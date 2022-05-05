April 24-30
• David E. Wheeler, Rebecca Cheatham Pitcher, Letha Hancock, David Wheeler, Rebecca W. Pitcher and Letha W. Ogle to Andrew W. Waters and Salena J. Waters, 9.097 Acres, District 14, $225,000
• Larry A. Brannam and Suzanne Brannam to Smoky Mountain Tourism Development, Myers Road, 0.4590 Acres, District 15, $600,000
• James D. Summer and Martha L. Summer to Kevin M. Kyle and Patricia J. Kyle, Lot 2, 0.648 Acres, District 6, $180,000
• Meisler Realty LLC to Stidham Properties LLC, Murphy Commercial Park, Lot 16R, District 11, $1,000,000
• Gary C. Taylor and Barbara R. Taylor to Michael Foust and Crystal Foust, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $420,000
• Sabrina S. Voll and Travis R. Voll to Maria O. Calalo and Amando Calalo, Crooked Creek Road, Lots 9-11, District 8, $245,000
• James E. Fair IV, Shirley Savilla Fair Cribbs, Douglas C. Fair and Shirley Savilla Cribbs to Daisy Town LLC, 1.75 Acres, Highway 73, $173,000
• Justin Sayles to Hannah Victoria Herrero, Blockhouse Road, District 8, $30,000
• Colby Cove Development LLC to Home Traders Group LLC, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $30,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Sharon Dianne Johnson and Tawny Danielle Plate, Pate Property, Lot 8, District 14, $640,000
• Patricia Ramsey, Daniel Ramsey, Daniel P. Ramsey and Patty Ramsey to Kenneth Rex Danner Jr. and Robin M. Danner, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 57, District 9, $365,000
• Boost Homebuyers LLC and Boost Home Buyers LLC to Jesse Keller, E. C. Gothards Addition, Lot 11, District 9, $240,000
• Mary Sue Satterfield and Randy Neal Satterfield Attorney-in-fact to Kathy Jean Vaden, Satterfield Property, Lot 1, District 5, $249,900
• Mahdi Budayr, Valarie Budayr and Valerie Budayr to Wellness on Weisgarber LLC, Westgate Terrace Townhouses, Lot H, District 19, $125,000
• Mahdi M. Budayr, Valarie F. Budayr and Valerie F. Budayr to Wellness of Weisgarber LLC, Westgate Terrace Townhouses, Lot XC, District 19, $125,000
• Nicholas Scott Shields, Nic Shields and Taylor Jordan Shields to Stephen E. Miller and Nanette M. Miller, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 70, District 10, $439,500
• Larry W. Lequire, Brenda Dianne Flynn, Brenda D. Lequire, B. Dianne Flynn Lequire and Dianne Flynn to Megan Paine, Joseph Paine and Nicole Brown, Wessex Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 13 and 14, District 12, $355,000
• Sarah Collins Copeland and Max Zachary Copeland to Dorel Filip and Prarthana Devi Filip, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 37, District 9, $342,000
• Russell Sloan to Adam C. Browning and Christin L. Browning, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 149, District 19, $38,500
• Kenneth Danner Jr. and Robin Danner to Andres I. Salas and Alysha M. Salas, Woodhaven Subdivision, Lot 8, District 12, $470,000
• Amanda Walker and Richard Walker to Matthew M. Perdue and Maren J. Perdue, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 45, District 7, $625,000
• Virginia Carol Thomas, Christopher Thomas Attorney-in-fact and Barbara E. Thomas Attorney-in-fact to Southern Rehab Properties LLC, Windridge Subdivision, Section 20, Lot 97, District 19, $242,000
• Cecil K. Chapman and Kelli A. Chapman to Corey Freels and Amanda Freels, Tomlinson Property, Lot 3, District 15, $525,000
• Mountain Capital Solutions LLC to Jennifer Elizabeth Stambaugh and Billy Michael Stambaugh, McCleans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 65-70, District 9, $180,000
• Robert W. Hargis and Cynthia Hargis to Lori Borden, Dug Gap Road, 1.01 Acres, District 10, $350,000
