Aug. 15 to Aug. 21
• Donna Johns, Donna Garland, Dennis Burchfield, Denise Strevel, Donna Gail Johns, Kathy Buchanan, Thomas Green II, Charles Green, Margaret Green, Donna Gail B. Johns and Dennis Ray Burchfield to Joshua Keener and Sydney York, Fairmeadows Subdivision, Lot 7r, District 6, $255,000
• Jeremy Book, Angela Gianino-Book and Angela Book to The Book Joint Revocable Living Trust, Jeremy Book, trust, Angela Gianino-Book, trust and Angela Gianino Book, trust, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $0
• Curtis Myers II to Joseph Story, Louisville Road Acres 7.7, $274,000
• Bill G. Matlock and Sylvia Matlock Living Trust, Bill Matlock, trust, Bill G. Matlock, trust, Sylvia Matlock co trust, Sylia Matlock, trust to Jeffrey Summers and Tracy Gatliff, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 23, District 6, $303,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Phoebe Anderson, Highview Subdivision, Lot 17A-1, District 10, $190,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Koalynn Anderson, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $328,150
• William Taylor III and Kendra Taylor to Jennifer Self, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $198,300
• Joshua Jones and Adrian Jones to Alison Simerly and Timothy Simerly, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 52, District 12, $305,000
• Eric Hembree, Eric A. Hembree and Amanda Hembree to Sherry Reed, The Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 17, District 9, $599,900
• Judy Keller to Joshua Jones and Adrian Jones, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lott 37, District 19, $495,000
• Sherry Reed to Eric Hembree and Amanda Hembree, Phillip G. Hayes Resubdivision of Lot 3R Property of LAT Cable, Lot 3R1, LAT Cable Property Resubdivision, Lot 3R1, District 8, $775,000
• Andrew Coy and Carrie Coy to Billy Lingenfelter and Carey Linginfelter, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 86, District 19, $240,000
•Robert Davis and Suzanne Davis to John Witt and Glenda Witt, The Reservation at Ross Springs, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 9, $505,000
• Margaret Mcbride to Scotty G Builders Inc., Fox Hill Road, Actors 2.0728, District 11, $34,000
• Cellostine Mynatt to Cellostine Mynatt Wallin Living Trust, Cellostine Wallin, trust, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 80, District 9, $0
• Melissa Satterfield and Dwight Satterfield to Melissa Joy Edler Satterfield Revocable Trust, Melissa Satterfield, trust, Kelly Edler and Revocable Trust of Melissa Joy Edler, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 85, District 19, $0
• Jeremy Phillips and Stormy Phillips to Craig Norris and Shanda Norris, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $408,000
• Kevin Pitts and Tracey Pitts to Mark Scales and Gaylene Scales, Reagans Place Subdivision, Lot 13R, District 15, $60,250
• Whittaker Properties Inc. to Darraj Enterprises, 129 Property, Lot 1R, District 11, $1,958,333.33
• R.T. Ousley and Clary Ousley to Kevin Prewitt and Kellye Prewitt, Brewer Road, Acres 14.75, District 17, $175,000
• Terry Evans and Tammy Evans to Creed Headrick and Theresa Headrick, Sundown Resort, Lot 31, District 15, $45,000
• Restoration International Outreach to High Praises Church Inc., Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 9, Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12, Lo 21, Lot 22 and Lot 23, District 9, $800,000
• High Praises Church Inc. to Restoration Church International, Arcadia Investment Property, Lot 1, Acres 7.963 and Fair Park Shopping Center Property, Lot 1, Acres 7.963, District 9, $1,800,000
• Richardson Construction LLC, Richardson Construction L L C and Chester Richardson to New Harvest Church of Maryville Inc, Richardson Construction LLC and New Harvest Church of Maryville LLC Lot Line and Richardson Construction LLC and New Harvest Church of Maryville LLC Lot Line, No district listed, $80,000
• Daniel Poole and Chelsey Poole to Amanda Huskey and Richard Nunez, Highland Acres Subdivision, First Addition, Lot 299, District 19, $210,000
• Martin Bostrom and Martin J. Bostrom to Charles Oconnor, Maria Oconnor and Maria Croucier Oconnor, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 85-R, District 19, $457,500
• MRDKP LLC to 3X Gear Sewing and Manufacturing LLC, New Towne Industrial Park, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 11, $252,875
• William Long, Angela Long, Samuel Cox and Whitney Cos to Loyd Greene and Geraldine Greene, Long & Cox Property, Lot 2, District 6, $281,000
• Rama Conley and James Robinson to Jennifer Clark, Falcon Crest Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $265,000
• Barbara Lampkin and Anne Moore to Michelle Mcconnell, Mercer Place, Phase 2, District 6, $289,900
• MRDKP LLC to Jon Kemp and Amy Kemp, New Towne Industrial Park, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 11, $650,000
• B&L Real Estate LLC to John 316 Outreach Inc., Plainfield Additions, Lot 18 ½, Lot 19, Lot 20, Lot 21, Lot 22 and Lot 23, District 9, $350,000
