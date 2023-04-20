April 9-15
Tori L. Harris and Karen E. Harris to Cash Flow LLC, Gracefield Farm, Lot 16, District 12, $950,000
Kevin J. Shackleton and Diane M. Overbey to Jon T. Nash and Donna M. Nash, Big Valley Campground Inc., Lot 110, District 15, $215,000
Thomas M. Redmon and Marie Stone Redmon to Jeremiah Hitson and Ashlyn Barton, William Wallin Property, Lot 2, District 2, $220,000
John Timothy Knopf and Susan Waltz Knopf to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Benford Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $0
Casey Dawson and Dustin Huffman to Gregory Justin Flatt and Katasha Rae Flatt, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 130, District 9, $655,000
Robert Scott Delozier and Robert Scott Deloizer to Casey Lynn Dawson, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lots 31 and 32, District 9, $295,000
Luanna A. Wright to Erin Dias Trustee and The 726 Walker Avenue Trust, Oliver Picken Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $280,000
Jordan A. Lyons and Lily Horton to Stephen J. Robinson, Susara S. Robin and Blake J. Robinson, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 135, District 9, $249,900
Kristi K. Newman, Robert E. Newman, Kristi Newman Patrick and Kristy K. Patrick to Jordan A. Lyons and Lily N. Horton, Riverwood Estates Subdivision, Lot 17, District 12, $300,000
Donald Galbraith and Debra W. Galbraith to John W. Ward Jr. and Claire W. Ward, River Shoals Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $735,000
Jeffrey A. McNaughton and Christina R. McNaughton to Bryan C. Hathorn and Melissa Hathorn, W. C. Stanley Addition, Lot 20, District 19, $574,000
James S. Evans to Caitlyn J. McMahan and Earl R. McMahan Jr., Montvale Station Road, 0.78 Acres, District 19, $620,000
Cathi E. Julian Co-Trustee, Eppie W. Julian Irrevocable Trust and Gay J. Andrews Co-Trustee to Timmothy Lewis and Cynthia Lewis, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 127, District 9, $206,600
Judy Lynn Gregory to Richard Bradley Farr, Dogwood Lane, 2 Acres, District 9, $444,500
Opendoor Property Trust I to Anthony Mitts and Cameron Mitts, Greenwood Subdivision Addition Number Two, Lot 26, District 6, $328,000
Richard H. Perry and Deborah F. Perry to Rocking Barrel, RJR Associates Subdivision, Lots 4 and 8-10, Joseph and Melissa Potter Property, Lot 3R, District 4, $1,675,000
Dorothy A. Helton and D. A. Helton to Pieter Debeer and Barbara Debeer, Ivy Way, Lot 3, $410,000
Hope Lee Shields to Elizabeth L. Pritchard, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 31, District 13, $285,500
Mitchell L. Hyde to Nathan D. Hiner and Kayla L. Hiner, Avery Meadows, Lot 10, District 6, $616,132.63
Paul Falco, Julialynn G. Falco and Paul S. Falco to Michael Grider, Coleman Estates, Lot 52, District 6, $350,000
Cole Stinson and Christina Stinson to Samuel A. Starks and Sydney French Starks, Wooddale Estates, Lot 3, District 19, $315,000
Erik Houston and Sydney Houston to John Wesley Ripley and Rachel Ripley, Westfields Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 43, District 9, $450,000
Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Steve Koudelis and Deborah Ann Koudelis, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $90,000
Natalie Saunooke Bivens, Roger Dale Bivens and Natalie Suzane Saunooke to Hugo Garcia and Maria Hernandez, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 7RA, District 9, $45,000
Natalie Saunooke Bivens, Natalie Suzane Saunooke and Roger Dale Bivens to Hugo Garcia and Maria Hernandez, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 7B, District 9, $70,000
Earl F. Abrams to Charles D. Weaver and Charles D. Weaver II, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 135, District 15, $195,000
Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Johna Marie Hawk, Halls Place Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $196,000
