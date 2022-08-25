Aug. 14-20
• Jerry D. Taylor and Donna K. Taylor to Michael Ryan Bannon, Clarence E. Jones Property, Lot 1, District 9, $120,000
• Charles R. Hicks, Judy M. Hicks, Laura Reagan and Christopher Reagan to MB2 Properties LLC, Stevens Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $950,000
• Matthew J. Turney and Michael D. Turney to Michael D. Turney and Mollie J. Ogle, Russell Road, District 11, $104,500
• Kathy Suzanne Williams and Kathy Suzanne Perkey to David Johnston, Rockford Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $290,000
• Harry Kenneth McIntosh Jr., Harry Kenneth McIntosh and Harry McIntosh to Martin Rodney Williamson and Jennifer Anne Williamson, Huddleston Village Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $599,900
• Benjamin N. Watson to Tamolynn S. Creasman, Honeysuckle Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $196,000
• Donald R. Feeney, Nancy Hernandez Feeney and Nancy Hernandez-Feeney to Hongwei Zhang and Xiaohui Zhou, Sweet Grass Plantation Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 93, District 12, $797,000
• Philip M. Denton and Laura B. Denton to Dennis Daniel and Celia Daniel, James Earl Goddard Property, Lot 1, District 5, $396,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Ethos Venture Partners LLC, Pate Property, Lot 5, District 14, $480,000
• Douglas T. Lubienski, Justina M. Lubienski and Douglas T. Lubienski Attorney-in-Fact to Douglas Stroh and Tiffany Stroh, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 13, $625,000
• Joe S. Bledsoe and Judy K. Bledsoe to Austin Ensley, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 65, District 9, $182,000
• Luther G. Hill to Lowell C. Fannin, Sunny Meadows, Lot 3, District 2, $37,500
• Katie L. Schubert to Eric Michael Blaszczyk and Sarah Danae Blaszczyk, State Highway No. 33, 1.52 Acres, District 9, $325,000
• Nathanial Hughes, Nathanial Jacob Hughes, Chelsea Lauren Hughes Attorney-in-Fact and Chelsea Hughes to Yelba Fernandez Trustee and The Yelba Fernandez Living Trust, Irwin Addition Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $255,000
• SCRR Investments, Simon Hughes, Michael Harris to Louisville Hill Top Cemetery, District 10, $15,750
• Wild Laurel LLC to Richmont Properties LLC, Fairway Vistas at Laurel Valley, Lots 1-4 and 12-16, District 15, $750,000
• Priest Enterprises LLC to Amanda N. House, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $246,000
• Sandra Kileen Bible and Gett Wallace Monday to Jonathan Oliver and Ceara Parks Oliver, J. M. Turner Farm Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $279,900
• Michael R. Bennett to Rebecca Sisk and Mark Sisk, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Section 111, Lot 8, District 15, $646,000
• Vickie Lee Mantooth, Billy Wayne Cline and Bill. H. Cline to Zulma Barrera, Noe Barrera Franco and Franco Noe Barrera, 5 Acres, District 14, $450,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Wade Phillip Schimmoeller and Amanda Beth Schimmoeller, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 231, District 7, $317,485
• Robert Preston Garner, Karl Josef Hippele, Mildred I. Hippele Estate and Mildred Irene Hippele Estate to David Nelson, Overlook Addition, Lot 30, District 9, $165,000
• Justin David James and Lindsey M. James to Cody T. Schlegel, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 31, District 19, $560,000
• Joshua A. Cantwell and Chelsey Nicole Cantwell to Jesse K. Roberts II and Piper S. Roberts, Terri Pinchum Property and Subdivision of Lot 1 of the Bob Kidd & Shore Builders Inc., $238,000
• Philip A. Bolduc and Melissa A. Bolduc to Paul P. Talcott Trustee, Maria A. Talcott Trustee and The Talcott Family Trust, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 111, District 19, $349,900
• Suzanne Michele Wallace, Brittany Cottrill, Brittany Wallace, Jeffery Wallace and Patrick Allen Wallace Estate to Matthew Coffee, Oaklawn Addition, Section 3, Lots 28 and 29, District 9, $380,000
• Ronald H. Inman Jr. and Susan C. Inman to Eric L. Tate and Sarah R. Tate, Hubbard Hills Subdivision, Lot 3, District 14, $380,000
• David O. Styles to Laura Antonucci, Indian Avenue, 0.25 Acres, District 19, $58,014.76
• Benny A. Law Jr. and Brenda W. Law to Stephanie Law, Laws Chapel Road, 12. 696 Acres, District 14, $135,000
• Debra K. Kaiden to Michael Byron Gerber and Jakelin Gerber, Dominion Downs, Lot 38, District 7, $300,000
• Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn to Joshua Cantwell and Chelsey Nicole Cantwell, Daniel & Rozalind Strayn Property, Lot 2, District 10, $539,900
• Bryon L. Ward, Byron L. Ward and Donna K. Ward to Jason S. Foust and Tonya K. Foust, 0.4 Acres, District 11, $475,000
• Kay Tulloch Norton, Majorie T. Tulloch Estate and Joe Michael Tulloch to Margaret Fern Sutton and Paul Douglas Sutton, McNeilly Place, Lot 11, District 9, $386,900
• Margaret F. Sutton and Paul D. Sutton to The Gulas Family Trust, Neil Gulas Co-Trustee and Colleen Gulas Co-Trustee, Timbercreek Subdivision, Lot 17, District 6, $550,000
