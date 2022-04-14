April 3-9
• Industrial Development Board of Blount County and The Tennessee Industrial Development Board of Blount County to Zappa Properties Partnership, Partnership Park South, Lot 3, 6.22 Acres, District 19, $2,500
• Industrial Development Board of Blount County and The Tennessee Industrial Development Board of Blount County to Zappa Properties Partnership, Industrial Development Board of Blount County Property, Lot 2, 6.418 Acres, District 19, $308,064
• Gary L. Stott and Pamela Stott to Stephanie H. Homan and Cody Aslinger, Wilda Stott Property, Lot 1R2, District 8, $100,000
• Donnie W. Sanders to Larry J. Wheelon Jr., Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 57, District 13, $30,000
• Carolyn S. Parton, Edna I. Homburg and Edna I. Parton Reagan to Anne C. Vilaire, Woodside Addition, Lot 3, District 9, $185,000
• Freeman Buckner to Louvenia Gail McAfee and James Ira McAffe, Griffin Place, Lot 2, District 9, $134,765.62
• Jeffrey E. Bailey to Nimoy H. Thakkar Trustee and The Nimoy H. Thakkar Revocable Trust, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 106R, District 15, $68,000
• Adelbert T. Slater III and Judith M. Slater to Troy Ichinose and Tanya Ichinose, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 43, District 2, $505,000
• James Richard Woodard, Carl E. Woodard, Carl Woodard, Carl Edgar Woodard, April Leigh Ann Woodard Johnson, April Woodard Johnson, Mark Anson Woodard, Deanna Woodard Beaty, Paul Byron Woodard, Carl Farley Woodard and James Farley Woodard to Richard Woodard, Miser Station and Union Grove Road, 4 Acres, District 5, $125,500
• Mahdi M. Budayr and Valarie F. Budayr to The Sandra Crowe Murrin Trust, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 7, District 19, $280,000
• Don Ray Pearson Jr. Trustee, Karen Roberts Pearson Trustee and Pearson Family Revocable Living Trust to Nicholas Myers, Jake Headrick and Derek Hunt, Brannon Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $315,000
• HLMR Investments, Robert Morris, and Noah Linginfelter to Seth Milbery and Bonnie Milbery, Victoria, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 57, District 9, $254,000
• Pamela B. Evans to Adam J. White and Jessica V. White, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $424,900
• Taylor J. Kagley and Mary Rebecca Kagley to Chris Leonard, Gamble Road, 0.72 Acres, District 14, $285,000
• Edward F. Smith and Mary Pamela Beaver to Angela N. Hooker, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 39, District 10, $629,000
• Nicole Rose Shepherd, Nicole R. Shepherd, Jason Michael King and Jason M. King to Debra Ann Davis, Michaels Court, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 9, $300,000
• Kendall Crisp, Kendall Hill, Jesse Harrison Crisp and Jesse Crisp to Jeremy L. Henderson and Michelle Henderson, Buena Vista Addition No. 2, Lots 4 and 5, District 19, $489,900
• Peter Dolan and Paula Schree Liafsha to Georgene Wade, Harper Street Lofts Condominiums, District 9, $475,000
• SBL Investment properties LLC to Timothy J. Johnston and Brenda R. Johnston, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 5, District 13, $85,000
• Maxine Falls, George Lea Long Estate and Linda Ipil to Vertner Sonny Haren, Collies Cove Road, 1.395 Acres, District 4, Arvil Goins Property, Lot 2, $342,000
• Colleen Russell to Ronald Douglas Mills II and Tricia Ann Mills, Shenendoah Place, Lot 2, District 5, $246,000
• Cory Welch and Kayla Welch to Raynaldo Martinez and Janice Martinez, Ronald Rogers Property, Lot 3, District 2, $275,000
• Janice A. Church Trustee and The Church Living Trust to Michelle Hoffner, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lot 19, District 10, $265,000
• Donnie W. Sanders to Steven S. Fuller, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 58, District 13, $30,000
• Phyllis Hill and Eddie Hill to David Sparks and Tammy Sparks, Sparks Property, Lot 3, District 15, $60,000
• Hugh Rule and Carolyn Rule to Foothills Realty Partners, Roddy Branch Road, 9.71 Acres, District 11, $300,000