• Clark Smith and Jessica Gallaher to Daniel Jackson and Taylor Hengst, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 28, District 2, $305,000
• Timofei Novikov and Emily Novikov to Charles Lewis, Williams and Landers Property, Acres 5.571, District 4, $140,000
• Ronnie Tallent and Carolyn Tallen to Tammy Leone, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 63, District 13, $420,000
• Wanell Chapman to Ronnie Tallent and Carolyn Tallent, Burrell-Chapman Property, Lot 1, District 7, $376,000
• Todd Griffith and Gaila Griffith to Joshua Mcnutt and Gena Mcnutt, Russell Larry Holt Property, District 19, $760,000
• David Norton to Robert Morgan and Stacy Morgan, Pickens Gap Road, District 13, $85,000
• James Byles, Dorothy Cupp and Dorothy Byles to Edmond Bridwell, Cindy Bridwell, Suzanne Hopper and Jeffrey Hopper, Park Lane Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 30 and Lot 31, District 18, $24,000
• Dorothy Byles and Dorothy Cupp to Edmond Bridwell, Cindy Bridwell, Suzanne Hopper and Jeffrey Hopper, Park Lane Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 32, District 18, $9,500
• Andrew Hartline to Stephen Vineyard, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 9, $240,000
• Lisa Jensen to Douglas Maupin and Deborah Maupin, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 38, District 19, $257,500
• Susan Kosta, Williams G. Ellis Estate, Angela Wade and Johnny Ellis to Linda Moore, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 92, District 13 and Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3 Lot 92, District 14, $92,500
• David Hill and Jack Lail to Cedarcrest Resources LLC, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 125R and Bassel Subdivision, Lot 139R, District 9, $1,375,000
• William Posey to Nancy Lawson, Sundown Resort, Lot 113, District 15, $28,500
• James Scholl to Mary Bohlen and Alan Bohlen, Creekside Farms Subdivision, Lot 4, Acres 6.31, District 1, $80,000
• William Long, Angela Long, Samuel Cos and Whitney Cos to David Phillips and Vickie Phillips, Long & Cox Property, Lot 1, District 6, $60,000
• Bradley Moyers and Bradley S. Moyers to Gary Lewelling and Kelly Lewelling, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 19, District 2, $305,000
• Jason King to Eric Johnson and Lisa Johnson, Cedar Crest Lane, Acres 1.90, District 4, $315,000
• Dennis Wolz and Amy Wolz to Laura Barry, Ford and Goddards Additions Nos. 1 & 2, Lot 132 and Lot 133, District 9, $220,000
• David Jenkins and Debra Jenkins to Joshua Grigsby and Brittany Grigsby, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 70, District 19, $390,000
• D R Horton Inc. to William Walker and Jennifer Walker, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $327,620
• Joshua Mcnutt and Gena Mcnutt to Gabriel Manley and Caitlin Shannon, Windsor Park, Lot 11, District 9, $550,000
• Jake Baker to George Curtis and Stevan Curtis, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 16, District 1, $190,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Michel Ni Fei and Ling Lin, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 22, District 8, $310,950
• Phillip Whitehead and Shelly Whitehead to Kimberly Cantor and Timothy Cantor, Clendenen Woods, Lot 8R, District 6, $270,000
• Tony Murrell, Monika B. Murrell and Monika Murrell to Samantha Kincheloe, Maryville-Knoxville Highway, Acres .57, Knoxville Highway, Acres .16, US Highway 129, Elm Street, Lot 55 and Acres .35, District 11, $240,000
• Shannon Arwood and Tammy Arwood to Regina Giacusa and Joseph Bryant, Lager View Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $465,000
• Cynthia Hannah to Lucas Adams and Meghan Adams, Travis Loope Property, Lot 6, District 10, $175,800
• Hector Fernandez and Isabel Rodriguez to Jose Fernandez, Meadowbrook Addition Number two, Lot 85, District 9, $78,670
• Delsa Spence to Harold Queen and Rebecca Queen, Richard Yates Property, Lot 1R, District 17, $59,000
• Susanna Jones, Susanna Dunlap, George Dunlap, Michelle L. Danese, Michelle D. Danese and Vada Dunlap to Frank Scriven and Elizabeth Scriven, Long Hollow Road, Acres 1.538, District 5, $234,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Benjamin Lane, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 7, $264,350
• Harold Queen and Rebecca Queen to Vanguard Investments Inc., Forest Hills Estates, Lot 2, District 8, $130,000
• Jeffrey Starner and Lynn Davis to Douglas Ridley and Francis Ridley, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $425,000
• AW Properties LLC to Andrew Tinker and Joanna Tinker, River Drive, Acres .25 and River Drive, District 18, $360,000
• Jack Harrison, Kelly Harrison and Jack E. Harrison to James Cate, Breckenridge Subdivision, Lot 45, District 6, $299,900
• Sara Folta to Kohichi Tada, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $277,900
• Marshall Logan and Etta Logan to Heiko Ueberfeld and Diane Ueberfeld, Logan Heights Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 16, Lot 17 and Lot 18, District 19, $799,900
