July 26 to August 1
• Samuel Price Trust, Alma Price Trust and the Price Trust to Ronald Scott Smith, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 1, District 5, $650,000
• Richard A. Wade and Tina Wade to Douglas Kulp and Barbara Kulp, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 17, District 8, $55,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Donna Kathryn Leonard, Grace Coulter Property, Lot 1A, District 8, $86,000
• John Scott Bailes to Michael R. Brown and Joni H. Brown, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 66, District 9, $536,000
• Michael R. Brown and Joni H. Brown to William F. Rymer and Terry E. Rymer, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $438,000
• L.P. Velmor and John Candlish to Rachel N. Middleton and Drew E. Powell, Waters Six Mile Creek, District 7, $157,000
• Justin M. Lysne and Sara L. Klisz to Dawson P. Stockdale and Kathryn B. Stockdale, Mount Luke Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 19R, District 15, $309,900
• E. Ralph Moser to Matthew J. Ragon and Monica D. Ragon, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 19 and 20, District 18, $19,000
• Heather Norton to William T. Long, Ravenwood, Lot 24, District 19, $87,500
• Barbara A. Rodgers to Michael R. Thompson and Sun K. Thompson, Big Valley Campground Plat #4, Lot 101-B, District 15, $122,000
• Alpha Vacation Properties LLC to Michael B. Gray and Mary Jane Gray, Hayes Property, Lot 1, District 15, $400,000
• Lorrie Hill Zeiger and J. Tod Zeiger to Alexis Christine McMahan and James Robert McMahan II, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 339, District 19, $279,900
• Everett Hills Properties LLC to Kristopher C. Raisor and Elizabeth M. Raisor, J.R. Birchfield Place, Lot 66R, District 9, $226,000
• Brian J. Sanford and Nancy Sanford to Darrin V. Tissandier and Suk-Chae Tissandier, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lots 93W and 96W, District 18, $65,000
• Avis Delores Mann to Edward C. Mann, Sundown Resort, Lot 121, District 15, $25,000
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust to Brian Williams and Lisa Williams, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 19, District 15, $336,151
• Harry K. McIntosh Jr. to Boyd Byers, Twin Oak Mountain Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $60,000
• David Pennington and Sheri Pennington to Jennifer Lea McGlothlin, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 20, District 19, $190,000
• Bradley Scott King to Michael A. Adams and Christie A. Adams, King Property, Lot 3, District 12, $289,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Tyler M. Isaacs and Macy E. Isaacs, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 7, $220,750
• Bryan Chamberlain Co-Trust, April Chamberlain Co-Trust and the Chamberlain Family Revocable Trust to Nicholas Giles and Kelsie Giles, Trotwood Farms, Lot 1, District 19, $706,000
• Sara Tucker Pritchard and Niklaus E. Pritchard to Joshua J. Yoakum and Cassidy D. Bowers, Fairview Addition, Lot 41, District 9, $131,000
• Rex Michael Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson to James Underwood and Cathy Underwood, Retreat at Butterfly Gap Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 8, $399,000
• David Ellis and Nordeca Ellis to Mark E. Barrett and Lori D. Barrett, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $115,000
• James R. Underwood and Cathy C. Underwood to Mark A. Lundgren and Randi Islin Lundgren, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 36R, District 15, $450,000
• Adam M. Moore and Terri N. Moore to Daniel Cooley and Michaela Cooley, District 14, $174,500
• Donna L. Burns to Brandon C. Butler and Brittany W. Butler, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 133, District 19, $269,900
• Devin Tatro and Amy Tatro to Sarah Jo Frost, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 9, District 8, $292,400
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Oscar Celli Jr. and Veronica Celli, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 12, $234,905
• Jeffrey S. Harrison and Judy B. Harrison to Kimberly N. Thompson and Brent Thomas Farwick, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 15, District 11, $285,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Donna M. Timpano and Gerald K. Timpano, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 14, District 19, $234,905
• L&P Property Solutions LLC to Leonel Garcia, Plainfield Addition, Lot 72, District 9, $70,000
• Fayne Henry to Priscila Esther Martinez Maness, Big Valley Campground, Lot 63, District 15, $77,000