• Michael Foust and Crystal Foust to Neil Parkin and Shani Elizabeth Parkin, Best View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 16, District 7, $305,000
• Jacqueline Massey and Thomas Massey to Daniel M. Cox and Alexandria B. Cox, Westfields, Section 2, Lot 21, District 9, $420,000
• April Lynn Wade to Mary P. Bettis, Savannah Park Village of Savannah Park, Phase 2, District 19, $609,900
• Genevieve E. Coulon and Daniel Ezzy to Chase Austin Beickel and Autumn Beickel, French D. Clark Estate, Lot 2, District 6, $650,000
• BYWY Investments LLC to Hugh M. Brakebill and Audrienne L. Brakebill, Maple Road, District 13, $116,000
• William Wayne Brown and James A. Brown Jr. Estate to Cesar Augusto Delgado Rohr and Blanca Marleny Lopez Vasquez, Morganton Road, 5.04 Acres, District 6, $221,100
• Lynn Brown to Joe Brown, Maryville-Middlestettlements Pike, 2 Acres, District 10, $0
• Alcoa Hospitality LLC to Sri Ram Enterprises Inc., Roy Edward McClung Subdivision, Lot B, 2.18 Acres, District 9, $6,675,000
• David G. Southern and Donna Southern to GDP Properties LLC, Remington Park Subdivision, Lot 39R-1, District 19, $160,000
• Andrew Stephen Titus, Lauren A. Smith, Lauren Amanda Titus and Lauren Amanda Smith to GDP Properties LLC, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 15R, District 2, $255,000
• Russell Woody Wicker and Fonda P. Wicker to State of Tennessee, Airport Road, 0.679 Acres, Payne Avenue, 0.331 Acres, $0
• Thomas Nickel to David R. Barlow and Lynda K. Barlow, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 3, District 15, $115,000
• Anita Gredig to William J. Wolfenbarger, Long Hollow Road, 2.40 Acres, District 10, $160,000
• Mary Helen McKeehan, Lesley G. Lloyd and James M. McKeehan to Opendoor Property Trust I, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 86, District 18, $285,500
• Richard Lawson, Darlene Lawson and Rebecca Darlene Lawson to Lisa Russom and Rex Russom, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $372,500
• David Wesley Boling and David R. Boling Estate to Mercy T. Navarro, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 3, District 11, $200,000
• Kimberly Fife and Donald J. Fife to Keith Edmonds, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 244, District 9, $315,000
• Richard E. Ward and Bobbie D. Ward to Justin L. Dunlap and Cassaundra Dunlap, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $300,000
• Chase Andrew Malone, Katherine Bodford Malone, Katherine Malone and Chase Malone to Joshua J. Smith, Plainfield Addition, Lot 138, North Everett High Road Alley, District 9, $137,000
• Deborah Zearfoss Davis, Amy Lynn Zearfoss, Charles L. Zearfoss Estate, Amy Zearfoss and Deborah Z. Davis to Robert Hans Deschambeault and Laura W. Deschambeault, Henry Lane, 27.183 Acres, District 6, $300,000
• Janice A. Church Trustee and The Church Living Trust to Katie Allen, Eisenhower Heights, Lot 6, 0.100 Acres, District 9, $190,000
• Bessie L. Troutman, Bessie Troutman, Bessie L. Dial, Bessie L. Schrock and James T. Troutman to Corey Schrock and Stephanie Schrock, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 2, $210,000
• John D. Goforth and Stephanie D. Goforth to Denver M. Goforth, Douglas M. Goforth Property, Lot 2, District 7, $150,000
• Russell Woody Wicker and Fonda P. Wicker to State of Tennessee, Alcoa Highway, 0.149 Acres, $0
• Ryan A. Bolton, Ryan Alan Bolton, Tiffany Jill Tipton Bolton and Tiffany Jill Tipton-Bolton to Jeffrey P. Mackinnon and Natalie S. Mackinnon, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 11, Lot 316, District 19, $515,000
• Chris W. Fitzhugh, Yana L. Fitzhugh and Yana Fitzhugh to Erik Brintnall and Deena Brintnall,, Knapp Property Lot Line Adjustment, 0.72 Acres, District 15, $60,000