• Tammy Mersino and Gene E. Robertson to Robert L. Price and Sandra Price, Druid Hill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 8, District 9, $289,900
• Adam M. Shuler and Sarah B. Shuler to Patricia G. Johnson and Nancy Ann Johnson Fanella, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 73, District 6, $300,000
• Steven Ford Patrick and Georgia Mae Patrick to Robin Leatrice Broswell Trustee and The Broswell Family Trust, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $415,000
• Stacey Lora Travis and Jordan Lee Travis to Courtney Hart and Benjamin Casteel, W. O. Steelmon and Marion R. Nations Property, Lot 3, District 11, $375,000
• Samuel Aikens, Melissa Aikens and Samuel S. Aikens to Timothy Gavin Derr Jr. and Tonya Derr, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 14, $480,000
• Debra Kay Burns, Michael Wayne Burns Sr. and Michael Burns to James G. Rickman, Old Railroad Bed Road, 118.34 Acres, District 17, $625,000
• John B. Bryan and Kim A. Bryan to Lisa Dickinson and Brett J. Dickinson, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $350,000
• Logs Legal Group LLP Sub Trustee and Duane C. Soride to BYWY Investments LLC, Maple Road, District 13, $80,469.91
• Smithbilt LLC to Valerie Blasingame, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 106, District 7, $268,230
• Phillip M. Kirkland to Fei Lau and Jin Xei Chen, Yearout Subdivision, Lots 3-5, District 19, $149,900
• Sunset Island Properties LLC to Jin Xia Chen and Fei Lau, Pflanze West Maryville Addition, Lot 22, District 19, $115,000
• MSR IRA Investments LLC to Moises Mazariegos and Silvia Quintanilla, Thornhill Park Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $50,000
• Jose Fernando Cazares Guzman to Thomas G. Reynolds, Cedar Hills Estates, Lot 27, District 11, $40,000
• Thomas G. Reynolds to Jose Fernando Cazares Guzman, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 4, Lot 103, District 11, $90,000
• Stephen L. McCarter, Belinda J. Payne, Belinda Joan McCarter Wade, Tillman T. McCarter and Tillman Thomas McCarter to Debbie A. Teffeteller, McCarter Property, Lot 1, District 9, $450,000
• Shanea R. McClellan to Rogan Neil Borden and Amanda Brooke Cummings, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110R, District 9, $360,000
• Scott Townsend and Mary Beth Townsend to Barbara E. Bates, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 25, District 19, $345,000
• April J. Tidmore and Michael C. Tidmore to Mary Tidmore, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 81, District 18, $309,000
• Charles Christopher Moats Sr., Bethany Moats, Michael Moats, Melissa Moats, Rebecca Vineyard and Charles C. Moats to Christopher K. Duke, Hunt Road, District 19, $375,000
• Nom Nom Properties LLC to Tiffany Flach, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 83R, District 4, $68,000
• Faye W. Gooch to Kirsten K. Watson and Brandon W. Watson, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision Plat No. 2, Lot 192, District 9, $90,000
• Lisa M. Bell to Melvin Keck, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 14, $575,000
• Alexandra Westervelt to Octaeon TN Holdings LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $217,000
• BTW Properties Inc. to Jetblack Holdings LLC, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lots 19-22, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 4, Lots 17 and 18, District 9, $1,750,000
• Elizabeth Davis to Dwayne Jones, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 28, District 13, $75,000
• Regina Depew and Gina Depew to Dwayne Jones, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 26, District 13, $75,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lawrence W. Ackley and Judith N. Ackley, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 47, District 19, $388,513
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cameron Michael Sanders and Alanna Sanders, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 46, District 19, $487,967
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lujain Saleb Alobaide and Marina Sameh Samir Rizk, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 49, District 19, $436,716