Joseph Bodenbender to Devon T. Jones, Hideaway Village Top O' the World, Lots 72 and 73, District 18, $10,000
Erin Dias Trustee and The 726 Walker Avenue Trust to Dana Booten and Jdid A. Ali, Oliver Picken Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $290,000
Carolyn Penter Flagg and Carolyn S. Flagg to Lisa Chubb and Chadwick Chubb, Mount Loft Road, District 15, $300,000
Harold Arthur Savage Jr., Cydna Morgan Savage and Harold Arthur Savage Jr. Attorney-in-Fact to John Denton Marchesoni and Kayla Kristine Marchesoni, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 95, District 19, $385,000
Carson J. Forester and Ronald E. Williams to Alvro Ray Hubbard and Beverly June Hubbard, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 19, $409,900
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bradford Wade Carraway and Anna Carraway, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 25, District 19, $438,691
Charles T. Atkins and Sara S. Atkins to Robert M. Tyskowski Trustee, Elzabeth J. Tyskowski Trustee and The Tyskowski Joint Trust, Rosewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 31, District 14, $595,000
Concord Properties Inc. to Royal Oaks Properties Owners Association Inc., Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, District 19, $4,000
Lawrence E. White Jr. and Mary K. White to Stephanie T. Cooper and Jeremy Rose, Mountain Meadow, Lot 1B-2, District 1, $125,000
Austin Hamilton and Taylor Hamilton to Sheryl Eulau, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 23 and 24, District 19, $349,000
David A. Graziano and Gloria T. Graziano to David W. Ogle and Tiffany Hill, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 29R, District 6, $450,000
Bellsouth Telecommunications LLC, AT&T Tennessee, Bellsouth Telecommunications Inc. and South Central Bell Telephone Company to City of Maryville, Carpenters Grad Road, District 19, $0
S. Craig Jarvis and Debbie Jarvis to Kelly H. Shinlever and Jennifer G. Shinlever, Hidden Trace Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 7, $215,000
Janet H. Hickman and Charles A. Houston to Lunch Box Property Solutions LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 105, 0.172 Acre, District 9, $175,000
AH4R-TN3 LLC to A & S Investments of Tennessee LLC, Brighton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 33, District 7, $324,900
Allen Cleveland Jacobs III, James Anderson Evans II, Allen Cleveland Jacobs and James Anderson Evans to Cory Garrett Hensley, Oakhurst Addition, Lots 57 and 58, District 9, $179,900
The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville Tennessee to Axis Properties LLC, Stock Creek Development Centre, Lot 22, 16.43 Acres, District 11, $410,750
Darrell D. Mathews, Cynthia Mathews, Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc Trustee and Jillian Attorney Wilson to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Sherman Lee Stanley et ux May Marie Stanley Property, Lot 1, District 7, $178,737.35
Kimberly D. Russell to Matthew Steele and Brooke Steele, Riverview Addition, Lots 53 and 54, District 11, $150,000
TSP Investments LLC to Anthony Alberto Marcheschi, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 30, District 13, $575,000
Quint Bourgeois and JMT IRA LLC to Timothy W. Butts and Jennifer J. Butts, Old Cold Springs Road, District 14, $232,000
Barry L. Williams Co-Trustee, Pamela S. Williams Co-Trustee, The Williams Revocable Trust, Barry L. Williams Trustee and Pamela S. Williams Trustee to Russell J. Love and Tika A. Love, Cades Cove Reserves, Building 2, District 15, $360,000
Karen Trentham to Dorothy A. Helton, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 6, District 19, $299,000
Trever Nix to Andrew Kyle Howdeshell, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 59, District 9, $230,000
D. E. Comer Trustee and Comer Trust to Jo Ann Hay, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 8, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 19, $403,500
