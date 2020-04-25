April 5 to April 11
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Jessica M. Walker, Sequoyah Square, Lot 4R, District 9, $149,900
• Philip D. Grisby and Dorlice Le Anne Grisby to Nicole L. Greene and Benjamin R. Fox, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 28, District 8, $240,000
• Nicole L. Greene to Andrew J. Franek and Debra A. Franek, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 69, District 19, $227,000
• Tyler C. Bryant to Robin L. Nale, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $182,000
• Julie Fairbrother, Hallie Duncan and Misha Beram to Jacob Working and Stacia Working, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 130, District 9, $138,000
• Ronald Lee Maberry and Pauline Adele Maberry to Paul Ellison and April Dawn Ellison, Binfield Road, Acres 2.74, District 6; Essie Mae Carpenter Property, Lot 2R-1, District 6; Binfield Road, Acres 0.489, District 6, $224,000
• Thomas C. Forehand and Laura L. Forehand to Drucilla L. Verplaetse, Montgomery Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 19, $325,000
• David Ryan Oliver to Jeffrey T. Watkins, Cross Creek Properties Inc. and Lones Property Replat, Lot 1R, District 9, $392,500
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Virginia L. Mendillo, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 27, District 1, $256,900
• Eric K. Watson and Tammy Watson to Daniel Douglas and Victoria Abigail Douglas, District 9, $190,000
• Chadwick K. Morrison and Lacy O. Morrison to Matthew Kreps, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $224,900
• Michael R. Stuart and Melissa L. Stuart to Aubrey Crawford and Pamela Crawford, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 79, District 12, $79,000
• Janice L. Schachterle to Amy J. Taylor and Christopher D. Taylor, Wilkinson Pike, Acres 0.886, District 9, $299,900
• Laura Davis to Rosie Marie Pierce, Smoky View Estates, Lot 1, Acres 1.13, District 19, $27,753.18
• Chris R. Haire and Nancy W. Haire to Linda J. Fisk, Lawson Property, Lot 7, District 19, $400,000
• Elizabeth Campbell Young and Steve Young to Keith V. Jones and Sandy Jones, Everett Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $210,000
• David E. Coope and Sharon K. Coope to Gregory Boshears and Crystal Boshears, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 69, District 4, $30,000
• Steven S. Hall and Jill A. Hall to Parker R. Borofsky and Osvaldo M. Martinez, Hall Property, Lot 1, District 15, $525,000
• Steven S. Hall and Jill A. Hall to Parker R. Borofsky and Osvaldo M. Martinez, Hall Property, Lot 3, District 15, $353,000
• Tommy Gardner and Judith Ann Gardner to Judith Walters, Big Valley Campground, Section A, Lot 4, District 15, $135,000
• Stephen Handley and Bethany Handley to Parker R. Borofsky and Osvaldo M. Martinez, Hall Property, Lot 2A, District 15, $508,000
• Title365 Company and Bank of America to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dante Estates, Lot 3, District 1, $33,625
• Gary D. Lilly and Katherine L. Johnson to Anita Hershner, Niles Ferry Road, Acres 1, District 19, $179,900
• Tony Wayne Cross and Leah Bellamy Cross to Thomas Nickel, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 65, District 15, $99,899
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Ivy Boudreau Winchester, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 10, District 9, $145,099
• Travis Rimmer and Jenny Rimmer to Caleb M. Going and Mildred Haley Going, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 59, District 9, $282,500
• Gibson Properties Limited LLC, Charles Gibson, Betty S. Gibson and Mary Cooksey to AS Properties Inc., Ford Addition, Lots 3A, 4 and 5, District 9, $150,000
• Jeremy Edwards, Ralph Edwards and Jeff Smith to Jose Diaz Barahona, Acres 1, District 10, $25,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to John T. Kristy and Carolyn W. Kristy, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 111R, District 19, $1,485
• Willard L. Halsey Jr. and Margaret Halsey to Jack Younce Jr. and Pamela Younce, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 50, District 19, $189,900
• David Talley and Harry McIntosh to William McKinney and Florence McKinney, Sharp Estates, Lot 1, District 14, $160,000
• Jerry L. Hodge to State of Tennessee, Regal Drive, Acres 0.798, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to Kenneth R. Sorensen Trust and Karen R. Sorensen Trust, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 7, $206,705
• David R. Norton Sr. and Nancy Nicks Norton to Apostolos G. Doukas and Mary Beth Nolan, Pleasant Hill Road, Acres 5.45, District 9, $380,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Joy N. Plybon, Royal Oaks, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 302R-3R, District 19, $10,000
• Eva Baumgardner to Jason M. Pickell and Jenny L. M. Pickell, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 82R, District 8, $230,000
• Jack Younce Jr. and Pamela L. Younce to James Kemper Williams II and Christine Michelle Williams, Indian Grove Subdivision, Lot 28, District 1, $218,400
• Jason M. Pickell and Jenny L. M. Pickell to David A. Woods and Cynthia S. Woods, Viewmont Addition, Lot 1, District 19, $172,500
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Justin F. Wagnon, College Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $95,000
• Keith Kuhn and Patricia Kuhn to Joshua J. Kuhn and Alisha Kuhn, Hackney and Lee Addition to Friendsville Subdivision, Lots 6, 7 and 10, District 4, $130,000
• Kevin E. Auker and Carlene M. Auker to Matthew L. Lemmings and Sarah Marie Lemmings, Lynnview Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 1, $259,900
• Christopher Stelzer and Gabrielle E. Stelzer to Wendy L. Montgomery, Stacey M. Handel and William D. Montgomery, South Hall District Subdivision, Lot 115, Acres 0.1722, District 9, $80,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Denice Fuller, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 72, District 19, $250,610
• James K. Williams II and Christine Williams to Angelica R. Bennett and Roger T. Bennett, Greenwood Subdivision No. 3, Lot 7, District 7, $207,500
• William N. Allen and Erin R. Allen to John P. Delessio and Carol A. Delessio, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 68, District 4, $242,400
• Robert L. Adams and Girlie D. Adams to Judith A. Imperato Trust, Stewart Property, Lot 1A, District 10, $435,000
• Carson T. Hicks to Shirley Harmon Wade, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 2, Building B, District 19, $200,000
• Charles R. Miller and Evelyn C. Miller to Ty Tatum and Tammy S. Tatum, Majestic Mountains, Lot 55, District 13, $40,000
• Cecil Thaniel Chapman Jr., Cecile Jane Sparkman, Barbara Lynne Chapman and Sarah L. Roberts to Roger Denny and Phillips Denny, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 147, $90,000
• Knoxville Teachers Federal Credit Union to Ronald McConkey and Donna McConkey, Echo Subdivision, Lot 31, District 11, $61,000
• Nancy Williams to Lisa L. Burnett and Patsy L. Burnett, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 13, $380,000
• DDLT Family Partnership LC to Sheila Davis and David Davis, W.M. Fair Farm, Lot 33R, District 13, $127,200
• Geoffrey Carl Kincaid and Bonita Lemons Kincaid to Gregory R. Jennewine, Payne Hollow Partnership, Lot 2, District 14, $375,000
• William A. Roach to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 126, District 9, $47,500
• William A. Roach to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction, St. Thomas St. Ives Right of Way Plat of Correction, Lot 190R, District 9, $47,500
• Phillip Alan Henderson and Melanie Gay Henderson to Tori L. Harris and Karen E. Harris, Gracefield Farm, Lot 17, District 12, $70,000
