April 30-May 6
Lisa E. Crawford to Kyle R. Posthauer and Andrea R. Posthauer, Barkshed Road, 0.59 Acre, District 7, $300,000
Sylvia McDowell Gingrich, Katherine Gingrich Attorney-in-Fact, Sylvia Gingrich and Katherine Gingrich to Trinh Le Nguyen and Thanh Viet Nguyen, Cedar Crest Lane, District 4, $400,000
Boone Homes LLC to Samuel P. Wilwerding and Hannah Wilwerding, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 17, District 13, $635,000
Arnold W. Hannah and Larhonda K. Hannah to Eva Turbyville, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 71, District 19, $765,000
Christopher J. Hubert and Lori Hubert to Cynthia Lynn Scheiern and Jessica Ann Cable, Bittle Heights Subdivision, Section A, Lot 11, District 9, $288,000
Karla West McBride, Karla West, Richard Raymond McBride and Richard McBride to Leah Thomas, Sevierville Road, 0.29 Acre, District 9, $125,000
John Zarogoza and Lori L. Kluempke to Michael Martin and Miryam Quinn Doblas, The Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 12R11, District 10, $97,000
William S. Nash and William Stewart Nash to Kevin H. Tweedy and Stephanie, Mustang Drive, District 4, $975,000
Nancy Walcutt to Travis D. Young, Sunrise Addition, Lot 21R, District 9, $250,000
Jerry L. Hall and Ada B. Hall to Billy Dunkelberger, Blockhouse Road, 3 Acres, District 8, $41,407
William R. Carroll and Annette S. Carroll to Nancy Ann McDonald and Pierce Brewer, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 10, District 18, $57,000
True Purpose Ministries to Royal Oaks Property Owners Association Inc., Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 393, District 19, $5,167.37
Patrick B. McCutcheon and Karrie G. McCutcheon to Hunter D. Lawson and McKenzie N. Lawson, Brantley Park, Phase 2, Lot 52, District 9, $329,000
Foothills Golf LLC to Terry Parker and Nancy Parker, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 101R1, District 19, $13,989.50
Michele Renee Potter Self and Peggy Lou Roszell Potter to Bradley S. Williams and Lynnsey M. Williams, U.S. Highway 411, District 6, $270,000
Lanter Company to Singleton Station LLC, Singleton Station Road, 5.120 and 2.126 Acres, District 11, $1,500,000
Randall E. Merritt to Steven E. Gordon and Anita L. Gordon, Bob Wilson Subdivision No. 3, Lots 10 and 11, District 9, $252,000
Snider Construction LLC to Megan E. Ambler, Thailer J. Smith and Jeremy J. Ambler, Clendenen Road, 0.50 Acre, District 6, $214,000
Richard G. Tinker and Elizabeth Nan Tinker to Peter Margetis and Chandra Joan Margetis, Tinker Properties, Lot 4, District 6, $150,000
Richard L. Thompson and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trustee to Allure Properties LLC, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $42,000
E & K Enterprises and Wayne Knauss to Harry Dillard and Victoria Dillard, Bay View South, Sections 3, Lot 38, Section 4, Lot 65R, District 13,
Patsy Harwell to Julia J. Whitehead, Royal Oaks, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 136R, District 19, $372,500
James Alan Talent and Brenda P. Tallent to Kristine Berner Zimmer and Rene Carl Zimmer, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 42, District 7, $425,000
Shirley Diana Harrison to Noah B. Kropp and Elizabeth H. Kropp, Highland Properties, Lot 1, Brick Mill Heights, Lot 1, District 1, $50,000
GJHS LLC to Kevin Francis Robinson, Jennifer E. Robinson and Tyler Mark Robinson, River Ben Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, District 11, $1,370,000
Skyler WOlfe and Samantha Wolfe to Megan Olivia Eboch and Zachary Allen Eboch, Wynberry Subdivision, Lot 30, District 14, $369,000
Kari Munger and Daniel Munger to Alan P. Mazzan and Cornelia C. Mazzan, Clyde Myers Estate, Lot 8, District 8, $525,000
Wesley W. Cate Trustee and The Cate Trust to Mark D. Ostroff and Genette B. Ostroff, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 19, $599,900
Allen L. Bowerman Trustee, The Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust and Allen L. Bowerman to Samantha L. Wolfe, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 68, District 9, $275,000