Chase J. Vogt and Tiffany Vogt to Alexys Esslinger, Erica Essilnger and Todd Weer, Shelba Heights, Lot 4, District 1, $335,000
Richard J. Denton, Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Suc Trustee and Rubin Lubin LLC to Johnathan Vandiver and Regina Vandiver, Old Glory Acres Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $97,000
Clay Shwab and Clay D. Shwab to Janie B. Denning Trustee and The Janie B. Denning Revocable Trust, Shwab and Denning Property Line Adjustment, 8.682 Acres, District 12, $237,000
Jonathan Johnston and Johnny Johnston to Melissa D. Knuckles, Plainfield Addition to Maryville, Lot 135R-2, District 9, $299,000
FCMD Partners LLC and Chris G. Hurley to William D. Russell and Teresa Anne Russell, East Broadway, District 9, $565,000
Edna Kathleen Clark, William Scott Clark and E. Kathleen Clark to Nickolaus R. Cripe and Karisa R. Cripe, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2B, Lot 5, 5.1522 Acres, District 18, $60,000
Dennis Ridenour to Eric McLemore and Samantha McLemore, Gooseneck Road, 0.5 Acre, District 5, $52,000
Kathleen M. Mosher Suc Co-Trustee, Brownlow Marsh Suc Co-Trustee and Fred P. McArthur Revocable Living Trust to Eric Rouleau and Priscila Rouleau, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $367,200
Cearnaigh Family LLC to Lee Howell and Jennifer Howell, Homewood Addition, Lots 12 and 13, District 19, $525,000
Mark Maxwell and Dawn Maxwell to Mark Steven Maxwell Trustee, Dawn Marie Maxwell Trustee and Mark and Dawn Maxwell Family Trust, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Lot 30, District 9, $0
Jared R. Bible to Bradley S. Thomas, Jared R. Bible Property, Lto 1, 1.02 Acres, District 14, $69,900
Carl M. Bennett and Marsha M. Bennett to Carl M. Bennett Trustee, Marsha M. Bennett Trustee and Carl and Marsha Bennett Family Trust, Cherry Tree Subdivision, Lot 1, District 15, $0
Mildred E. James to Michael Howard and Lisa Chambers, Sundown Resort, Lot 131, District 15, $45,000
Jeffrey Beddingfield, Amanda Beddingfield and Jeffrey C. Beddingfield to Paul Marra and Corinna Hale, Otha Anna Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 11R2, District 13, $96,100
Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Steven K. Lloyd and Melissa Lloyd, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $220,000
Beverly Ann Lovelace Kerr, Phillip Ijams Lovelace, Richard Wyatt Lovelace and Evelyn Mays Lovelace to Steven S. Kaufman and Donna Sue Dixon, Armona Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $305,000
Carla M. Hall, Andrea M. Kelly, Jeffrey L. Hall Estate, Jeffery L. Hall and Jeffery L. Hall Estate to Frank Riley Jack Ramos, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 82, District 9, $225,000
C. Roach Michael Estate, Michael L. Roach, Kasi Roach Davis, Kasi Roach-Davis and Sheena Utt to Eric Lee Jones, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 47, District 19, $233,000
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to CJI Realty Inc., Highlands Acres Subdivision, Lots 48 and 49, District 19, $220,500
David L. Tipton to Jose William Velasquez and William Velasquez, Harris Hill Road, District 12, $28,000
Betty Hill Montgomery and Roy T. Montgomery to Christopher Dat Nguyen and Uyen Nguyen, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 11-13, District 19, $750,000
WKT LLC and Tipton GF LLC to Patricia Decker, Franklin Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 12, $79,900
BND Properties LLC to Jillian Evenson, Jillian A. Evenson, Nicholas Evenson and Nicholas W. Evenson, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 53 and 54, District 4, $414,500
Sam Price to Adam Brannon and Martha C. Brannon, Big Valley Campground, Lot 10, District 15, $85,000
Conway B. Wilson Jr. and Lois Ann Wilson to Stephen James Allen and Dawn M. Allen, Sundown Resort, Lot 130, District 15, $50,000
