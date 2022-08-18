Aug. 7-13
• Claudio H. Fabris to Jeana Smits, Rocky Waters Addition, Lot 544, District 11, $435,500
• Brenda K. Burgess to Dennis Wayne Hembree, Elf Acres, Lot 5R, District 14, $45,000
• Karen L. Endlsey to Nathaniel Paul McQueen and Taylor McQueen, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 85, District 19, $349,900
• Glenda S. Ward and Sharon Grace Attorney-in-Fact to James McMillan II, Victoria Subdivision, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 20, District 9, $259,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Justin Mark Nipper and Carrie Elizabeth Jeffries, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $584,928
• David E. McCroskey Jr., Chrystal D. McCroskey and Chrystal McCroskey to Lisa Cuciula and David Cuciula, Old Long Hollow Road, 1.417 Acres, District 5, $348,500
• Rebecca L. Wood Trustee and Rebecca L. Wood Revocable Trust to Christopher L. Curtis and Briana R. Curtis, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 7, $402,000
• Donald J. Lewis, III to Jerry Burrow and Tina Burrow, Big Valley Campground, Lot 209, District 15, $100,000
• Zen T. Monday, Allison R. Monday, Allison R. Taylor, Zen Monday and Allison Monday to Terry D. Clemens, Sequoyah Square, Lot 9R, District 9, $215,000
• Derrick Lynn Hatcher to K1 Land LLC, H & P Development Corporation Top of the World, Lots 5 and 6, District 18, $22,122.56
• Garey Lee Wilson, Julie Elliott and Garey L. Wilson to Richard Parker and Patricia Parker, Mackenzie Place, Lot 26, District 12, $381,000
• Ronald V. Dunlap and Sylvia Dunlap to Robert L. Bryant and Mary Heather Bryant, Virgil Lee Dunlap Property, Lot 3, 1.210 Acres, District 14, $210,000
• Angila Nicole Gaylord and Enrique Muniz Leon to Jonathan Dillon Boscoe and Haley Amanda Dunn, Hinkle Estates, Lot 67, $319,000
• Andrew Easterly and Chelsea to Jacob Craig Easterly, Teffeteller Subdivision, Lot 2R1-2, District 8, $30,000
• Tamara Lee Buchan, Tamara Lee Buchan Trustee and The Tamara Lee Buchan Revocable Living Trust to Hannah G. Bryant, Herbert Jenkins Property, Lot 5, District 10, $30,000
• Michael P. Beiting and Stephanie E. Beiting to Ryan Nguyen and Tuong Nguyen VI, The Village at Worthington, Lot 236, District 19, $385,000
• Randall D. Welch, Cora L. Welch and Cora N. Lewis to Christopher Raymond Crine and Gabrielle Crine, Brandon Park Subdivision, Lot 6, District 13, $269,700
• Huu Dung Nguyen and Thi Tuong Nguyen VI to Janet Treese and Patrick Treese, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 330, District 19, $415,000
• Tommy W. Hodge to Kenneth Buske, Tommy W. Hodge Property, Lot 2, District 19, $35,000
• Gregory A. Peters and Melissa D. Peters to Michael Anthony Costanza and Jennifer Costanza, Rodney D. Murphy Property, Lot 1, District 1, $395,000
• Rosemary Properties LLC to David A. Frankel, Harkleroad Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $479,000
• Kandice Nesselrode to John C. Scherer and Sherri Scherer, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 86 and 87, District 19, $255,000
• Diana Tran to Thong Phan to PFR LLC, Worthington Place, Phase 2, Lot 94B, District 19, $251,900
• Jacob Redmond to Randall S. Neal and Rosalie L. Neal, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 90, District 2, $750,000
• Rhea Waring Hart and Rhea to Rhea Waring Hart Trustee and The Hart Family Survivors Trust, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 21, District 10, $0
• Terry Leonard Beckmann, Nancy Ellen Beckmann and Nancy E. Beckmann to Kathryn M. Faulkner and George W. Faulkner, Olympia Condominiums, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 9, $275,000
• Linda Catherine Smith to Aimee A. Anderson and Jeffrey D. Smith, Woodridge Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $170,000
• Stephen J. Kelly to Rian Leblanc and Amber Leblanc, Bayou Bay, Lot 4, District 6, $675,000
• Susan Kay Williams Armontrout, Barbara Jane Williams Gunter, Dwight Dexter Williams, Betty Kay Fancher Williams, Mary Roxanne Williams, James Allen Williams, Marianne Williams Thurman and James Oscar Williams Jr. to Dwight D. Williams and Deadra White Williams, Wildwood Road, 0.36 Acres, District 12, $19,200
• Jayson R. Williams to Andrew G. Weber and Brittany Weber, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 4, Lots 3-5, District 19, $320,000
• Jacob Redmond to Thomas B. Timpson, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 6, District 7, $625,000
• James Norman Griffitts to Allen D. Payne, David A. Payne and Glenda J. Payne, District 7, $56,900
• Cody Lee Church and Lauren Elizabeth Church to John C. Lambert and Chelsey M. Lambert, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 2R1, District 9, $413,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christopher Olson and Karen Olson, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $562,143
