Aug. 21-27
• Caleb Claybourne Petrey, Robert Claybourne Petrey Attorney-in-Fact and Elizabeth Petrey Finch to Raymon L. Yates and Jenny N. Yates, Little River Landing, Lot 7R, District 12, $740,000
• Zachary Cole Younger, Joel David Younger, Jarred Wayne Younger, Rick Younger, Ricky Martin Younger, Zachary Younger and Ricky Martin Younger Estate to David Paulson, Williams Mill Road, 1.30 and 0.27 Acres, Old Maryville-Knoxville Highway, 1.2 Acres, District 11, $99,900
• G. S. & W. Properties and Melissa Stuart to David Boyd, Smoky Mountain Acres, Section 1, Lot 9R1, District 15, $140,000
• G. S. & W. Properties and Melissa Stuart to David Boyd, Smoky Mountain Acres, Lot 9R2, District 15, $400,000
• John Warren and Pam Warren to Joshua Aaron Debity and Leah Debity, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $645,000
• Lynette Tucker to Robin Leatrice Broswell Trustee and The Broswell Family Trust, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 90, District 9, $415,000
• Angela Grass, Angela D. Alexander and William O. Grass to Lloyd M. Miller to Leduvina S. Miller, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $336,000
• Cory S. Crandell and Bailie S. Crandell to Michael C. Hedrick and Victoria E. Hedrick, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 26, District 19, $390,000
• Zappa Properties to David Belcher, Laura Brady-Belcher and Laura Brady Belcher, Calderwood Street, Lot 2, District 9, $475,000
• Bryan C. Cable and Deirdre L. Cable to Ronald S. McDonald and Teresa Y. McDonald, Buena Vista Addition, No. 4, Lots 1-3, District 19, $455,000
• Kenneth Bradley Powers, John Channing Powers Estate, John Channing Powers Testamentary Trust, Kenneth Bradley Powers Trustee and John C. Powers Estate to Stephanie Suzanne Goforth, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 4, Phase 1, Lot V1, District 19, $291,500
• Jason Clyde Wilkerson to Bradley Bassitt and Naomi Bassitt, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 19, District 5, $215,000
• DC Hill Corp. to 3625 Vista LLC, Vista Road, District 11, $1,250,000
• Jessi Lee Zeigler and William Sallay to Gerald Tracy Wolford, Cheryl Wolford, Keith Eric Swistock and Chelsea Swistock, Irwin Road, District 17, $760,000
• Matthew W. Hillis, Mallory M. Hillis, Matthew Hillis and Mallory Hillis to Tyler L. Burns and Danielle J. Burns, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 2, $550,000
• Freeman Buckner to Eden Eliza Buckner to Cameron Clamon, Sherwood Place, Lot 4, District 19, $100,000
• Cardinal Financial Company Limited Partnership to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development, Sequoyah Square, Lot 28R, District 9, $0
• Leo Sands and Leo F. Sands to Caleb Hazelbaker, Thornhill Park, Lot 7, District 9, $10,000
• Patrick Stephen Garrett to Jon B. Gaw-Urwin, Jon B. Gaw Urwin, Hila L. Gaw-Urwin and Hila L. Gaw Urwin, Sunset Drive and Reed Road, District 11, $160,000
• William W. Gray to James R. Tipton and Geneva C. Tipton, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 95, District 19, $359,000
• Nancy H. Cooper to Ronnie Brewster, Alleys Way, Lot 7, District 5, $39,900
• Helping Houses of Knoxville LLC to James A. Lane, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 54, District 7, $90,000
• Kathy J. Brown to Sherry Lynn Collins, Hugh Myers & Others Property, Lot 4R-1, District 17, $136,000
• Heather R. Baker Lowry, Randolph M. Lowry and Heather R. Lowry to AK Investments LLC, Leconte Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $204,596.47
• Sean Dee Pharris, Skylar Wiggins Pharris, Skylar W. Pharris and Sean Pharris to Evan P. Washkow and Janna O. Washkow, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 46, District 7, $610,000
• James Mullholland and Kelly Purphy to Arthur Icart and Lisa Icart, Carver Road, 7.227 Acres, District 1, $175,000
• David Loy and Kathryn Loy to Kenneth George Canestrini and Mary Louise Canestrini, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 107, District 9, $685,000
• Robert W. Pate Jr., Megan Pate and Megan Boruff to April Armstrong, Alexander Property, Lot 1, District 2, $405,000
• Jimmy Lee Prince and Shannon Leigh Prince to Meagan Allen and Mason Allen, Bobby Sylvester Property, Lot 1, District 9, $385,000
• Sarah Pope, Sarah E. Foote and Bryce Pope to Megan Pate, Colony Square Condominiums, Building D, District 19, $235,000
• Jordyne Kelso and Jacob Kelso to Chase Cline and Sloane Cline, Scarletts Plantation, Lot 3, District 5, $289,900
• Trey Ryan Stewart and Rebeccah Claire Stewart to Gladys Klarin, Worthington Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 76, District 19, $395,000
• Brice Browning and Jaden M. Browning to Chris Hewlett and Shannon Hewlett, Taylor Kagley Property, Lot 2, District 7, $280,000
• Mason I. Allen, Meagan Allen and Mason Allen to Ashley Ewert, Bob Wilson Subdivision No. 7, Lot 1, District 9, $266,000
• Leaann Adams Lewelling, Arvil Lee Adams Estate and Arvil Lee Adams to Jesse Daniel Hughes, Arvil Adams Property, Lot 2R, District 13, $215,000
• John B. McCarrell and Katrina K. McCarrell to Crystal Lynn Daugherty and Christopher Lynn Daugherty, Sundown Resort, Lot 191, District 15, $105,000
• Quint Bourgeois to Joseph Potapov and Julie Potapov, Bourgeois Property, Lot 3, District 9, $405,000