• Kathy Elaine Fear, Betty Thompson Irwin Estate and Betty T. Irwin to Edward Martin Yarnell and Mitzi Carol Yarnell, McConnell Road, 1 Acre, District 2, $274,000
• Derrick Corey Middleton and Ashley Middleton to Nicholas Johnstone and Kaylee Johnstone, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 67, District 19, $549,000
• Mark Steven Dege to Bonnie E. Cullinane and Timothy Moore, Willard Addition, Lots 27 and 28, District 19, $401,500
• Joseph B. Strawn and Rebecca G. Strawn to Carolyn R. Filla and Nathan Fleming, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 1, District 2, $440,000
• John E. Boaz and Andrew P. Boaz to Jordan D. Caldwell and Courtney Sian Caldwell, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 19, $315,000
• Julius Craig Smith, Barbara Jean Smith, Barbara J. W. Smith, Judith Jannene Roark and Melanie Jane Williams to Bonnie Kreinbihl, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 21, District 11, $350,000
• Phillip Marshall and Gordon Robinson to Edwin L. Cloud to Michelle D. Cloud, Louisville Road, 2.67 Acres, District 10, $350,000
• Larry Storie Estate, Russell T. Storie, Russell Storie, Jeffrey Storie, Jefrey Storie, Kevin Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Larry Allen Storie and Larry Storie to SPK LLC, Old Knoxville Pike, 1.394 Acres, District 9, $185,000
• William N. McKinnon and Robert Bruce McKinnon to Steve Lee, Rosalyn Lee and Timothy Nunnink, Wilkinson Pike, 0.67 Acres, District 9, $269,900
• Home Traders Group LLC to Lindsay Whitman Merkel and Anthony Brendan Merkel, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 35, District 12, $535,000
• Robert M. Winstead and Lisa M. Winstead to John Howard Simpson and Lacey Leann Simpson, Tee Pee Village Subdivision, Lots 72 and 73, District 18, $190,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michael Caronna and McKaylyn Caronna, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 103, District 7, $317,885
• Claude P. Washington Jr., Phyllis Yvonne Washington, Claude P. Washington Estate and Phyllis Washington to Josh Bradley Homes LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 103, District 9, $85,000
• Jeremy W. Mills and Amanda L. Mills to Porras Property Management LLC, River View Second Addition, Lot 284R, District 11, $150,000
• Judy Moon and Gene Moon to Timothy Derr Sr. and Lynn Derr, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 19, $351,000
• Ann E. Mann and Lynn M. Davis Attorney in fact to Robert E. Rattelman, Jamestown Village Condominium, Phase 2, District 19, $320,000
• Matthew S. Foster, Ashley Foster and Ashley N. McDonald to Rhoda E. Rubio, The Village at Worthington, Lot 216R, District 19, $355,000
• Darrell W. Herron and Saundra S. Herron to Lawrence M. Lattina, Sherry L. Hembree-Lattina and Sherry L. Hembree Lattina, Asher Place, Lot 14, District 8, $235,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Gary R. Craig and Candi Jo Bewak, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 121, District 7, $329,675
• Christopher Glass and Amy Glass to Mark G. Kashube, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 47, District 9, $810,000
• William Anderson III, Edwina R. Anderson Estate and William R. Anderson III to VM Pronto LLC, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 38, District 12, $330,000
• James D. White Sr. and Ruby Jean White to James Tatham, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 226, District 9, $125,000
• Brian L. Roagers and Kristy N. Roagers to Joshua Peterson and Caitlin Peterson, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 36, District 11, $465,000
