin and Sarah Rhea Calkin, Greyson Woods, Lot 3, District 19, $205,000
Kevin E. McElreath and Andrea K. McElreath to Brian Keith Gennoe, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 83, District 19, $655,000
Tim Parks, Danielle Parks and Robert J. Solomon Suc-Trustee to Bank of America NA, Back Home Loans Servicing LP and Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP, Blockhouse Road, 0.511 Acre, District 8, $204,696.62
Stephanie Huss, Stephanie A. Stringer and Chris Huss to Jeanne Kay Duncan and Tiffany Tipton, Sherwood Forest Subdivision No. 1, Lot 9, District 19, $390,000
Durley Kenneth Ward to Durley Kenneth Ward Trustee and Durley Kenneth Ward Revocable Living Trust, W. P. Orr and Wife Joyce Property, Lot 12, District 1, $0
Donald G. Jones and Ingrid C. Jones to Kevin E. McElreath and Andrea K. McElreath, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 79, District 19, $789,000
Anna Joyce Burdine, Pamela Suzanne Burdine-Loehr Attorney-in-Fact and Pamela Suzanne Burdine Loehr Attorney-in-Fact to Joshua L. Montgomery and Brittany N. Allen, Janes Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $60,000
Clifford V. Sellen Trustee, Evelyn L. Sellen Trustee, The Sellen Family Trust and Clifford W. Sellen Trustee to Amber Rae Adames and Andy Adames, Twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lot 4, District 12, $365,000
Matthew R. Sikes, Ambrea Sikes and Matthew Sikes to Joshua W. Green and Kylie R. Johnson, Bellas Meadow, Lot 9, District 19, $375,000
Seth Ridout to Shane Marc Abboud and Julie L. Abboud, Ridout Property, Lot 1, District 8, $126,000
RE Closers LLC to Thomas Vernon Johnson and Laurie Leigh Johnson, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 66, District 4, $499,900
Foothills Golf LLC to Norikazu Tanabe, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 100R, District 19, $13,014
TSP Investments LLC to Scott Rolik and Lis Rolik, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 31, District 13, $585,000
Troy Lynn Spradlin and Jana Spradlin to Christopher J. Huss, Stephanie A. Huss and Austin R. Stringer, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 41, District 19, $669,900
Kenneth Duboff and Ricky Reno to Craig E. Richardson Trustee and Craig E. Richardson Trust, Long Hollow Road, 2 Acres, District 19, $295,000
Robert D. Hearon and Tammy G. Hearon to Reid Davis and Carrie Davis, Samuels View, Lot 1R1, District 6, $600,000
Craig E. Morren to Donald Thomas Howerton and Tracey Colleen Howerton, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 10, $190,000
Gary A. Bledsoe, Farhaz Nooralli and Kiran Bawani to Farhaz Nooralli and Kiran Bawani, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 101R2, District 9, $18,000
Pamela Ann Keith and Rodger David Keith to Cecil Lee, Lillie Devina Lee and Charlie Darvin Couch, Sundown Resort, Lot 143, District 15, $90,000
James M. Willis and Charles Willis to PS Investments LLC, Sam James Road, 1.015 Acres, District 8, $188,000
Ronald E. Stewart to Mark Allen Denny and Leanne Nicole Denny, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 179, District 9, $699,000
John Melton to Crystal Shelton and Keaton Shelton, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $371,000
TDP Investments LLC to Colin Scott Phillips and Lori S. Phillips, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 29, District 13, $575,000
Bradley R. Hatcher and Amanda K. Hatcher to United by Nature LLC, Trillium Commercial Cove Subdivision, District 15, $200,000
Linda Kaye Cooper to Stephanie Rosteet and Matthew Rosteet, Jane Rahe Property, Lot 2R-1, District 15,$401,000