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA and Frank L. Connatser Estate to GGDA GP, Frogpond Road, 42.407 Acres, District 4, $551,291
• Kathy M. Benson to Justin Hobbs and Kristin Hobbs, Donald Ray and Gwenda L. Stephenson Property, Lot 1R, District 15, $500,000
• Helen F. Mathews and Darrell D. Mathews to Gerald Breeden and Amy Breeden, Katherine Inman Property, Lot 1, District 13, $15,000
• Saturnino Resendez and Jo Elaine Resendez to William James Driscoll and Claudia Driscoll, Forester Hills, Lot 5, District 5, $345,000
• Wendy Towle and Chris Towle to Sherry J. Dobrosky, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $293,000
• Aaron Steich to Apryl L. Hard and Apryl Lucinda Hard, Anatole Subdivision, Lot 1-A, District 10, $300,000
• Brian Jason Tinker to Bethany Rebekah Tinker to Adam Kreinhop and Josephine Kreinhop, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 60, District 14, $760,000
• Kristine Adriennee McGuire and Kristine McGuire to Michael B. Turbyfill and Makayla L. Turbyfill, Druid Hill Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 7, District 9, $300,000
• Corey A. Whitted and Lindsay D. Whitted to Nathanael Renner and Kaylea Renner, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 44, District 13, $310,000
• James Suber Wilson, Marianne Hambley WIlson and Anne Suber Wilson Estate to Christopher Stephen Thedy and Brittney Kaye Rudder, Southview Addition, Lot 15, District 15, $340,500
• Jeffrey A. Smith to Earl Smith and Susan Smith, John A. Craig Property, Lots 4 and 5, District 10, $135,000
• Tiffany I. Carson, Tiffany L. Carson and Fred Carson to Patricia A. Oreagan, Patricia A. O Reagan and Patricia A. O'Reagan, Morningside Addition, Lot 23, District 9, $199,500
• Edward L. Huff and Michelle G. Huff to Debbie Blomme Trustee and The Debbie Blomme Trust, Roy and Genevieve Huff Estate, Lot 2R, District 12, $850,000
• RHBTN LLC, Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton, Velmor Ltd. Partnership, Velmor LP and John Candlish to Jacob Allen Whitehead and Teresa Kay Whitehead, Harmon Property, Lot 1, District 5, $160,000
• Denise E. Best Suc Trustee, Robert C. Robbins Suc Trustee, The Clarence James Robbins Jr. and Evonne J. Robbins Revocable Trust and Robert Robbins Suc Trustee to Todd Robbins, Old Piney Road, 0.827 Acres, Six Mile Cemetery Road, 34.56 Acres, Old-Old Piney Road, 0.728 Acres, District 8, $1,012,000
• Raymon L. Yates and Jenny N. Yates to Ronald Harker Weiss and Kimberly Sanders Weiss, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 9, $655,000
• Kenneth W. Truss and Danielle L. Truss to Adam Martinez and Janice Martinez, Woodmont Addition, Lot 41R, District 9, $358,500
• Linda Crawford to Nathan Guffey and Carolyn Guffey, Lakemor Addition No. 2, Lots 10 and 11, District 5, $800,000
• MFSJS Enterprises Company to Circle G. Management LLC, Tennessee Highway 73, District 15, $10,000
• Suzanne Talley to Genesis Acquisitions LLC, Rock Gardens, Lot 32, District 9, $171,828.62
• Ted Hembree to Jennifer Lytle and Rebekah Collins, Lee Lambert Subdivision, Section C, Lots 15 and 16, District 9, $116,970
• Patricia A. Lawson to Amy Coleman and Jason Coleman, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 85, District 9, $200,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Daniel Aaron Vogel and Rachel Vogel, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 122, District 7, $342,960
• Earl Wayne Bolin and Earl W. Bolin to David Cody Garland and Halie Grace Garland, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 50R, District 13, $10,000
• Jacob Redmond to Tiffany L. Carson and Fred Carson Jr., South Hampton, Lot 9, District 7, $475,000
• City of Alcoa to Pinnell Family Properties GP, Alcoa Center, Lot 39R, District 1 and 9, $200,000
• Bobby Burns and Rebecca Burns to William J. Wolfenbarger, Self Hollow Road, District 11, $65,000
• Daniel A. Dupes and Laiken Dupes to Tyler L. Boring and Kaydee Boring, Barry J. Roseman Property, Lot 2, District 8, $280,000
• Joe Potapov and Julie Potapov to Steven E. Anderson and Connie L. Anderson, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $384,000
• David Topor and Karen M. Topor to Matthew W. Hillis and Mallory M. Hillis, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 74, District 9, $515,000
• Zane Smith and Shannon Smith to Michael Edward Swigert and K. Carolina Swigert, Zane Smith Property, Lot 1, District 7, $655,000
• Rebecca Kellogg Baker, Rebecca Baker and Daniel Baker to GDP Properties LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $40,000
• K. Darrel Clabough and Stacy G. Clabough to Jason Hawkins and Natalie Hawkins, Clabough Property, Lot 2, District 2, $163,350
• Kenneth Cotter to Matthew Steven Gaut and Aliesha Anne Hulette, Beechwood Addition, Lot 50, District 9, $300,000
• Nancy Rice and William Rice to Michael Holcomb and Rachael Jenifer Holcomb, Nathan Hills Subdivision, Lot 5, District 2, $865,000
• William F. Rymer and Terry E. Rymer to Adam Steven Colburn and Ashley R. Colburn, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $615,000
• Hugh M. Brakebill and Audrienne L. Brakebill to Marshall Wayne Keiffer and Bethany R. Keiffer, Maple Road, District 13, $162,500
