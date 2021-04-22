April 11 to April 17
• Terry Stroschein and Katherine Smith to Judy Moon and Gene Moon, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 19, $210,000
• June Skaudis to Stacey Weiss, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates, Lots 60 and 61, District 13, $250,000
• Autumn McKeehan to Alexandria Priano, David Priano and Jennifer Priano, Overlook Addition, Lot 134, District 9, $142,500
• David Brewer to Williams West Property LLC, Ed David Road, Acres 2.986, District 10, $425,000
• Lloyd Pratt to Eric Bergin and Rebekah Bergin, Worthington, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 195, District 19, $335,000
• Terry Walker Jr. and Halli Walker to Darryl Moultrie, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 65, District 14, $245,000
• James Hicks and Jacala Hicks to Terry Walker Jr., Hicks Donovan-Dye and Zook Property, Lot 1R, District 12, $200,000
• Dillion Bowman and Alicia Aguilar to Kaylie Hall and Kelly Hall, Ryleigh's Place, Lot 5, District 19, $277,000
• Chelsey Green, Felicia Green and Austin Green to George Milton and Terry Milton, Bames Property, Lot 10, District 9, $190,000
• David Glarner and Mary Glarner to Trent McTyre and Janet McTyre, Saddle Ridge, Section 1-C, Lot 1, District 18, $44,000
• Jody Reno to Matthew Rimmer, North Houston Street, District omitted, $150,000
• Lisa Davidson to George Hall and Natasha Hall, Allegheny Springs Road, Acres 1, District 7, $30,000
• Kelen LLC to Cast Properties LLC, Fairlight Section Laurel Valley Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $326,000
• Stephen Copley and Jacqueline Copley to Allen Wiseman and Summer Wiseman, Dripping Springs Road, Acres 39.45, District 13, $120,000
• Chad Loveday and Elizabeth Loveday to Vivian Wheeler and Scott Wheeler, Amburn Estates, Lot 6, District 1, $227,000
• John Loope to Carcie Graves and Suzanne Graves, Old Lake Estates, Lot 2, District 10, $78,892
• Barry Hall to Terrell Kirkpatrick and Mary Kirkpatrick, Sundown Resort, Lot 120, District 15, $45,000
• Kristie Brown Co-Trust, Jerry W. Allen Survivorship Trust, Gerri Marsh Co-Trust and Diane Gorman Co-Trust to James Johnson, Mimosa Heights, District 11; Vista Road, Acres 0.875, District 11, $250,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to Julie Demeo Pierce and Barry Pierce, Grace Crossing, Lot 18, District 13, $31,000
• Stephen Headrick and Jaena Headrick to D&D Holdings LLC, U.S. Highway 321, Acers 0.938, District 15, $145,000
• Nancy Taylor to Paul Perry, Sunset View Subdivision, Lots 207 and 208, District 19, $53,955
• Pamela Richardson to Gregory Galvan and Cheri Galvan, Panorama Estates, Lot 150, District 6, $1,378,000
• James Rickman to Elmer Johnson III and Carol Johnson, Sawyers Green, Phase 1, Lot 19, District 13, $38,000
• Howard Yates to Jarred Stamps, Old Cades Cove Road, Acres 1.00, District 15, $65,000
• Jacqueline Shelton to Myron Crowe, Top o' the World Estates, Section 2, Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12, District 18, $25,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Estelle Polanco, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 151, District 9, $319,900
• Tucker Giles and Jessica Giles to Michael Kokkoris and Andrew Schneider, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 6R, District 19, $65,000
• Rant Saylor and Deborah Saylor to Lola McTyre, Dominion Downs, Lot 162R, District 7, $190,000
• Roderick Blevins and May Blevins to Leconte Land Development LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $12,500
• Earl Lamb Trust, Suzanne Lamb Trust and Lamb Family Revocable Living Trust to Austin Hitchcock and Kimberly Hitchcock, Big Springs Road, Acres 0.53, District 19, $199,900
• Erik Nesgoda and Yuko Kitamure Nesgoda to Kimberly Schmeling and Shane Schmeling, RT and Edith Maples Property, Acres 0.58, District 7, $200,000
• Linda Davis to Ronald Muzyngo and Brenda Muzyngo, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 23, District 18, $65,000
• John Loope to Justin Charlton and Denise Charlton, Old Lake Estates, Lot 5, District 10, $228,968
• Trula Reagan and Helen McGill to Dexter Peery and Andrew Peery, Acres 30.28, District 12, $200,000
• Phillips Management and Services LLC to Ashley Turley and Amy Turley, Rock Gardens, Lot 125, District 9, $176,111
• Phillip Vallier to Douglas Grah and Gina Grah, Willow Pond Subdivision, Lot 28, District 8, $26,000
• JV Britton and Wanda Britton to Joseph Sprigg and Jackie Sprigg, Fairview Boulevard, Acres 0.533, District 8, $275,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Sara Cline, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• John Eskew, Rachel Eskew Estate, John Eskew Co-Trust, Walter Eskew Jr., David Eskew and William Eskew to Shae Kinser, Lost Cove Subdivision, Lots 5R-1 and 6R, District 15, $414,000
• Martin Perry to Leesa Gibson and Damon Gibson, Forest Hills Estates, Lot 15, District 8, $200,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Patrick Hardy and Juanita Hardy, East Lincoln Road, District 9, $192,000
• Alida Johnson to GDP Properties LLC, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 11, District 9, $90,000
• Aida Getz and Christopher Getz to John Hassler, Big Gulley Road, District 1, $140,000
• Ashley Rico and Adolfo Rico to Anthony Comi and Kristina Comi, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 58, District 9, $316,000
• Deborah Metzger, Robert Dahl and Deborah Ray to Katherine Fox and Benjamin Fox, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 45, District 19, $400,000
