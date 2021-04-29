April 18 to April 24
• Tyson McClanahan to Tyson McClanahan and Deloris McClanahan, Little River Heights, Section 1, Lot 35B, Acres 14.77, District omitted, $0
• Dwight Price to Apostle Rapess and Bonnie Rapess, Franklin Meadows, Lot 6, District 1, $317,900
• Starview Holdings LLC to Galen Powers and Channmarry Powers, Howard Street, Acres 0.755, District 9, $700,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Robert Kirkland, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $299,900
• A&S Investments of Tennessee LLC to Brian Weed and Bernadette Weed, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 39, District 8, $240,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Michael Johns and Bailey Ray, Adleys Place, Lot 4R2, District 7, $239,900
• Foothills Golf LLC to Marvin Sutton and Dorothy Sutton, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 227R2, District 19, $10,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Bruce Winbigler and Jessica Pickell, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 228R1, District 19, $13,000
• Kyle Homeier and Callie Homeier to Carroll Lewandowski, Grand Vista, Lot 83, District 8, $273,500
• Foothills Golf LLC to Norman Maiden and Jamie Maiden, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 94R, District 19, $4,698
• Carroll Lewandowski to William Geiszler, Houston Building, District 19; Governors Court Condominiums, District 19, $140,000
• Dwight Price to Ernest Tsakiris and Linda Tsakiris, Franklin Meadows, Lot 5, District 1, $302,900
• George Abbott Jr. to Richard Byrd and Angelia Byrd, Old Rocky Branch Road, Acres 3.75, District 14, $60,000
• James Orr to Billy Milam Jr. and Rebecca Milam, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 191, District 7, $259,900
• Jama Reischling to Jerry Ringler Trust, Patricia Ringler Trust and Ringler Family Trust, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 14, Lot 14-B, District 9, $223,000
• Corey Johnson and Laura Johnson to Jordan Reher and Rosette Reher, Forest Hills Estaets, Lot 35, District 8, $210,000
• Tyler Wells and Natalie Wells to Kyle Rose and Savanna Rose, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 3, Lot 28, District 9, $168,000
• Phillip Tune and Sunny Tune to Kameron Toews and Erin Toews, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $202,000
• Adam Warth to Shelley Connard, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $166,750
• Nina Widenmann Trust to Robert Armstrong Trust and RGA Family Trust, James Lon Everett Property, Lot 3, Acres 9.471, District 5, $1,512,500
• Samuel Evans and Sally Evans to Martha Deyoung Trust and Distefano Deyoung Survivors Trust, Camden Court, Phase 2, District 19, $525,000
• Kimberly Sands and Kathy Sands to Billy Kincaid and Jennifer Kincaid, Majestic Mountains, Lot 53, District 13, $55,000
• Allen Dailye to KLV LLC, Mint Road, District 7, $210,000
• Harriet Pedigo and Robert Pedigo to Arlo Nugent, Boardman Place, Lot 3, District 9, $144,800
• Edward Verkem and Cornelia Verkem to Kyle Homeier, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11, District 19, $155,000
• Johnathan Goble and Marina Goble to Savannah Maloney and Justin Maloney, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 3 and 4, District 9, $185,000
• John Maughan and Abigail Moore to Christopher Ori and Dana Ori, Heritage View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 14, $281,000
• Meghann O'Fallon and Dustin O'Fallon to Nicholas Settles and Suzanna Settles, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 24, District 13, $165,000
• Priest Enterprises LLC to Jerry Hall Sr. and Rose Hall, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 122, District 9, $143,000
• Eugenia Bowman to Vincent Camarata and Esther Camarata, Goddard Avenue, District 9, $278,000
• Peggy Pack and Hank Pack to Kristina Bird and Corey Bird, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 59, District 9, $365,000
• GTG (Glory to God) Inc. to Mark Kaschube, Bluff Crest Estates, Lot 6, District 4, $600,000