• Tommy R. Millsaps Trustee, Tommy R. Millsaps and Betty Louise Hanley Testamentary Trust to Delmas Combs, Big Springs Road, District 19, $115,000
• Muna Al-Aseer, Muna Al-Aseer Trustee and Muna Adil Al-Aseer Revocable Trust to Timothy Behrendsen and Diana Behrendsen, Tuckaleechee Heights Subdivision, Lot 3R2, District 9, $285,000
• Caleb C. Owenby, Cheryl M. Slick Estate and Cheryl Clowers to Caleb C. Owenby and Ali L. Anderson, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $0
• William D. Vines and Lorraine Vines to Kody Millikan, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25, District 19, $360,000
• Willson & Associates PLLC Suc Trustee and Edmund Canning Jr. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Chapel Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $0
• Catharine Leigh McClary and Catharine Terry to William P. McClary and Lynn McClary, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 54, District 13, $370,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to Noel D. Bohrer and Michelle P. Bohrer, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 116, District 15, $57,000
• Parlon Ogle Jr. and Deborah Cox to Bryce K. Withrow and Emily K. Withrow, Kinzel Springs Retreat, Lot 5, District 15, $200,000
• Clifford D. Jones to Susan J. Baker, Dogwood Meadows, Lot 7, District 10, $625,000
• Julie A. Trent to Cody Wein and Olivia Wein, West Mor-Land Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $305,000
• Kenneth E. Lewis Jr. and Linda Simerly to Wallace Investments LLC, South Odell Road, 0.973 Acres, District 19, $145,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to William L. Kelso and Rachel F. Kelso, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 121R, District 9, $379,900
• Britton H. Patterson Jr., Courtney D. Patterson and Britton Patterson Jr. to Kelly E. Johnson, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 40, District 13, $256,000
• Randall Everett, David Everett and Debbie Millsapps to Joshua T. Jones and Bailey E. Jones, Laws Chapel Road, District 14, $407,000
• Elmer L. Martin, Elmer Lee Martin and Amber L. Martin to Sergio Guillermo Chapa, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lots 127 and 148, District 9, $130,000
• Mark A. Garner to Trent Long, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 23-25, District 9, $92,000
• Ronald B. Pyron and Pamela C. Pyron to Sherral Day and Mark Day, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 65, District 19, $608,500
• Jenny Lindsey to Steven L. Dotson and Ashley E. Dotson, Smoky View Estates, Section C, Lot 4, District 19, $324,000
• Wanda Godsey to Joseph Tippitt, Hitch Road, 0.25 Acres, District 11, $145,000
• Jeremy W. Mills and Amanda L. Mills to Angela E. Karnes, J. M. Turner Farm, Lot 19, District 19, $145,000
• Reach International Ministries Inc. to Keith Edmonds, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 233, 0.2066 Acres, District 9, $280,000
• Keith Edmonds to Mark Cleve Arnold and Debbie Rae Arnold, Hannah-Everett and Clark Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lot 10, District 9, $214,170
• Kevin S. Carlson, Charlene A. Carlson and Kevin Carlson to Evan Hayashi, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lots 1 and 1-R, District 1, $302,000
• Earl Wayne Lewis and Donna Lewis to Susan Cacyuk, Sundown Resort, Lot 182, District 15, $47,000
• John A. Donovan and Suzette C. Donovan to David A. Bednarek and Sara E. Bednarek, College Addition, Lot 17R1, District 9, $130,000
• Jeffrey David Pilkington and Stella Mae Pilkington to Todd Dobnikar and Karen L. Dobnikar, Canterbury Park Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $370,000
• Susan N. Johnson to Floyd E. Lenox and Kerri A. Lenox, Carrs Creek Road, 2 Acres, District 15, $55,000
• Bruce A. Skolfield and Bonnie J. Skolfield to Rudy F. Rimland, David Road, 3.236 Acres, District 13, $470,000
• Fariell Anthony Hurst to Cody Eugene England and Autumn Paris England, Mullendore Street. 0.71 Acres, District 12, $100,000
• Sandra Schutte to Robert A. Fleming and Karen L. Fleming, James L. Bivens Property, Lot 5, District 2, $575,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.