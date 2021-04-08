March 28 to April 3
• Thomas Scott and Katey Scott to Anna Scott, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 229, District 9, $130,000
• Jeff D. Lawson Builders Inc. to Nicole Anderson, Hanna Everett and Clark Addition, Lot 12, District 9, $299,900
• Marshall Builders Inc. and ASI Builders Inc. to Mark Cowan and Kathy Cowan, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 175, District 11, $225,000
• Bobby Walton to Haley Beckman and Justin Beckman, Maple Lane Farms, Lot 1, District 2, $335,000
• Sampson Bell and Shirley Bell to Joshua Schmidt and Catharine Schmidt, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 33, District 8, $260,000
• Helen Dye to Chas Olmsted and Jennifer Olmsted, Windsor Village Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $324,500
• Brian Wilson and Kristen Wilson to Brian Wilson and Kristen Wilson, Royal Oaks, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 56R, District 19, $0
• Foothills Golf LLC to Brian Wilson and Kristen Wilson, Royal Oaks, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 56R1, District 19, $13,734
• Donald Naab and Elizabeth Naab to Marshall Builders Inc., Adams Run Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $20,000
• Donald Clampet and Hope Clampet to Cheree Miles and David Miles, Donald Clampet Property Subdivision, Lot 1R1, District 1, $275,000
• Debra Barger to Bud McCarter and Angela McCarter, Wooddale Estates Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $156,000
• Wanda Johnston to Carlos Gaetan and Priscilla Lopez, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 100, District 5, $191,000
• Robbie Abbott and Bobbie Abbott to Patrick Barrett and Karen Barrett, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 91, District 10, $295,000
• Joshua Osborne to Seth Morrison and Kimberly Morrison, Glenn Road, District 10, $290,000
• Robert McNutt and Morgan McNutt to Mikaela Buckingham, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition, Lot 156R, District 19, $174,600
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Robert Krzemski, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $155,900
• Mark Niethammer and Kali Niethammer to Robert McNutt and Morgan McNutt, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $315,900
• Lucas Woodruff and Casey Woodruff to James Rura, Springview Estates, Lot 17, District 6, $265,000
• Dianne Broadbent and William Broadbent to Brandon Bowers and Trisha Bowers, Little Best Cove Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $50,000
• Howard Bell Jr. to KLV LLC, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 6, District 19, $48,950
• John Nichols to Scott Nichols, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 116, District 9, $120,000
• Greg Van Hook and Lynda Van Hook to Alan Shigley Trust, Patricia Shigley Trust and Alan and Patricia Shigley Family Trust, Lester M. Johnson Property, Lot 5, District 6, $625,000
• Greg Van Hook and Lynda Van Hook to Alan Shigley Trust, Patricia Shigley Trust and Alan and Patricia Shigley Family Trust, Lester M. Johnson Property, Lot 4, Acres 5.01, District 6, $125,000
• Betty Julian to Lloyd Oslonian, Julian Property, Lot 4, District 8, $127,896
• Whispering Winds Properties LLC to DNMP LLC, Townsend Addition, Lot 16, Acres 0.657, District 15, $300,000
• Betty Julian to Peggy Adams, Julian Property, Lot 1, District 8, $10,658
• Betty Julian to Troy Stanley and Dawn Stanley, Julian Property, Lot 2, District 8, $20,250.20
• Betty Julian to Melissa Hamilton, Julian Property, Lot 3, District 8, $29,842.40
• Douglas Chapman to Teresa Chapman to Anderson Breeden and Emily Breeden, Homestead Acres, Lot 7, District 6, $150,400
• Springbrook Properties LLC to James Reed, Debra Reed and Chandler Sims, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 118R, District 9, $299,000
• David Maples to Brenda Maples to State of Tennessee, Regal Drive, Acres 1.386, District omitted, $0
• Ramona Jeffries to Eugene Wallace and Connie Wallace, Howard Endsley Property, Lot 2, Acres 1.18, District 4, $25,000
• Anna Delong to Chelsey Garner and Adam Lundberg, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 194, District 9, $42,500
• DR Horton Inc. to Steve Garner and Dalton Chase, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 4, District 8, $276,455
• William Mclain Co-Trust, Debra Mclain Co-Trust, William Mclain and Debra Mclain Joint Revocable Trust to Susan Leese, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lto 56, District 7, $268,000
• Gae Emert to Lori Kirkland, Villas at Carpenters Grade Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 19, $335,000
• T&K Development LLC to Joshua Griffith, College Street, District 4, $215,000
• James Hutchinson to Allison Fay, Old Topside Road, Acres 0.762, District 10, $650,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Larry Sharpe Jr. and April Sharpe, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• Irma Recendez to Patrick Maze, John L. Laws Frist Subdivision, Lot 46, District 19, $139,900
• Jamie Estes and Kena Estes to Denise Delacqueseaux, Delacqueseaux and Estes Property Line Adjustment, Acres 0.098, District 8, $2,000
• Olivia Trenda and John Melton to Bethany Pankratz and Cindy Latham, Great Oaks Subdivision, Lot 14R-2, District 19, $254,000
• Heather Cruze and Michael Cruze to William Walker and Kayla Walker, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 106, District 9, $130,000
• Patricia Kraus and Dale Vaughn to Benjamin Stephenson and Jennifer Stephenson, Grey Ridge Road, Acres 12.192, District 10, $650,000
• Kevin Condee and Nancy Condee to Laura Jones, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 3 and 4, District 15, $350,000
• Billie Jones, Billie Manning and Gaynelle Manning to Jackson Rahner and Bootsie Barrozo, Regal Tower Condominiums, District 2; Regal Tower Condominiums Parking Space Nos. 9 and 40, District 9, $199,900