• Sharon R. Braddy and Michael J. Braddy to Tina M. Bartholomew, Amerine Station subdivision, Lot 80, District 9, $309,900
• Dennis Sullivan and Annemarie Sullivan to Stone Construction Group Inc., Bluff Crest Estates Subdivision, Lot 16A, District 4, $113,000
• Hembree Builders LLC to Brian Scott Oestrick, Charles C. Clark 2nd Subdivision, Lot 94R, District 9, $249,900
• Douglas D. Dailey to Edith Dailey, Tarwater and Orr Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 1, $200,000
• Macon Fritsch to Jay D. Burris, H.C. Fonde Property, Lot 42R-2, District 9; McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 42R-2, District 9; Madison Avenue Alley, District 9, $140,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Francis James Anderson and Hannah Lovin Anderson, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 51, District 7, $221,535
• David Payne to Jamie Lynn Payne, Lat Cable Property, Lot 8, District 8, $450,000
• Anthony C. Moore and Deanna L. Moore to Danny Scott McKinley and Lynn Langevin Rondo, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $269,900
• Cynthia F. Foster to Ryan C. Hubbard and Katelin Hubbard, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 62, District 9, $265,000
• Karen Dykes Trust and Third Street Baptist Church to Nicholas Hodge, Plainfield Addition, Lot 161, District 9, $31,000
• Edward D. Foley Jr. and Jill A. Foley to Joshua C. Duke and Carissa A. Duke, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 10, $437,500
• Pamela Jean Dishongh to John Scott Bailes, Charles C. Whitehead Property, Lot 1, District 7, $53,000
• S. Christopher Twiner and Kallee Twiner to Steven Thomas Martin and Sandra Collins Martin, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $128,000
• Jonathan Blake Carver to Dorothy Suzanne Hembree and Roy A. Hembree, Andera Estates, lot 30, District 6, $289,900
• Stevene A. Kraucunas and Nancy J. Kraucunas to Richard K. Dockery and Laura B. Dockery, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 7, $285,000
• Edna Marie Johnson to Joshua Ray Hollingsworth, Edna Marie Johnson, Lot 2, District 15, $60,000
• Holly Brown to John Buntin and Melinda Buntin, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,950,000
• Willis Robert Breeden and Willia Mae Breeden to Ryan Kerr and Rachel Kerr, Breeden and Kerr Lot Line Adjustment, Acres 6.315, District 10, $73,500
• Thane L. Schmadeke to John C. Olson and Deborah R. Olson, Honey Rock Way, Acres 9.624, District 10, $112,050
• Sharon Y. Hannum to Vanguard Investments Inc., Doll Mynderse and Brownlees First Addition to the city of Maryville Subdivision, Lot 106, District 9, $61,000
• John F. Golly Jr. and Kimberly D. Golly to Jason Kaufmann and Kelley Jean Kaufmann, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 5R2, District 9, $285,000
• James W. Burton Jr. and Shirley A. Burton to Devin J. Tatro and Amy R. Tatro, Plainfield Addition, Lot 78, District 9, $149,900
• Matthew T. Reagan and Janlyn K. Reagan to Dylan S. Raulston and Cassidy Raulston, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 116R, District 9, $305,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Joshua W. Rickman and Wayne L. Rickman, Sequoyah Square Subdivision, Lot 20R, District 9, $149,900
• Delsa Spence to Conchita D. Bowling, Ridgeview, Phase 2, Lot 66, District 6, $129,900
• Matthew A. Tipton and Summer Tipton to Roscoe David Cardwell and Sara Jane Cardwell, Janet H. Cooper and Carl J. Kirby Proeprty, Lot 8R-2, District 14, $237,000
• Charles M. Riddle and Karen Q. Riddle to Richard Bates and Rosemary Bates, Peninsula Estates, Lot 44, District 11, $57,500
• Glenn Clay Watson to David Phillip Brewer, Keener Property, Lot 1, District 18, $76,700
• Mary Jean Holland to Robert W. Kastens, Victoria Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $169,500
• Gary M. Johnston, Dan L. Johnston and Homer B. Johnston to Dan L. Johnston and Susan C. Johnston, Acres 73.79, District 5, $175,000
• Arthur D. Ridgway and Suzan E. Ridgway to Paul J. Mech and April L. Mech, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 98, District 19, $350,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to S.E. Annie Kress, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 117R, District 9, $252,500
• Elizabeth Webb and Gary Webb to James Paul McEvoy, Florence Emert Tipton Property, Lot 3, Acres 0.715, District 15, $42,000
• Logan Clark, Bailey Clark and Norman Clark to James Crum and Lisa Crum, Scarbrough Property, Lot 1R2, District 8, $140,000