• Robert C. Oravetz and Twila E. Oravetz to Stephen R. Francis and Susan J. Francis, Raines Farm Estates & Parcel 71, Lot 12-R2, District 14, $72,500
• James Lee Arnold and Kathy Clarke to Theresa D. Polo, Sundown Resort, Lot 121, District 15, $25,000
• Tiffany M Bell to Amber Odom and William McBrayer, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $265,000
•Savannah Properties LLC to Johnny H. Farley Sr. and Dianna J. Farley, The Cottages, Lot 31, District 19, $399,900
• Dynamic Living Properties LLC and Vickie Haberbosch to Stephen P. Winters and Jennifer H. Winters, Arrowhead S/D Laurel Valley, Lot 4, District 15, $418,500
• Barry N. Lucas to Thomas Brunton, Hideway Village Top of the World, Lot 16, District 18, $275,000
• Whippoorwill LLC to Paul Pilipenko and Lisa Pilipenko, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 36 and 37, District 19, $285,000
• Santeria Enterprises, Jana Turner and Tiffany Carpenter to Nicholas Cress, Hannah Everett & Clark Addition, Lot 4A, District 9, $260,000
• David Karnes and Sharon Karnes to Benjamin Elliot Karnes, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 12-14, District 9, $141,000
• Ruben Khaimov to Preferred Property Group LLC, Watt Street, 0.1722 Acres, $105,000
• Roseinna A. Lane and Roseinna Lane to Tyler McClure and Haley McClure, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $305,000
• Richard D. Swaney and Karen D. Swaney to Gina M. McCary, Janet M. Parks and Gary F. Parks, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lots 17 and 18, District 6, $364,000
• Sarah Kirkland, Sarah Hawkins and Benjamin Kirkland to Monica Wasielewski, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 26, District 8, $240,000
• Joshua Bolling to Rick A. Ross and Janet D. Ross, Flatts Road, 11.177 Acres, District 18 $155,000
• Kimberly Delaine Godfrey, Ronald Charles Godfrey Estate, Gina Godfrey Wasson and Ronald C. Godfrey Estate to Tiffany Guess, Wilson Avenue, District 9, $475,000
• Susan Law Sartin, Beth Law Corbin, Imogene H. Law Estate and Imogene H. Law to Jacob T. Blevins and Joseph S. Blevins, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $237,500
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Chris Hewlett and Shannon Hewlett, Pate Property, Lot 10, District 14, $320,000
• Tiffany M. Bell to Ryan Kirby and Emma Marker, E. R. Gaskin Property, Lots 37 and 38, District 9, $230,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Chris Hewlett and Shannon Hewlett, Pate Property, Lot 9, District 14, $320,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Michael Allen Renshaw and Allison Spencer Renshaw, Pate Property Division, 33.28 Acres, District 14, $1,298,400
• Elise Klepatz to Terry and Patty Brennan LLC, H. C. Fonds Property McNutt & Broyles Addition, Lot 42R-1, District 9, $145,000
• Jeffrey J. Lyash and Tracy Lee Lyash to 10ISee LLC, Victor H. Klein Jr. Property, Lot 3R, District 5, $5,000,000
• Lori Chelborg to Aced Enterprise LLC and Green Wealth Real Estate LLC, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Lot 48, District 13, $10,500
• William A. Roach Trustee, The Trust Agreement and William A. Roach to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Company LLC, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 188, District 9, $47,500
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to Charles J. Branch and Jessica M. Branch, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $510,000
• Christopher Schneider to James Scot Aiello and Jordan R. Bennett, Millers Road, 13.5 Acres, District 15, $580,000
• Edward P. McLean and Darlene M. McLean to T. Nancy McMahan, Helena B. Heffron Property, Lot 6, 1.149 Acres, District 15, $15,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.