• Betty Deiss to Patricia McMillan, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 9, Lot 9D, District 9, $225,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Richard Weser and Joan Weser, John A. McCall and Geraldine McCall Estate, Lots 3 and 4, District 1, $465,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Brian Young, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 4A, District 7, $274,900
• Joan Lohr and Ronald Lohr to Clint Allison and Lori Allison, Windsor Manor, Phase 2R, Building 3, District 9, $265,000
• Bobbye Fagg to Austin Headrick, Pineview Drive, District 8, $165,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Keith Willman and Fern Willman, Adleys Place, Phase 2, Lot 4R1, District 7, $239,900
• Kathy McCroskey Suc. Co-Trust and Keeton Family Trust to Lawrence Miglets and Heather Miglets, Bays Mountain Overlook Addition, Lot 14, District 13, $242,000
• Christopher McClelland and Jennifer McClelland to Stephanie Magargle and Spencer Stinnett, Bittle Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $151,000
• Cody Morton and Sara Morton to Angela Anthony, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lots 131 and 132, District 12, $149,900
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Belmeloro LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $5,500,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Randell Ray, Sequoyah Square, Lot 8R, District 9, $155,900
• Brian Payne to Brandi Ramirez, Little River Subdivision, Lot 5, District 12, $229,000
• Douglas Dodd and Susan Dodd to Michael James and Virginia James, Royal Oaks, Sections 6 and 15, Phase 1, Lot 207R2, District 19, $680,000
• Adam Johnson and Tarah Johnson to Mark Jackson and Kristen Jackson, Lashbrooke, Lot 80, District 10, $97,000
• Blake Bookstaff to Mark Jackson and Kristen Jackson, Lashbrooke, Lot 81, District 10, $90,000
• Lesley Pressley to William Pressley, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 37, District 19, $0
• James Tomiczek and Nicole Tomiczek to William Oldham and Mina Oldham, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lots 9 and 11, District 19, $360,000
• James Gregory to Huma Khan, Panorama Estates, Lot 152, District 6, $500,000
• Maxwell Mapuranga and Angela Mapuranga to Mark Duran and Sarah Duran, Nathan Hills Subdivision, Lot 39R, District 19, $475,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Ivy Estes, Ford Addition Nos. 1 and 2, Lot 110R1, District 9, $215,900
• L&P Property Solutions LLC to Rod Carson and Nancy Carson, Taylor Property Subdivision, Lot 10R-2-R8, District 8, $304,311
• Lonna Treadway to Stephanie Damron and William Damron, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 55, District 6, $181,500
• Michael Rosson to Dan Scott, Lake Farms Subdivision, Lot 25, District 11, $135,000
• Shawna McConnell to B&B Family Holdings LLP, Lashbrooke, Lot 76, District 10, $750,000
• Clint Weltman and Amber Weltman to Christopher McClelland and Jennifer McClelland, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $215,000
• James Stevens and Heather Stevens to Tellico Properties LLC, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 149, District 19, $302,500
• Joyce Sparks to James Stevens and Heather Stevens, Morganton Road, District 2, $505,000
• Cross Creek Inc. to Olivia Melton, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 98, District 19, $85,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Brian Bell and Amber Dixon, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 24, District 8, $295,170
• Leonard Rosen and Samantha Rosen to Clarence Kelley and Karen Kelley, Alexander Place, Lot 2, District 19, $345,900
• Dorbie Goff and Donna Goff to Phillip Case and Joy Case, Highland Springs, Lot 49, District 13, $37,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Sandra Knight and Timothy Knight, Wyndsong Subdivision, Lot 68R, District 2, $325,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jeffery Gonzalez and Loretta Gonzalez, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 25, District 8, $281,155
• DR Horton Inc. to Lawrence Soulier, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $257,490
• DR Horton Inc. to Brittany McCallister and Matthew McCallister, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $262,455
• Gary Honea and Bonnie Honea to Nicholas Ward and Erin Ward, Charles C. Clark's second addition, Lot 137, District 9, $180,000
• David Smith to John Hall, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 106, District 8, $189,500
• AA Properties GP, Keith Akard and Jason August to Susan Charles, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 69, District 13, $279,900
• James Charles and Susan Charles to Michael Roach and Rebecca Roach, McCammon Road, Acres 12, District 13; Alfred McCammon Road, Acres 0.51, District 13, $645,000
• Terri Click to Randall Merritt, Riverview Subdivision, Lots 112 and 113, District 11, $75,000
• Jay Winn and Stephanie Winn to Thomas Hanrahan and Margaret Hanrahan, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 10, $1,242,000
• Albert Jones and Marilyn Jones to Joshua Hughes and Katie Hughes, Fletcher Street, Acres 1.259, District 9, $525,000
• Robert Rhyne to PKC LLC, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 12, District 2, $31,900
• Brian Hawkins Jr. and Brooke Hawkins to David Richman, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $308,750
• Michael Braddy and Sharon Braddy to David Richman, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 78, District 9, $300,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Daniel Bidwell and Linda Bidwell, Reserve at Tuckaleechee Cove, Lot 32, District 15, $375,000
• Robert Flynn and Vickie Flynn to Lisa Steele, Houston Heights Subdivision, Lot 16, District 13, $195,000
• Nelson Chapman and Marnie Chapman to Katie Lawson and Dawn Whetsel, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 32, District 19, $275,000
• William Humbert and Teresa Bolinger to Richard Swaney and Karen Swaney, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 31, District 7, $219,000
• Ridge at Hamilton Crossing III to SRC Ridge at HC LP and SRC Ridge GP LLC, Toriville Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 9, Legends at Hamilton Park, Lot 1, District 9, $45,891,100