• John Cadieux and Carie Cadieux to Joshua D. Johnson and Rebecca Johnson, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 67, District 19, $480,000
• Jerry D. Payne and Robert D. Payne Estate to Loren James Riddick, Robert D. Payne Property, Lot 2, District 10, $80,000
• Emily E. Barton and Wesley Barton to Grozdan J. Dell and Jill K. Dell, W. M. Fair Farm Property, Lot 4, District 13, $214,144
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Edward Dillon and Ayla Lynne Dillon, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $573,144
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Edward Dillon and Ayla Lynne Dillon, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $29,900
• Tammie Sink and Jeffrey L. Sink to Pamela Tremblay and Stephen J. Tremblay, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Lot 16, District 13, $370,000
• Justus Holdings LLC to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.246 Acres, $0
• Eric Scott Herzbrun, Yvette Darcy Herzbrun and Lon Stuart Herzbrun to Mary Longworth, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 112, District 19, $460,000
• Ridgemont LLC to James Gallagher and Myranda Gallagher, McCall Property, Lot 1, District 1, $479,900
• Diana Tran, Thong Cao Phan and Thong Phan to Ryan Manaker and Jason Barton, Worthington Place, Phase 2, Lots 96A, 98A and 101C, District 19, $638,123
• Robert Charles Buffkin Jr. and Robert C. Buffkin Jr. to Jerry Rogers and Brenda Rogers, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 173, District 11, $300,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Four Dog Management LLC, Hill Street, District 4, $45,000
• Janet Lea Tallent, Deborah Gayle Parker, James H. Hunt Jr. Estate and James Henry Hunt Jr. Estate to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $190,000
• Annette Sievert Trustee, Frank A. Sievert Trustee, Annette Sievert Trust and Frank A. Sievert Trust to Joshua Rickman, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lots 41 and 43, District 19, $257,500
• Randall Neal and Rosalie Neal to Lloyd Cargile and Kay Cargile, Cochran Place Condominiums Unit No. 1, Phase 3, Building H, District 19, $316,000
• Deborah Gayle Parker, Janet Lea Tallent, James H. Hunt Jr. Estate, James Henry Hunt Jr. Estate and Deborah G. Parker to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 116, District 9, $150,000
• Charles D. Vittetoe and Betty J. Vittetoe to David Todd Vittetoe and Cynthia Vittetoe, Meadow Valley Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $27,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Michael Fischer, McCall Property, Lot 2, District 1, $479,900
• Ashley N. Icenhower, Justin D. Icenhower and Justin Icenhower to Melanie Moss, Blueberry Hills Subdivision, Lot 9, District 10, $245,000
• Robert Morris and Sabrina Morris to Dave A. Vervack, Cambridge Place, Lot 9R, District 2, $250,000
• Foothills Realty Partners, Nick Everett and Drew Miles to Byron L. Ward and Donna K. Ward, Red Valley Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $160,000
• Aubrey W. Crawford, Pamela L. Crawford and Julie M. Crawford to Amanda Michelle Cooper and Travis, River Shoals Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 12, $900,000
• EPD Development LLC to Casey Lewis, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 1R-4, District 9, $70,000
• Gregory O. Gossett and Elizabeth Brotman Mitchell Attorney-in-Fact to Richard Dwayne Knight and Janet Kay Knight, Wynberry Subdivision, Lot 5, District 14, $400,000
• Janice S. Wenzel and Kirk Wenzel to Renee J. Woodhams and Renee Woodhams, Junaluska Resort Area, Lots 15 and 16, District 10, $753,800
• TSP Investments LLC to Jessica Kagias and Gregory R. Stewart, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 3, Lot 22, District 1, $495,000
• Timothy C. Poe and Joy B. Poe to Justin Frey, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $200,000
• Zachary Stinnett and Tiffany H. Stinnett to McKenzie H. Kramer, Viewpoint Addition, Lot 30, District 19, $230,000
• Blount Broadcasting Corporation to Ishmael Towers LLC, Louisville Pike, 3.519 Acres, District 9, $50,000
• John Ray Wilson and Elizabeth Ruth Wilson to Matthew Beard and Amanda Beard, Wilson Property Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 1, $345,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc, to Lisa R. Homerin and Christopher Homerin, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 19, $452,380
• Smithbilt LLC to Julili Fowler and Lee Sory Fowler, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 232, District 7, $362,805
• Smoky Mountain Development Limited Liability Company LLC to Valley Investment Group LLC, Ralph H. Mitchell Property, Lot 1, District 9, $150,000
• Matthew Thomas Bible, Lauren Elizabeth Bible and Lauren Bible to Austin Kyle Hall and Elizabeth Estelle Hall, Stephen Pouncey Property, Lot 1, 0.86 Acres, District 11, $367,000
• Sally S. Davis to Joseph Biddle and Mary Biddle, W. A. Myers Farm Property, 0.25 Acres, District 15, $154,000
• Randy Brown to Randy Brown and Amy Brown, George Carver Public School Property, 0.85 Acres, Friendsville-Maryville Pike, District 4, $0