Christopher M. Lawson, Savannah Lawson and Savannah Cantrell to Clayton Carson Dyke III, Fetu M. Escoto-Dyke and Fetu M. Escoto Dyke, Breckinridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $395,000
Howell L. Dulany and Carol A. Dulany to Richard A. Wery, Amy L. Anderson-Wery and Amy L. Anderson Wery, Hinkle Estates, District 13, $300,000
Thomas John Cole to Axel G. Hollowell and Jillian Hollowell, Middlesettlements Road, 1 Acre, $275,000
John M. Ferguson to Propventure LLC, Max B. Hazelwood Property, Lots 1 and 2R-2, District 19, $331,573.93
Mark Ostroff and Genette Ostroff to Howard Scott Lane and Susan Louise Lane, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 1, $623,000
Joshua Gudenburr and Claire Gudenburr to Barbara Ann Gaynor and John Joseph Gaynor, Meadowlands Subdivision, Lot 46, District 11, $482,500
Jacob Redmond to Austin Taylor Davis and Julie Lynn Davis, Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $435,000
Legacy Asset Holdings LLC and Legacy Asset Holdings Inc. to Christopher Jones, Windy Hill Development, Lot 6, District 15, $418,000
Eddie Collins, Judy E. Sherman-Collins Estate and Judy E. Sherman Collins Estate to Lewis J. Brunt Sr. and Mary M. Brunt, Oliver Pickens Farm No. 2, 0.63 Acre, District 13, $350,000
Harry Dillard and Victoria Dillard to Mark Fergle and Ashton Acord, Bay View South, Section 3, Lot 38, Section 4, Lot 65R, District 13, $315,000
Dennis Musick and Mary Musick to Paula Lemings and Stephen Lemings, Dennis and Mary Musick Property, Lot 2, District 15, $290,000
Keri Lynn Johnson and Billy D. Johnson to Rosibel Hege and Andres Morales Rojas, Highland Acres First Addition, Lots 30 and 31, District 19, $291,500
Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company Inc. and Loancare LLC Attorney-in-Fact to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing and Urban Development, Burnett Road, 0.081 Acre, District 14, $0
Axel Hollowell and Jillian Hollowell to Angela D. Smith, W. B. Irwin Addition, Lot 56, District 9, $240,000
Dwight Price and TSP Investments LLC to Hannah Blevins and Denise Blevins, Sunset Grove Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $425,000
Elizabeth A. Conklin to James Thomas Dewitt and Shana Dewitt, Evergreen Farms, Lot 22, District 2, $552,500
Deborah Ann Teffeteller, Richard Robert Stephens, Deborah A. Teffeteller, Debra Ann Teffeteller, Debra Teffeteller, Debbie Teffeteller, Deborah Teffeteller, Ruth M. Stephens Estate and Deborah Ann Teffeteller to KLV LCC, Old Walland Highway, 1.505 Acres, District 9, $350,000
Jacob L. Howell and Heather N. Howell to Jennifer Coble, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $685,000
Peter L. Koopman to Justin Hoque and Tasha Hoque, Saddle Ridge, Section 5, Lot 8, District 18, $28,000
Glenn E. Finley to Ashley M. Finley, The Johnny Andrew Finley Property, Lot 1, District 19, $250,000
Richard Alan Brown and Deanna Lynn Brown to Ashlyn Collie and Ethan Collie, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $450,000
Jon Tran and Sydney Tran to Amber J. Edmondson, District 9, $235,000
Dale Martin and Bonnie Martin to CMH Homes Inc., Teffeteller Property, Lot 2, District 9, $59,000
Julia J. Whitehead Trustee and Julia J. Whitehead Revocable Living Trust to Norman Maes and Donna Maes, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 117, District 6, $525,000
Jesse Logan Hackworth, Grayson Hackworth and Jesse Hackworth to Tony Yost, Amanda Yost, Spencer Yost and Allyson Yost, District 8, $320,000
Heidi Groover and Heidi Lynn Groover to Jeffrey Michael Groover, Mustang Drive, District 4, $188,000
Robert B. Stickley and Joanne J. Stickley to Howard H. Hayashi Trustee, Karen M. Hayashi Trustee and Hayashi Trust, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 2, District 1, $265,000
Amy Frances Moresco, Sean P. Goodsell and Amy Moresco to Regis C. Nebel III Trustee, Carley A. Nebel Trustee and Nebel Trust, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 13, District 1, $149,900
Justin S. Miller and Justin Miller to Ashley Nicole Watkin and Bryce Anthony Watkin, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 6A, District 7, $381,000
Glen W. Key Sr. to Douglas Thompson and Karen Thompson, U.S. Highway 321, District 5, $34,000
