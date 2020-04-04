March 15 to March 28
• Kimberly D. Anderson and Joel Albert Anderson to Kevin A. McDermott and Nicole McDermott, Harrison Hills, Lot 14, District 6, $197,000
• Camille L. Carrington to Camille L. Carrington Trust and Clay T. Jones Trust, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 15, District 9, $0
• Ghada Rukab Eid to Marwan F. Eid, Echo Subdivision, Lot 36, District 11, $180,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Jared Earl Jett and Megan Simerly, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 7, $210,845
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Leroy W. Lunsford II and Megan M. Lunsford, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 61, District 10, $235,550
• D.R. Horton Inc. to John E. Cochran and Meagan A. Cochran, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 60, District 10, $239,585
• Michael A. Fredieu and Kristen Faith Fredieu to Tarin M. Goad, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 12, District 9, $196,646
• Jody Reno to Codi Boardman, North Plainfield District, Lot 133, District 9, $110,000
• Susan M. Klein Trust and Robert N. Klein Living Trust to Anne H. Pankowski Trust and Joseph M. Panowski Jr. Trust, Bears Den Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $157,300
• Peter Fitzgerald and Joyce A. Fitzgerald to Cole Hammond, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 31, District 11, $230,000
• Wilson and Associates PLLC Suc. Trust and Raymond Degross to Vanguard Investments Inc., Coleman Estates, Lot 54, District 6, $175,001
• George N. Tsamoutales and Julia N. Tsamoutales to L.E. Niebel, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 15, District 1, $65,000
• Morning Star Properties LLC and John W. Cain to 2018 Eddy Rev. Trust and Samuel Eddy Jr. Trust, Cameron Road, Acres 19.90, District 15, $170,500
• Ronnie A. Lynn to Douglas C. Stott and Amy M. Stott, Myers Property Williamson Chapel Road, Acres 1.31, District 1, $185,000
• Valerie J. Privett to Jhoulia Vang Hart and Marshall William Hart, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 61R, District 7, $230,000
• Karey L. Witty Trust and Joan W. Witty Trust to Farmhouse Getaway LLC, Hesse Creek Property, Lot A, Acres 12.204, District 18, $10,000,000
• Joseph J. Brando to Joseph W. Bretz and Wendy M. Bretz, Floyd Porter Road, Acres 20.00, District 1, $230,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to William Eulis Hancock Jr. and Brenda Hancock, Grace Crossing, Lot 9, District 13, $250,000
• Carlos Bayola and Jennifer G. Bayola to Devin A. Beck, Settlers Pointe at Riverford, Lot 1, District 14, $270,000
• Andrew Sneed Trust and Robert V. Kimmel Rev. Trust to Donald Tipton Sr., Montvale Road, Acres 0.284, District 19, $123,200
• Earl Rodney Colvin and Kendra Danielle Colvin to Samuel G. Lambert IV and Kami K. Lambert, Vaden Road, Acres 5.420, District 1, $32,500
• Cindy Mothershed Lyons to Aaron Sentell, D.W. Brooks Addition Modern Homes Inc., Lot 6, District 9, $189,900
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Haskell Smith Rhett III and Anne Cunningham Majure Rhett, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $159,900
• Joseph Charles Barteck and Rita May Barteck to Richard Morano and Donna Morano, Otha Anna Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 5, District 13, $330,000
• Carolyn H. Beeco to John Ruitto and Christine Ruitto, Hutchens Subdivision, Lots 42, 43 and 44, District 9, $160,000
• Larry L. Hornsby to Robert Ingram and Evelyn Ingramm, Mary Gaudio Property, Lot 2R-2, District 1, $55,000
• Timothy Ivens and Linda Ivens to Lloyd Oslonian, Carpenters View Subdivision, Lot 27R-1, District 6, $21,500
• Ball Homes LLC to Kenneth A. Brantley and Terri R. Brantley, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 115, District 19, $320,550
• Luke Adsit and Kelly J. Adsit to William Featherston and Sallie Featherston, Betty L. Bryant Property, Lot 1, District 13, $135,000
• Gamble Construction Inc. to Michael Dean Munkres and Patricia F. Munkres, Camden Court Condos, Phase 5, District 19, $493,000
• Karen M. Helton to Richard Jones and Cynthia Johnson Jones, Olympia Condominiums, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 9, $140,000
• Albert Earl Jett Jr. to Albert Earl Jett Jr. and Jennifer Marie Jett, Jett Property, Lot 1, District 12, $0