• Michael Murphy and Risa Murphy to Bryan Fields and Adrienne Fields, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 12, $460,000
• Harold Meng and Kathy Meng to Brandon Garner and Valerie Garner, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 59, District 19, $360,500
• Look Rock Creek GP, James Mathis Jr., Bedros Bozdogan and Brandon Ross to Greg Roper and Denise Roper, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 7, District 7, $179,900
• Jeremy Renninger and Danielle Renninger to Marvin Sellers and Tanya Sellers, ER Gaskins Property, Lot 31, District 9, $185,000
• Lisa Thomason to Misty Mitchell, Calderwood Highway, Acres 1.07, District 7, $162,000
• Harold Dye, James Dye and Glenda Dye Estates to Paul Ryan and Jacquelyn Ryan, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 177, District 9, $170,000
• Patrick Egan and Carly Egan to Jeffrey Gilmore and Christine Gilmore, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 198, District 9, $432,000
• Brandon Garner and Valerie Garner to Alex Blackwood and Amanda Blackwood, West Springbrook Subdiviosn, Lot 108, District 9, $185,000
• Richard Estes, Diana Estes and Mill House Restaurant to Crista Peterson, Acres 5, District 15, $320,000
• Ronnie Headrick, Carletta Crowson and Roxie Headrick to Rebekah Teffeteller and Adam Davis, Old Walland Highway, Acres 0.50, District 19, $179,900
• Allen Dailey to Nicholas Hodge and Caleb Hazelbaker, Baumgardner Road, Acres 5.04, District 7, $150,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Carl Frizzell and Leigh Frizzell, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 229R1, District 19, $17,000
• Brittney Wogomon and Dane Wogomon to Daniel Farrell, Circle View Homes, Lot 2, District 6, $225,000
• Rodney Wills and Corinna Wills to Travis Nuchols and Syndee Nuchols, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 2, $65,000
• Zachary Ladd to Christopher Call, Howe Addition, Lots 22, 23 and 24, District 19, $190,000
• Carolyn Blevins and Phyllis Williams to Richard Wolfe and Christine Wolfe, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 19, District 19, $185,000
• Jackie Loveday and Charles Hamby to Teddy Greene and Dana Greene, Big Valley Campground, Lot 31, District 15, $135,000
• Joyce Morgan and Susie Morgan to Fernando Cardiel and Sylvia Cardiel, Nathan Hills Subdivision, Lot 14, Districts 2 and 19, $367,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Terry Chastain and Trisha Chastain, Trigonia Estates, Lots 11, Acres 3.925, District 1, $135,400
• Aaron Duncan to Jeffrey Howe and Jane Howe, Hackney and Lees Addition, Lots 8, 9 and 10, District 4, $209,000
• KRG Inc. I to Blake Ryman and Kelli Ryman, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 142, District 9, $170,000
• Jack Watts Jr. and Lavena Watts to Kent Snyder and Debra Snyder, Lowes Ferry Landing Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 83, District 10, $110,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Patrik Depappe and Holly Depappe, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $199,900
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Richard Thompson and Linda Thompson, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• George Lybrand and Sandra Lybrand to Daniel Boutte and Brittany Spence, Lyngayle Ridge Subdivision, Lot 5, District 12, $49,000
• Maria Presutti to Steven Monger and Jamie Monger, Giffin Estates, Section 1, Lots 8 and 9, District 7; Giffin Estates, Section 2, Lot 16, District 7, $260,000
• Davy Willmore and Nancy Willmore to Antonio Velazquez and Judelki Carmona Velazquez, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 52R, District 15, $459,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Melody Jones and Matthew Jones, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 157, District 7, $266,480
• Mary Ann James to David Joesph, Stewart Lane, Acres 0.51, District 11, $48,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Michael Riley and Betty Riley, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 1, $212,000
• James Raines and Myrtis Raines to Robert Karpick and Susan Karpick, James and Hazel Carrell Property, Lot 5, District 5, $164,000
• James Ledbetter and Brittany Ledbetter to Jordan Gibson and Brittney Gibson, Laurel Bank Estates No. 2, Lot 66, District 19, $181,000
• Michael Whitt to John Zarogoza and Lori Kluempke, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lots 12R11 and 12R12, District 10, $76,000
• Matthew Morrow and Megan Morrow to Joseph Martin and Amber Martin, GH Edds Subdivision No. 2, Lot 6, District 19, $368,000
• Ira Harrison Trust, Rebecca Harrison Trust and Harrison Family Revocable Trust to Porras Property Managements LLC, WE McClures Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 9, $650,000
• Donald McDonald Trust and Clayton McDonald Family Trust to GDP Properties LLC, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19; Industrial Subdivision, Lots 14, 15 and 16, District 19, $120,000
• Michael Perretti and Elizabeth Perretti to Charles Keiser and Lisa Keiser, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 41 and 42, District 18, $210,000
• Sonya Large Trust and Melissa Dawn Everett Irrevocable Trust to Johnathon Larrance, Corner of James Hitch Property, District 8, $144,200
• Philip Vallier II and Phylicia Vallier to David Laliberte and Jennifer Laliberte, Willow Pond Estates, Lot 29, District 8, $250,000
• Lana Austin to Neon Goby Investments LLC, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 100, District 18, $100,000
• Robert Kirkland and Lori Kirkland to Michael Holden and Amanda Holden, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $529,900