• John Loope to Paul Pittman and Jennifer Pittman, Old Lake Estates, Lot 4, District 10, $246,032
• Aubrey Crawford and Pamela Crawford to Barry King Jr. and Elizabeth King, River Shoals Subdivision, Lot 15, District 12, $730,000
• Janie Fields to Alan Ricketts Jr. and Melissa Ricketts, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $369,900
• James Orr to Natalie Stephens and David Stephens, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 192, District 7, $208,900
• Lisa Ketrow and Ward Ketrow to David Hoover and Stephanie Hoover, Oak Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 20, District 7, $450,000
• Pine Lakes Golf and Country Club Inc. to State of Tennessee, Singleton Station Road, District omitted, $0
• Townsend Postal Investors GP and Greg Vital to JHCH Properties LLC, Townsend Town Square, Lot 6, District 15, $911,850
• Spalding Holding Inc. to Ellis Marshall and Janice Marshall, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 256, District 19, $328,200
• Tommy Helton and Wanda Helton to Jessica Tarwater and Eliga Tarwater, Eliga Helton Et Ux Estate Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $175,000
• Christine Holder to Jacobus Erasmus and Kharis Erasmus, Carpenters Campground Road, Acres 14.908, District 7, $170,000
• Melinda Wood to Jason Truitt and Carrie Truitt, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 23, District 15, $458,000
• Moses Investment Group to Robin Stapleton and Nancy Stapleton, Franklin Meadows, Lot 14, District 1, $322,900
• Teresa Wilson to Nicholas Simerly and Makila Simerly, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 129, District 19, $230,000
• Carl Dewhitt and Sadye Dewhitt to Janene Hoffman, Heritage Place, Lot 25R, District 14, $254,500
• Mark Johnson to Logan Friedman and Sydney Friedman, Hitch Family Estates, Lots 5 and 8, District 14, $510,000
• Jackie Sprigg and Joseph Sprigg to Chase Condon, Effler Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $150,000
• Milton Freberg and Sarah Freberg to Stephen Roberts and Patreccia Roberts, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 30, District 5, $360,000
• Jared Smyda to Brittanie McKee, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 2, $181,000
• Shirley Lawrence and Ronnie Lawrence to Paul Crombleholme and Deborah Crombleholme, Carter Springs Estates, Lot 10, District 6, $300,000
• Glen Loveday Jr. to Charles Coffey, Karen Coffey, Bradley Campbell and Amanda Campbell, Freels Road, Acres 28.93, District 5, $380,000
• Krucat Cabins LLC to Raquel Cabrera Garcia, Esteban Cabrera and Elia Cabrera, Fairlight Addition to the Smokies, Lot 5, District 15, $365,000
• Farmington View LLC to Samuel McCall and Holly McCall, Southwind Drive, Acres 1.61, District 14, $222,000
• Erik Hargis and Mariah Hargis to Michael West and Pamela West, Carter Springs Estaets, Lot 27, District 6, $400,000
• Albert Pouyer to Haven Wertz and Laura Dean, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $18,000
• Charles Harmon and Mary Ann Harmon to Haven Wertz and Laura Dean, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $11,000
• Jennifer Aaron to Michelle Labrecque and Jeffrey Snyder, Maple Grove Addition, Lot 3, District 19, $126,000
• Edward Boring to Benjamin Boring and Amy Boring, Long Hollow Road, District 5, $110,000
• James Willis to John Weston, Mt. Tabor Road, Acres 1.047, District 19, $145,000
• Airport Center Development Partners to Tennessee Oz Partners I LLC, Springbrook Farm Subdivision, Lots 8R2-2 and 8R2-4, District 9, $2,369,000
• Michael Stanton and Carolyn Stanton to Phillip Tune and Sunny Tune, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 120 and 121, District 9, $235,000
• David Almond Suc. Trust, Donna Roberts Suc. Trust and Clarence and Wilma Almond Revocable Trust to Christopher Shewmake and Amy Skewmake, Acres 33.5, District 10, $599,000
• Amelia Alexander, Amelia Hicks and Kevin Hicks to Robert Hastings, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 125, District 9, $167,000
• Anthony Jones Jr. and Tenaya Jones to Carolyn Stanton and Michael Stanton, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 123, Acres 0.1956, District 9, $200,000
