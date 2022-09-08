Aug. 28-Sept. 3
• Rocky Top Investments LLC to Wilder Group Investments LLC, H. C. Fonde Replat of a Portion of McNutt-Boyle Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $80,400
• Christian R. Anderson, Tiffany E. Anderson, Christian Anderson and Tiffany Anderson to Adam M. Reeves and Lauren A. Reeves, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 41, District 10, $429,900
• Adam S. Lindsey and Crystal A. Lindsey to Lisa Renee Roberts, Wynberry Subdivision, Lot 18, District 14, $355,777
• Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode to Tiffany Dalynn Gregory, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 105, District 9, $235,300
• William J. Manuel and Karla E. Manuel to Justin C. Manuel and Danyale P. Manuel, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 9, $425,000
• David Wayne Parrott to Jonathan Scott Killebrew and Kristina Michelle Killebrew, Eagleton Road, District 9, $279,000
• Adam T. Townsend, Karissa H. Townsend and Karissa Townsend to Cory Crandell and Bailie Crandell, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 20, District 19, $445,000
• Helen G. Flynn to David P. Morikawa and Jennafer M. Morikawa, Mitchell Flynn Property, Lot 1R, District 7, $267,000
• Dan Deering to David Phillips and Vickie Phillips, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $60,000
• John Q. Adams to Christopher M. Killpack and Kristi A. Killpack, River Ford Subdivision, Lot 20, District 14, $447,500
• David Steven Webster, David S. Webster and Wanda B. Webster to Jacob Van Ortwick and Jessica Van Ortwick, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 20R, District 9, $395,000
• Cindy G. Morgan, Cindy Gail Hunt and Robert M. Morgan to Nicole Ezell Morley, Providence Place, Lot 20, District 19, $525,000
• Nicholas Joseph Hodge and Caleb J. Hazelbaker to David A. Shanks and Keam Holdings LLC, U.S. Highway 411 South, 6.649 Acres, District 1, $1,200,000
• Neal W. Atchley and Virginia D. Atchley to Craig Maner and Gina Maner, Wildwood Road, 0.797 Acres, District 12, $429,800
• Summit Capital Ventures LLC to Family 6 Properties Inc., Wrights Ferry Road, 5 Acres, District 11, $1,587,500
• Nellie M. Lail to Willard E. Webb, Lovers Lane Road, District 15, $8,500
• John D. Kalogiros and Laura Kalogiros to Eric W. Oberg and Susan Oberg, Brown & Conner Property, Lot 8, District 19, $325,000
• Jimmy Arthur Hinkle, Jimmy A. Hinkle, Diane Yvonne Hinkle and Diane H. Hinkle to Jimmy Arthur Hinkle Trustee, Diane Yvonne Hinkle Trustee and The Hinkle Family Revocable Living Trust, Ridge Water, Lot 12, District 5, $0
• Maryville College to JLT Properties LLC, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 36, District 9, $385,000
• William Walter Lewellyn, William W. Lewellyn, Bettye Lewellyn and Betty Lewellyn to Charles R. Kivett and Hanna Kivett, Henry Lane, Lot A, District 6, $335,000
• James E. Allison to David T. Overton and Mona K. Overton, James E. Allison Property, Lot 1, District 7, $150,000
• Houston Murphy to David Godo and Alicia Kehrig, Houston Murphy Property, Lot 3, 44.113 Acres, District 1, $400,000
• Thomas D. Cupp to Baileys Properties LLC, Butler Mill Road, District 8, $110,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kayla Vollman and Andrew Vollman, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 45, District 19, $445,765
• Thomas Pinson and Misty Pinson to Amy Gail Willis, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $280,000
• Austin C. Wallace, Austin Wallace and Allison R. Wallace to Paul P. Talcott Trustee, Maria A. Talcott Trustee and The Talcott Family Trust, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lot 15R-2, District 9, $290,500
• Derrick Pratt and Lauren Pratt to Lakyn Stratton and Hunter Stratton, Applewood Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 8, $315,000