• Mary Sartori to Lynda C. Parker, Calderwood Highway, Acres 1.43, District 1, $45,000
• Shapiro and Ingle LLP Sub. Trust and Rose G. Leon to Vinh Nguyen, Dominion Downs, Lot 162, District 7, $123,200
• Charles M. Suppus to Chad E. Diggs, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lots 207 and 208, District 9, $90,000
• Amanda Knouff and Janice Fields to Robert C. Ward and Megan Ward, Ryleighs Place, Lot 10, District 19, $196,000
• George G. Maynard and Elaine D. Maynard to Jesse McDonald, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $148,000
• Anita J. Echols to Randolph Thomas Echols and Deanna Lee Echols, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 131, District 5, $156,250
• Gregory J. Price to Terrance Pate and Ashley Bain, Brookes Place, Lot 6, District 10, $259,900
• Joshua B. Hopper and Tara Hopper to Alexandria N. Williamson, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $145,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Andrew S. Bowers and Estella M. Bowers, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 1, Lot 105, District 19, $238,640
• TYE Investments LLC to Cindy Mothershed Lyons, Gregory Property, Lot 2, District 19, $200,000
• Lee Hilliard and Stephanie Hilliard to William Edward Levinske and Frances Joann Levinske, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 1, District 9, $235,000
• Charles E. Kiser and Christy Blanco Redmond to Bryan P. Jones, Lodwick Subdivision, Lot 4, Acres 0.35, District 11, $157,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Letitia M. Hickman and Scott Thompson, The Morganton Reserve. Phase 2, Lot 5, District 19, $207,934
• Erin Green, Matthew Steele and Melanie Boring to Christopher Todd Gragg, Crumley Road, Acres 16.286, District 4, $90,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. and Zachary Brooks, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 28, District 1, $259,900
• Kerry Hall and Laura Hall to Matthew Kovach, Westwood Estates Subdivision, Lot 59-B-11R, District 19, $520,000
• Donald Brent Cunningham and Mary Lou Cunningham Estate to Donald Brent Cunningham, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 11, District 19, $170,000
• Eddie D&C Investments LLC to Stoney Lee Mulford Jr., Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 38, District 13, $186,000
• Ailene B. Willis and Mack E. Willis to Edna G. Sweet, Acres 5, District 14, $10,000
• Christine Canning Tedstone to Edmund J. Canning III, Chapel Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $0
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Christopher Lee Bowlin and Jessica K. White, Leconte Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $420,000
• First Horizon Bank National Association to Maplecrest LLC, Pine Hills Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 11, $249,900
• Cody A. Douglas to Cody A. Douglas and Shaniya D. Douglas, Reagan Road, Acres 5, District 1, $0
• Sara Price to Carrie Parker and Todd Parker, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 34R2, District 10, $635,000
• William J. Geiszler Jr. to Ronald G. Thompson and Catherine B. Thompson, Amerine Downs, Lot 3R, District 9, $216,000
• Jeffrey Polakiewicz to John C. Summers and Amanda L. Summers, Sandy Springs Road, District 19, $399,000
• Cardinal Builders LLC to Bradley S. Carpenter and Breanna M. Carpenter, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 67, District 13, $303,565.50
• David C. Jones, Clara Joyce Jones Estate and Bradley Obrian Jones to Stephen D. Day III and Kayla E. Day, Well Street, Acres 0.454, District 9, $170,000
• Patrick T. Conners and Pacale Delwaide Conners to Kerry S. Hall and Laura M. Hall, Knightbridge Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 39, District 19, $587,000
• Arthur Mack Huskey Jr. to Gregory J. Price, Cowan Heights, Lot 2, District 9, $190,000
• Jessica K. White to Anita J. Echols, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 70, District 19, $200,000
• Clayton Properties Group Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Victor A. Critelli and Jennifer Critelli, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 95, District 19, $328,803
• Larry D. Strange and Beverly J. Strange to Louis R. Denson and Emilie J. Denson, Morganton Place, Lot 1, District 6, $342,000
• TN Alcoa Hunters Crossing LLC to Nassar Saffarian Nour and Elaheh Sharifi Narani, TN Alcoa Hunters Crossing Commercial Condominiums, Acres 0.60, $1,630,000