• Patricia Kesterson to Lorine Yee-Shinskey, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 13, Lot 13A, District 9, $257,500
• Mackey McNeilly to Sabrina Voll and Travis Voll, Crooked Creek Road, Lots 9, 10 and 11, District 8, $161,000
• Steven Lentz to Thomas Scott and Katey Scott, Rose Addition to the Town of Friendsville Subdivision, Lots 12 and 13, District 4, $201,200
• Brittany Friant and Payton Friant to Thomas King and Charlene King, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 5, District 2, $294,500
• Ronald Thompkins and Martha Thompkins to Keith Freant and Lashawana Freant, Burns Property, Acres 1.29, District 15, $37,500
• Tracy Givens and Darius Givens to Andrew Johnson, Morganton Reserve Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 1, District 19, $295,000
• Taylor Nicholson to Martin Begosh and Sharon Begosh, Sevier County, District omitted, $325,000
• Bishop Properties GP and Michelle Properties to Lisa Clearman and David Clearman, Bishop Property, Lot 1, District 19, $300,000
• James Johnson Trust, Annick Johnson Trust and James and Annick Johnson Revocable Trust to Brandon Watts and Krista Watts, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 14, District 9, $259,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Karen Jonasson, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 344, District 7, $235,835
• Timothy Porter and Stephanie Porter to Anna-Lynn Rollins and Derek Rollins, William Mueller Property, Lot 6, District 9, $216,000
• Wen-Acquisition Knoxville LLC to Price Partnership, McNutt Property, Lot 1R-1, District omitted, $450,000
• Robert Taylor II and Tiffani Taylor to Mark Smith, Rebekah Smith, Robert Derrick and Valla Derrick, Dowe Acres, Lot 2, District 9, $349,000
• Charles Cox and Patti Cox to Artis Douglass and Kellie Douglass, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 65, District 13, $62,500
• Michael McClurg and Danielle McClurg to Charles Styles and Jeanne Styles, Gold Pond Section Top of the World, Lots 11 and 12, District 18, $50,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Joy Kfoury and Aja Kfoury, Plainfield Addition, Lot 161, District 9, $200,000
• Saskcus LLC, James Tipton, Robert Saunders and Justin Treadwell to Dustin Tipton, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $155,000
• Lemon Grass Inc. to Brian Cameron and Linda Cameron, Villager Townhouses, Lot 101A, District 19, $122,000
• Jonathan Kren to Keri Johnson and Billy Johnson, Highland Acres First Addition, Lots 30 and 31, District 19, $115,000
• Janet Garrison and Anna Brown Estate to Melvin Price and Gwen Price, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 134, District 14, $550,000
• Steve Marsh and Katie Marsh to Amy Holland, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 78, District 14, $232,900
• George Navarro and Kelly Navarro to Joseph Hamerle and Edwina Hamerle, Williamson Chapel Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $268,000
• Bradley Robinson and Charissa Robinson to CMH Homes Inc., Marble Hill Estates Subdivision, Phase VI, Lot 86, District 2, $65,000
• Wendy Tittsworth to Precision Crafters LLC and Precision Crafters Inc., FW Hannum Addition, Lots 58 and 59, District 9, $40,000
• Peter Hengy and Stacie Hengy to Home Traders Group LLC, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 35, District 12, $18,000
• R&D Properties General Partnership, Rachel Talley and Daniel Moore to Debbie Dalton, Plainfield Addition, Lot 138A, District 9, $162,000
• Charles Price to Linda Beeler, Sundown Resort, Lot 138, District 15, $44,000
• Arconic Tennessee LLC to State of Tennessee, Acres 0.511, District omitted, $0
• Barbara Paul and Deborah Kaehler to Robert Hirche and Susan Hirche, Top of the World Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 6, District 18, $7,500
• Vestal Pilkington and Marion Pilkington to Dennis Greene and Julia Greene, Cedar Church Lane, Acres 5.50, District 6, $128,000
• Russell Forester and Beverly Forester to Joseph Everett, Russell and Beverly Forester Property, Lot 3, District 9, $50,000