Pistol Creek Properties LLC to The W. E. Miller III Revocable Trust, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 1R-2, District 9, $589,000
Chanda Davis to Fei Lau and Jin Xia Chen, Plfanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $289,000
Volhomes LLC to Priscilla A. Dunn and Ricky E. Dunn, Sunset View Addition Number 2, Lot 19, District 19, $300,000
Charles Robert Naftalin and Linda Ann Naftalin to Thomas O. Brundage and Maria A. Brundage, Blackberry Mountain Houses, District 18, $4,400,000
Loretta Weaver, Loretta Sue Weaver, Casey Weaver, Chelsea Weaver Hall, Chelsea Hall and Richard William Weaver Estate to Travis Derrick White, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 10, District 13, $195,000
Michael F. Bell, Kimberly Jan Bell and Kimberly Jan Bell Attorney-in-Facto to Robert W. Hartsock and Sandra L. Hartsock, B. Newell Mays Property, Section 2, Lot 5, District 19, $607,688
Katherine E. Redmond and Edith Jackson Attorney-in-Fact to Richard Long and Cynthia Long, McGhee Farm Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 10, District 7, $449,000
Matthew T. Smith, Ashley M. Smith and Matthew T. Smith Attorney-in-Fact to Darin G. Rothert and Teresa Rothert, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 41, District 19, $485,000
Jonathan Stingley and Jennifer Stingley to Daniel Taylor Oakley, Marta V. Oakley and Jennifer, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 1, District 13, $325,500
Stephen Sanderson and Cynthia Sanderson to Arnold W. Hannah and Larhonda K. Hannah, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 2, $620,000
JAC Rentals LLC to Cody A. Ray and Alecia K. Ray, Oscar Kirby Property, Lot 5R4, District 13, $22,000
Vickie H. Chritton, Melissa Seberger, Stanley Hancock, David Harold Hancock and Harold D. Hancock to Travis S. Galyon and Grace G. Galyon, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 236, District 9, $315,000
Bryan T. Garner to Michael A. Gomez, Applecreek Subdivision, Lot 6, District 11, $297,000
Natalie Saunooke-Bivens, Natalie Saunooke Bivens, Natalie Suzane Saunooke and Mary J. Saunooke to Ernesto Calihua Panzo, North Maryville addition No. 2, Lot 5R, District 9, $65,000
TN Restore Inc. to Sarah Annette Fox and William James Fox, Lonas Addition, Lots 34 and 35, District 19, $324,900
Michael T. Roach, Carolyn P. Roach and Carolyn Roach to David Paul Hayes and Michele Ann Hayes, Huddleston Village Laurel Valley, Lot 2R, District 15, $675,000
George E. Meyer III and Monique M. Meyer to Kathryn M. Beil, Fox Hills Road, District 11, $580,000
Shore Land Company LLC to Judge Shore Alexander, The Shore Land Company LLC Property, Lot 2, District 14, $100,000
Shore Land Company LLC to Judge Shore Alexander, The Shore Land Company LLC Property, Lot 1, District 14, $100,000
Marinosci Law Group PC Suc Trustee, Christopher K. Baxter Suc Trustee and Linda C. Hill to Quint Bourgeois and James M. Tipton, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 57, District 9, $145,000
L. R. C. Inc. to Terry G. Haley and Belinda K. Haley, Highway 73, State Route 337, State Highway No. 73, District 15, $1,500,000
James Ferri and Eunitta Howell to Strickland Services 007 Corp., Sundown Resort, 68, District 15, $140,000
Allen L. Bowerman Trustee, The Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust and Allen L. Bower to Bobbie J. Suarez and Raul J. Suarez, Rock Gardens, Lot 25, District 9, $242,000
Lee E. Martin to Jeffrey B. Hopper and Suzanne Hopper, Campers Paradise Top O the World Tree Farms Inc., Lots 90-95 and 111-116, Top O the World Tree Farms Inc., Section 2, Lot 17, District 18, $155,000
Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and The M.L. Gray Revocable Family Trust, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 26, District 5, $0
Allure Properties LLC to Nicholas Jess Yslas and Bobbi Sue Yslas, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $70,000
Martha S. Sparks to Adam Wade Bate, Six Mile Road, District 8, $50,000
Fran Outersky Trustee and The Fran Outersky Revocable Trust to Michael D. Taylor and Tresa T. Taylor, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $700,000