• Jerry B. Lynn to David Monday, Littlebrook Industrial Park, Lot 2R2B, District 11, $150,000
• Herman F. Cate and Janice A. Cate to Timothy Cate, South Union Grove Road, Acres 0.41, District 5, $110,000
• Quint Bourgeois and Robert John Luning, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, $166,400
• S.W. Thompson to Blaise Boscaccy and Deborah Craig, Kenneth E. and Janie L. Hall Property, Lot 38RB, District 7, $24,700
• Marvin H. Burns to Tyler Austin, Riverview Addition, Lot 11, District 11, $177,500
• Gay Terris Taylot and Meri Kelly Gallemore to David Mendez and Maria Sue Ramos, Frank Hogsed Property, Lot 2R-2A, District 19, $276,000
• Brittanny J. Carter and Tyler Carter to Alan Fair and Laura Fair, Philpot and Meske Property, Lots 2RA and 2RB, District 14, $275,000
• Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trust and Herman G. Davis Testamentary Trust to Switzer Investments LLC, H.G. David Property, Lot 1, Acres 7.337, District 4, $132,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Donald S. Green and Angela Green, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 74, District 7, $218,402
• Richard Shawn Evans and Keri Bobbitt to Keela Michelle Tilley, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 75, District 9, $310,000
• Charles R. Mabe and Nanette G. Mabe to Baron Valley Properties General Partnership, U.S. Highway 411 (Sevierville Road), Acres 2.1, District 9, $925,000
• Mark Blevins and Angie M. Reafan to Chase R. Boruff and Brittney M. Boruff, Carter Springs Estates, Lot 7, District 6, $317,000
• Kayla Day and Stephen Day III to Sarah E. Swartz, Heritage Place, Lot 10, District 14, $190,000
• Christopher Spiller to Andrew Clark Bennett, Lawson Property, Lot 5, District 19, $359,000
• Betty Ann Medley and Michael Medley to Ofelia Reyes Hernandez, Travelers Rest, Lot 6, District 9, $166,000
• Brian Douglas Bonamico and Nancy Horton Bonamico to Bonamico Family Revocable Trust, Clyde Myers Estates, Lot 9R, District 8; Taylor Property, Lot 10R-2-R3, District 8; Bryant and Bonamico Lot Line Adjustment, Acres 5.001, District 8, $0
• Michelle Schlomer Barton to David Coleman and Karen Coleman, Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 4, $50,000
• Robin Poplin to Richard Alan Brown and Deanna Lynn Brown, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $302,000
• Robert Lee Everett and Sharon G. Everett to Glenn A. Burton and Brandi M. Neeley, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 2.265, $262,500
• Edwin Schaumburg and Mary Elizabeth Schaumburg to William Elwyn Lyles and Leigh Angela Earle Lyles, Hitch Family Property Subdivision Line Adjustment Plat, Lot 9R, District 14, $120,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Charles E. Ledford, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 95R, District 7, $257,500
• Donald L. Dardar, Earlene A. Dardar and Kevin Dardar to Shari Conn, Bivens/McClanahan Property, Lot 2, District 6, $184,000
• Steven O. Harrison and Sheila W. Harrison to Christopher L. Carrizales and Margaret A. Carrizales, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 14, $425,000
• Jane Jenkins Trust and Rakestraw Family Irrevocable Trust to Jesse Francisco Burris, Victoria, Phase 2, Lot 32, District 9, $166,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Rosalind E. Therrien Co-Trust, Jeffrey W. Therrien Co-Trust and Therrien Family Trust, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 2, District 19, $214,120
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nathan Caughron and Rachel Caughtron, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 67, District 19, $302,465
• Robert E. Adham and Patricia J. Adham to Charles Trentham and Mary Trentham, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $95,000
• Carlene A. Hunter to Mark Foley and Valerie R. Foley, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 57 and 58, District 4, $170,000
• Shawn W. Scholem to AG Hickory Corner LLC, Hatcher Property, Lot 3, District 12, $1,075,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Donald G. Chapman and Diane Chapman, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 26, District 1, $259,900
• Susan Jane Souther to Tara A. Cinelli and Eric A. Oldham, Country Lane Properties, Lot 14, District 14, $750,000
• James K. Click and Sharece Kirland to Harold Joines and Sally Joines, Ford Addition Nos. 1 and 2, Lot 29, District 9, $145,000