• Adams Telecom Systems LLC to Trevor Freeman and Elizabeth Freeman, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 9, $65,000
• Alan R. W. Redman, Amy K. Gamble and Donna K. Redman to Jack L. Wyrick and Mona S. Wyrick, Summerhill Estates Subdivision, Lot 15, District 5, $300,000
• Hinton Vacation Properties LLC to Charles D. Ward, Louisville Road, 5.12 and 0.57 Acres, District 10, $1,500,000
• Gary Todd James and Gary T. James to Norman E. Lettieri and Shanan D. Lettieri, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R6, District 4, $85,000
• Tena Neitman to Chad Harrison Davis, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 68-70 and 86-89, District 18, $114,900
• Lelia D. James to Paragon Development LP, J. C. Leatherwood Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, 7.96 and 8.67 Acres, District 5, $1,100,000
• Amy Oliff and Steven Oliff to Taylor M. Dennis, Bolon Property, Lot 2B2, 1.02 Acres, District 15, $522,500
• Michael William Garner to Bryan Reid and Karen Reid, Old Chilhowee Road, 2.18 Acres, District 13, $230,000
• Jan Duckett Dixon, Vicki Jan Ducket Dixon, Vicki Jan, James Jeffrey Duckett, James Jeffrey, James Albert Duckett and James A. Duckett to Aaron Cole and Alicia Marie Cole, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 227, District 9, $275,000
• Jacqueline A. Lyons to Amos Kemp and Rosie Kemp, Lord Avenue, District 19, $225,000
• Dale Proffitt, Patricia Proffitt and Patricia M. Proffitt to Jeffrey Conley and Karen Conley, Lenzy Eastridge Property, Lot 2R, District 13, $317,500
• Daphne D. Jakubowski to Lori Adkins, Morganton Road, 0.500 Acres, District 6, $24,000
• Homestead investments LLC to Recreation and Investment Properties LLC, Homestead West Common Area-Open Space, Phase 2A, District 18, $17,000
• Ernest L. Bradshaw and Kara M. Bradshaw to Jason McCracken and Christine McCracken Christine, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Lot 58, District 2, $485,000
• Micah Gideon Williamson and Meredith Claire Williamson to Madelyn Rose Hoel and Jacob Bradley Hoel, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $275,000
• Tim Franklin, Robin R. Franklin, Timothy R. Franklin and Timothy R. Franklin Attorney-in-Fact to T3 Realty LLC, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 62, Districts 13 and 14, $86,500
• Jacob Cathcart to Colton R. Novotny and Gary Novotny, Rachaels Place, Section 2, Phase 4, District 9, $260,000
• Connie A. Grindle to Danielle C. Barclay and Richard P. Barclay, Disco Riverview Subdivision, Lot 14, District 4, $362,500
• Matthew Dale Miller and Adrienne Michele Miller to Tyler M. Smith and Madison G. Smith, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 14, District 6, $390,000
• Jo Ellen Moles and Jo Moles to Quality International Group Inc., Meadow Valley Addition, Lot 17, District 9, $135,000
• Dalton Womack and Samantha Womack to Gett W. Wallace Monday and Sandra Bible, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 98, District 19, $345,000
• Timothy Dixon, Marcy Dixon and Timothy L. Dixon to William R. Arnett, Billy R. Arnett and Dana B. Arnett, Channel Oaks, Lot 14, District 5, $43,000
• Charles J. Parsons, Charles Parsons and Heather Perry Attorney-in-Fact to Raymond Cooper and Tuyet Cooper, Eagle Crossing Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $79,900
• Mary E. Frank to Steven K. Scott and Karen A. Scott, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 187, District 19, $350,000
• Mary B. Hilton to Toni Sandra Conway and Sean Christopher Conway, Tee Lee Heights Addition No. 3, Lot 30, District 19, $462,000
• River Street Investments LLC to Robbie Phillips and Christina Phillips, Rosedale Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $320,000
• Robert G. Potter and Rachael E. Potter to PS Investments LLC, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $215,000