• Randall Alan Webb to Bonnie A. Olsten and Kenneth E. Olsten, Harris Property, Lot 5, District 15, $99,900
• Fred Ray White to Nicholas Longstreet and Jocelyn Longstreet, Jessica (White) Ogle Property, Lot 2, District 18, $100,000
• John W. Witt Jr. and Glenda K. Witt to William R. Stuart and Suzanne G. Stuart, Reserve at Ross Springs, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 9, $639,900
• Brian Pensky, Abigail Penskey Attorney-in-Fact and Abigail Pensky to Joni B. Debord and Jason G. Debord, River Place Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $1,635,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Lexi Susan Gawthrop, Zechariah Clark Gawthrop and William Craig Kincaid IV, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 230, District 7, $290,150
• Timothy E. Young and Margaret D. Young to Zachary S. Denman and Whitney Denman, Young Property, Lot 1, 30.38 Acres, District 1, $31,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Joseph P. Grecu and Annette J. Grecu, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 26, District 7, $472,500
• Malida Rogers, Wilford R. Saylor Estate and Willie R. Saylor to Camille W. Glover and Thomas E. Koehl, Foxboro Farms, Section 2, Lot 14, District 1, $665,000
• Sally Davis to Abigil Davis, Walker Property Lizzie Lane, Lot 2, District 15, $40,000
• Homer R. Jenkins and Linda M. Jenkins to The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Lot 81, District 11, $0
• Andrew R. Jansen and Sandy S. Jansen to Jayson R. Williams, Westcliff, Section 3, Lot 20, District 19, $585,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to Michael D. Garrett and Karen S. Garrett, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 100R1, District 15, $70,000
• Sally Davis and Sally S. Davis to Thomas Edward Breeden and Abigail Esther Davis, Walker Property Lizzie Lane, Lot 1, District 15, $110,000
• Elizabeth P. Murrell and James M. Pryor to Edward L. Waldroop and Carol C. Waldroop, Elizabeth P. Murrell Property, Lot 1, 11.150 Acres, District 13, $600,000
• John C. Lambert and Chelsey M. Lambert to Carolyn Cali Dolan, Ryan Patrick Dolan and James Cali, Chessingham Subdivision, Lots 18 and 19, District 2, $345,000
• Wesley K. Payne and Linda B. Payne to Keith Dyke and Paulette Dyke, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 57, District 10, $0
• Gold Lyon LLC to Ada Sedova and Oscar Hernandez Mendoza, Happy Valley Cabin Sites, Lot 23, District 3, $98,000
• Billy D. Pruett to Collective Build Company LLC, Eric Herzbrun Property, Lot 3, District 19, $232,100
• William Carson McLain Trustee, Debra Whaley McLain Trustee, Joint Revocable Living Trust and Joint Revocable Trust of William Carson McLain and Debra Whaley McLain to Tommy Alec Hodge, East Springbrook District of the City of Alcoa, Lot 112, 0.1351 Acres, District 9, $224,900
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Wayne R. Jakobitz Jr. and Rose M. Jakobitz, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 24, District 13, $72,500
• Martha Jean Lewelling Sharp and Gearldean Lewelling Dunlap to John Wayne Lewelling and Gail Lewelling, Alnwick Pike Road, 3 Acres, District 19, $0
• Chad M. Akins and Whitney G. Akins to Opendoor Property C LLC, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 13, District 14, $329,100
• Ridgemont LLC to Robert Brian Skelton and Monica Dodson Skelton, McDonald Property, Lot 5, District 10, $412,000
• Janie E. Fields to C&J Investment Group LLC, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lots 6, 10 and 11, District 7, $240,000
• Janice Kay McMillan to Anthony Robinson and Lorena Robinson, Janice Kay McMillan Property, Lot 3, District 5, $60,000
• Jennifer F. Parr, Christa F. Honaker Co-Trustee, Jennifer F. Parr Co-Trustee,Christa F. Honaker Irrevocable Trust Agreement No. 1, Charles W. Ferst III Estate, Christa F. Honaker, Jennifer F. Parr Irrevocable Trust Agreement No. 1 and Charles W. Ferst Estate to John W. Witt Jr. and Glenda K. Witt, The Maryville Highlands, Phase 3, Lot 104, District 19, $675,000
• Michael F. Bell and Kimberly Jan Bell to Christopher M. Bell and Jennifer Bell, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 5, District 11, $890,000
• Harry Grothjahn and Freida Grothjahn to Randall Rex Shults and Stephanie Stapleton Shults, H. C. Brinegar and Others Property, Lot 1, 1.070 Acres, District 9, $628,000
• LA Fund Investments LLC, Series K. LA Fund Investments LLC and LA Fund Investments LLC Series K to Richard Boyd Alphin and Kendra Dalton Alphin, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $8,334,000
•Lillian White to Jaime Gately, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 6 and 7, District 18, $8,400
• Knox Property Group LLC to L&L Investments LLC and L & L Investments LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, 5.72 Acres, District 5, $1,989,057