• Katy M. Anderson Russell to Zachary T. Bosse, Brown-Colvin Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $142,000
• Jimmy Rochelle, James D. Rochelle, Mildred Louise Rochelle to James D. Rochelle and Mildred Louise Rochelle, John Sparks Property, Lot 4, District 15; Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 23, District 15; Cades Cove Village Condominiums, Lot 2-A, District 15, $0
• Erin Perrin to Aaron V. Lumpkin and Lindsey E. Lumpkin, Long Branch Road, District 15, $15,000
• Elaine Cara Donna to Carlos Bayola and Jennifer Bayola, Misty View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 41R, District 14, $100,000
• Jennifer Vezina to Mark Naimy and Debra Naimy, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $267,500
• Judith E. Biselx-Russo and Paul M. Russo to Mary Frances Horvat and Daniel John Horvat, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 119, District 7, $252,000
• Douglas Earl Ogle and Tina Diane Ogle to Carrie L. Krueger, U.S. Highway 129/Calderwood Highway, Acres 1.992, District 1, $160,000
• Kenneth R. Maples and TBCB LLC, Kinzel Springs Partnership Property, Acres 1.53, District 15, $385,000
• Lloyd Steven Cobble and Christine Koeberle to John T. Gay and Victoria Rosalie Gay, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 147, District 9, $632,500
• West Maryville Congregation of Jehovas Witnesses to Sanya Weyerman, Amerine Road, District 9, $1,500
• Jackie C. Housley Jr. and Tisha Renee Housley to John Thomas Loy and Alyssa Beth Loy, Pask and Swank Property, Lot 2R, District 19, $120,000
• Jackie C. Housley Jr. and Tisha Renee Housley to Wright Enterprises LLC, Pask and Swank Property, Lot 1R, District 19, $45,000
• Vincent T. Casazza and Lynnette Casazza to Vincent T. Casazza and Lynette A. Casazza, Spring Meadows Subdivision, Lot 40, District 13, $0
• Christopher M. Throckmorton and Allison F. Throckmorton to L&P Property Solutions LLC, Wildwood Road, District 12, $120,000
• Danny Ray Carabello and Patricia Ann Carabello to Patrick Ryan McGuire and Kimberly Dawn McGuire, Bletchley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 40, District 54, $685,000
• Appalachian Construction LLC to Bettee M. Collister, Appalachian Construction LLC Property, Phase 2, Lot 2, District 1, $248,000
• Michelle M. Miller and Megan Findley, Heritage Place, Lot 11R, District 14, $195,000
• Amanda S. Dykes to Mikayla Harris, Oliver Pickens Farm, Lots 18 and 19, District 13, $175,000
• Virginia Gilmore and James Gilmore to Edward and Kimberly Hardy Rev. Trust, Clyde Myers Estates, Lot 7R1, District 8, $310,000
• Gary L. Walker II and Jessica M. Walker to Michelle M. Miller, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $315,0000
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to National Homebuyers LLC, Self Road, District 11, $42,500
• Pete E. Schlegel and Kathleen M. Schlegel to Melanie Gay Henderson and Philip Alan Henserson, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 14, $375,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Stephanie Tweedy, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 2, District 19, $340,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Julia P. Morrison Trust and Julia P. Morrison Rev. Trust, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $169,900
• Umang R. Patel, Amishkumar Babulal Patel and Ojas Hasmukhbhai Patel to Rohitkumar H. Patel and Varshaben Patel, Highland at Maryville Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 116, District 19, $350,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to George Maynard and Elaine Maynard, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $179,900
• Robert Bradley Henry and Nancie Law Henry Estate to Jerry Clee Myers, Huntington Farms Condominiums, Lot 7, District 19, $174,900
• Randall B. Farr to David Crowe, Old Mentor Road, Acres 0.241, District 10, $5,000
• Wilson and Associates PLLC Suc. Trust and Roy D. Gingery to Viper Properties LLC, Bivens Property Wooddale Street, Lot 3, District 19, $156,000
• John T. Schumacher and Linda L. Schumacher to Silverio J. Pardo, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2-C, District 18, $13,000
• John W. Murrell and Mary Elizabeth Murrell to Riverwood Estates, Lot 3, District 12, $110,000
• Walker Real Estate Investments LLC to Flat Broke Trailer Repair Inc., Maples Road, Acres 1.843, District 13, $175,000