• Chad Larrance to Mark Acord and Velma Acord, Murphy Myers Road, Lot 1, Acres 2.72, District 8, $235,000
• Joshua Kennedy, Amber Kennedy and Joshua M. Kennedy to Brenda Fiet and Walter Walter Jr., Buena Vista Addition Number Five, Lot 17 and Lot 18, District 19, $345,000
• Coren Payne to Seann Gloss, James Lon Everett Property, Lot 2, District 5, $475,000
• Bill Wiley to Earl Smith and Susan Smith, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 70, District 19, $261,000
• Chris Evans and Randall Evans to Gary James, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R6, District 4, $65,000
• Kara Hendrix, Kerry Whitehead, Kevin Whitehead, Frances Whitehead and Kerry T. Whitehead to Chanda Davis, Plfanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 24 and Pine Avenue, District 19, $95,000
• Leonard W. and Betty J. Hudgens Revocable Trust, Leonard Hudgens, trust and Betty Hudgens, trust to Justin Heddleson and April Heddleson, Saddle Ridge, Section 11, Lot 5, District 18, $36,500
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Raymond Hallock and Michelle Hallock, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 28, District 10, $329,900
• Anne Patrick and Anne Gillenwater to Roger Best, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 25, District 8, $45,000
• Maplecrest LLC to Brenden Mckeon, Pine Hills Subdivision, Lot 11 and Lot 12, District 11, $452,000
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Thompson to Michael Alford and Christina Alford, Bruce Lynn Thompson Property, Lot 1, District 2, $190,000
• Rocky Top Investments LLC to Tiffany Menken and Joseph Menken, Blount Development Companys 1st Addition, Lot 119, District 9, $229,900
• William Cate, Danielle Cate and Danielle N. Cate to Clinton Carter and Stephanie Carter, Brentwood Subdivision, Lo 76, District 19, $300,000
• Entrust Great Lakes LLC, Daniel Hess IRA #60219 and Hess Daniel IRA #60219 to Daniel Hess, Benson Property, Lot 1, Acres 6.07,District 8, $0
• Daniel Hess to Jason Jones and Patricia Jones, Ralph James Benson & Elizabeth Ann Benson Property, Lot 1, District 8, $67,000
• Wayne Philippe and Darlene Philippe to Sherry Watson, Big Valley Campground, Lot 39, District 15, $50,000
• Charles Moffett to Ray Nance and April Nance, Moffett Property, Lot 1R, Acres 1.013, District 2, $10,000
• Brian Kuzara, Matthew Kuzara, Brian J. Kuzara and Matt Kuzara to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, Acres .255, $0
• Terry Haley and Belinda Haley to Judy Crowe and Lowell Condry, Mcadam Street, District 9, $180,000
• Darrel Clabough and Stacy Clabough to Natalie Hawkins, Clabough Property, Lot 1, District 2, $675,000
• Joseph Sisson Sr. and Amanda Sisson to Carl Kirby, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 147, District 15, $60,000
• Christian Wilhelmsen and Tosha Wilhelmsen to Jeremy Ruperto and Sunni Ruberto, Grandview Heights Subdivision, No. 2, Lot 54, District 9, $405,000
• Herman Garner, Joann Garner and Herman L. and Joann F. Garner L P to JMB Investment Company LLC, W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 5.72, District 5, $125,000
• Cecil Strickland to Michael Wright and Julie Wright, Oakland Park Addition, Lot 13, Lot 14 and Lot 15, District 9, $235,000
• Victoria Hearon and Carrie Whitehead to Harmony Investments LLC, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $110,000
• Mark Caracci to Holly Jensen and Ian Jensen, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $465,000
• Robert L. Biddle Revocable Living Trust, Robert Biddle, trust to Andrew Jablonski and Terri Jablonski, Smoky Mountain Acres, Section 2, Lot 24R, District 15, $65,000
• First Baptist Church of Alcoa Tennessee to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, Acres .35, District 9, $180,000
• Gabriel Robinson to Darrel Redley and Jeanette Redley, Montvue Subdivision, No. 2, Lot 54R, District 19, $505,000
• William Davis an Mary Davis to Jarren Odum, Lisa D. Jennings Property, Lot 2, District 9, $188,821
• Andrea Fisirorek and Andrea Dickens to Charles Skeeter and Carol Skeeter, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lo t206, District 19, $315,000
• Jimmy Hatcher and Jimmy Ray Hatcher to Hickory Corner LLC, Hatcher Property Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 12, $350,000
• Seath Davidson and Kori Davidson t Jerry Little and Lisa Little, C. L. Emert Williams Road, Acres 8.33, District 17, $35,000
• Deann Ruscoe and Sandra Ruscoe to Peter Chestnutt and Christa Chestnutt, Spurgeon Property, Lot 2, Acres 5.082, District 13, $113,000
• Richard Blair, Miri Blair and Miri Miler to Richard Jensen Jr. and Pamela Jensen, Pollys Meadow Subdivision, Lot 22, District 6, $435,000
• Don Stauss Jr. and Paula Stauss to Brian Richards and Etta Richards, No location listed, District 18, $0
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trust and David Fraze Sr. to Vanguard Investment Inc., Self Hollow Road, Acres .38, District 11, $86,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.