• Steven Cardwell and Rachel Cardwell to Micah G. Williamson, Meredith C. Williamson and David W. Weekley, Hill Street District 4, $350,000
• Linda J. Jennings, Mary K. Estate Jennings Estate and Mary K. Jenkins Estate to Deborah Harris, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $249,900
• Meredith Mutter, Meredith Kristen Gilliam and Frank Thomas Mutter to Jade Nichole Shepherd and Kelvin M. McAfee Jr., Morning Side Addition, Lots 27-29, District 9, $300,000
• Stephen A. Bounds and Shadeel Rae T. Bounds to Jason Ray Goodman and Christy M. Goodman, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 19, $532,000
• Jason R. Goodman and Christy M. Goodman to Dennis L. Smith and Kerri Patterson Smith, The Village at Worthington, Lot 241, District 19, $420,000
• Sandra K. Black, Jeffery Brian Dunlap and Robin Dunlap Ross to Samuel Max Dunlap and Sammy M. Dunlap, 4.3 Acres, District 11, $414,000
• Bradley J. Headrick and Teresa A. Headrick to Lucas M. Waters and Allison R. Waters, Bradley J. Headrick Property, Lot 1, District 14, $60,000
• Agnes Ann Creel to Smoky Mountain Festivals LLC, Trillium Commercial Cove Subdivision, District 15, $220,000
• Steven Gagne and Sylvia Webster Gagne to Lauren Ashley Hughes, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 12, District 13, $93,000
• Matthew L. Lemmings, Sarah Marie Lemmings, Matthew Lemmings and Sarah Lemmings to GDP Properties LLC, Lynnview Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 1, $315,000
• Smithbilt LLC to John David Nolan and Rebecca Nolan, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 234, District 7, $321,850
• Greenleaf Properties Developments LLC to Jay Dorian Martin, Greenleaf Property, Lot 1, District 14, $810,000
• Robert A. Page and Stacey M. Page to Brady Henson and Jennifer Henson, Campbell Property, Lot 1, District 8, $380,000
• Janie E. Fields to Morgan Cain and Morgan Ira Cain II, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 24R-1, District 7, $400,000
• Sandra Jenkins to Opendoor Property C LLC, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Lot 25, District 13, $236,900
• Rex V. Catlett to Jeanni A. Gerwin, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 13, $279,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nicholas H. Smith and Brandi Smith, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 83, District 9, $577,550
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brooke McClellan, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 19, $450,485
• Home Traders Group LLC to Ernest Bradshaw and Kara Bradshaw, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 12, $595,000
• Angela S. Monday to Gonzalo David Cueva Villegas, Villegas Gonzalo David Cueva and Taylor Madison Cueva, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 28 and 29, District 19, $203,975
• Staci Crisp Lawhorn and Andrew Oscar Lawhorn to Brandon J. Lamb and Chelsea N. Lamb, Terri Hamil Property, Lot 1, District 4, $700,000
• Gerard A. Levesque and Mary L. Levesque to GDP Properties LLC, Sharon Williams and James F. Purkey Property, Lot 2, District 5, $112,500
• Diana Frew to Myra Moldaw Tutuianu and Bogdan Tutuianu, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 81, District 15, $745,000
• Gregory Wright and Florine Kattleman to Joshua J. Bond and Oliver Adams, Dock & Homers Addition, Lot 24, District 11, $20,000
• Kayla McCollom and Eric McCollom to Diana Frew, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $620,000
• Carl Swaney, Stanley Swaney, Lorene Hill Estate and Lorene Swaney to Cherri Goodman and Justin Hopkey, U.S. Highway No. 129, District 7, $300,000
• LA Fund Investments LLC, Series K LA Fund Investments LLC and LA Fun Investments LLC Series K to Victoria Tillman Trustee and The LNM Family Trust, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $8,190,000