• Carroll E. Williams to Jerry A. Martin and Lisa D. Martin, Country Charm Estates, Lot 1, District 14, $25,000
• Douglas H. Short and Christy M. Short to Joshua Hopper and Tara Hopper, Sunset View Addition No. 4, Lot 27, District 19, $158,500
• Warren Briggs Oakley III and Sherryann Oakley to Louise T. Howe and John B. Howe, Briar Hill Subdivision, Lots 3 and 5, Acres 1.1132, District 7, $290,000
• Robert D. Corey and Sally A. Corey to Steven Blankinship and April L. Blankinship, Rock Gardens Addition No. 2, Lot 138, District 9, $130,000
• Danna Lynn Dunn and Jason Dunn to Rebecca Morrison, Huntley Neil Morrison and Jason Robert Norris, Bletchley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lots 13 and 14, District 4, $410,000
• Charles D. Ward to Heather Roberts and Kristyn Roberts, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 72, District 6, $209,000
• Jessica R. Wood to James Floyd Fox, Jimmy Doyle Thatcher Property, Lot 1, District 6, $192,000
• E. Doyle Johnson and Dorothy K. Johnson Trust to Brent Burge, Hatfield Lands, Lots 7 and 11, District 15, $195,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Lisa Wigdor and Jon T. Wigdor, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 62, District 10, $255,790
• D.R. Horton Inc to John H. Sewell III and Rachael J. Amburn, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 110, District 10, $289,020
• Mary B. Statum to Christopher Striker and Ashley Striker, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 51, District 19, $525,000
• Jeffrey Lynn Pedigo, Donna Sue Moore, Jo Ann Pedigo and Audrey J. Huckaby to Christopher James Potenza and Leigh Ann Wendt, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 17R, District 19, $194,000
• Christopher A. Striker and Ashley Kyle Striker to Keith M. Barnett and Amy L. Barnett, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lots 84, 85 and 86, District 4, $818,500
• John Mathew Sterchi to Gerald Vaccaro and Rosemary Vaccaro, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 5W, District 18, $93,000
• Paul Renaud and Diana Renaud to Benjamin T. Cash, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $233,500
• K&L Contractors Inc. to Nolan Ray Carpenter, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 38, District 6, $42,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., Jackson Park Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, District 19, $1,404,000
• Elizabeth Boley Whittington to Joseph Phillips and Denise Zigler, The Reservation at Tuckaleechee Condominiums, Phase 1, District 15, $300,000
• Sandra Kay Reed to Barry S. Reed and Sarah L. Reed, Bay View South, Section 1, Lot 68R, District 13, $148,500
• Randy A. Hobbs and Laryssa R. Hobbs to Cassandra L. Clabough, Hazel M. Holbert and Vicky Holbert Fay Property, Lot 3, District 8, $269,000
• Travis Cotten and Amanda L. Cotten to Gary L. Walker II, Plantation Hills Subdivision Part II, Lot 36, District 9, $221,900
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Chase A. Decker, Hailey R. Decker and Timothy W. Decker, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 109, District 10, $257,865
• Michael D. Shope and Megan N. Shope to Kaitlin Marie King, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $349,900
• Irma Garcia to Ellis G. Chasteen, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 125, District 9, $101,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Kevin P. Moran and Melanie L. Moran, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 108, District 10, $304,700
• J. Phillip Jones Sub. Trust, James R. Stegall and Patricia A. Stegall to Neon Goby Investments LLC, Southern Oaks, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $140,700
• Jennifer P. Toler to Steve C. Caldwell and G. Leisa Caldwell, The Reserve at Ross Springs Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 41, District 9, $376,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Catherine M. Dismuke and Thomas E. Wallquist Jr., Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 19, $313,340
• Joshua H. Hackworth and Hannah R. Hackworth to Georgette R. Garcia, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 5, $199,900
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub. Trust, Jerry L. McGaha and Meredith M. McGaha to Mortgage Equity Conversion and U.S. Bank National Association, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 45, District 9, $112,284.84