• Collin C. Colby and Ben H. Colby to Felipe Salinas, William E. Riden Property, Lot 3, District 12, $53,000
• Janis A. Calloway to Larry G. McCarter, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 135, District 19, $211,000
• Bradley Hodge Sub. Trust and Tennessee Valley Builders LLC to Simmons Bank, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 12, $126,360
• Bradley Hodge Sub. Trust and Tennessee Valley Builders LLC to Simmons Bank, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 12, $360,000
• Floyd Gene Brewer, Floyd Eugene Brewer II and Missy Diane Simpson to Wallace M. Penn and Marie H. Penn, The Reserve at Ross Springs, Phase 2, Lot 19, District 9, $415,000
• Caylor's Chapel Baptist Church to Bud Buchanan and Edith Buchanan, Caylor's Chapel Church Cemetery, Lot 37, District 15, $300
• Stuart Wilder Maher III and Barbara Doyle Maher to Brooks D. Pearson and Clarice L. Pearson, E.F. Pryor Estate, Lot 14, District 13, $105,000
• Ricky Reagan and Jackson Richard Reagan Estate to Fast Track Acquisitions LLC, Old Knoxville-Maryville Highway, Acres 3, District 11, $250,000
• Hilda Faye Allen to Denise L. Disney, Harry Disney and Elizabeth Disney, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 6, District 1, $294,000
• James Zwolinski and Carrie Zwolinski to Jennifer Lee Yanoschak, James Zwolinski and David G. Miser Boundary Line Adjustment Survey, Lot 1, District 5; Miser Stations Road, Acres 1.078, District 5, $575,000
• KLV LLC to AJV LLC, W. Lincoln Road Townhouses, Lots 344R-1, 344R-2, 344R-3, 344R-4 and 344R-5, District 9, $690,000
• James W. Flanagan, David H. Flanagan and Edna Flanagan to Travis L. Wilson and Carman B. Wilson, Miser School Road, Acres 7.387, District 5, $130,000
• Zachary Huck and Megan Huck to Ryan Michael Williams and Kaylee Blaze Williams, Norman Tipton Property, Lot 1, Acres 0.89, District 5, $245,000
• James G. Rickman to Michael Doerr and Terra Advisors Realty, James G. Rickman, Lots 1 and 2, District 15, $16,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Brittany Nicole Conrad, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 107, District 19, $246,145
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Mary A. Crabtree, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 19, $217,240
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Hannah N. Harding and Paul William Harding, Leconte Land Development LLC Property, Lot 2, District 9, $105,000
• Justin T. Richmond to Nolan Construction LLC, Highland Springs, Lot 32, District 13, $14,300
• Parkway Development Inc. to State of Tennessee, Cusick Road, Acres 1.583, District omitted, $0
• Jennifer Leigh Dabney to Timothy Bryant Dabney, Buena Vista Addtion No. 5, Lots 21 and 22, District 19, $0
• Gregory S. Davis to Katherine Elizabeth Barber and Judah Sherrouse, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 111, District 8, $215,000
• Amber J. Rudd and Lukas A. Rudd to Tracy D. Chapin and Victoria J. Chapin, Six Mile Road, District 7, $159,900
• Britney Chopin and Michael Chopin to Katherine Cakmes, Tee Lee Heights No. 2, Lot 14, District 19, $320,000
• Trinety A. Loud and Douglas W. Loud to John Kent Price Jr. and Sharon Taylor Price, Cavet Station Subdivision, Lot 4, District 7, $230,000
• Mary Sue McKenzie to Kenneth M. Yopp and Lisa B. Yopp, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $125,000
• Ryan Manaker and Jennifer Manaker to Max A. Aguilar and Rachel M. Aguilar, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $495,000
• Axiom Properties LLC to Dustin Blackburn and Anyssa Blackburn, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 32, District 9, $332,000
• Andrew Chaney to Deann Virginia Veo, Olympia Condominiums, Phases 1 and 2, District 9, $132,000
• Gordon Scott and Cheryl Scott to Jazmin N. Lowe and Shawn A. Lowe, Williams Way, Lot 5, District 8, $240,000
• Jonathan M. Carroll and Hannah A. Carroll to Hayley Conner, Gilliland Lane, Lot 2, Acres 0.396, District 9, $182,000
• Ivy Winchester to Ian McGhee and Calei McGhee, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Lot 35, District 2, $245,000
• Stephen L. Coleman and Brenda Y. Coleman to Ryan Manaker and Jennifer Manaker, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $50,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Misty E. Murphy and Jeremiah K. Ford, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 53, District 19, $302,115
• Harry R. Dennis and Jade Dennis to Francis Leo and Melissa Leo, Hidden Valley Subdivision, Lot 26, District 13, $200,000
• Barbara Jean Stephens and Christopher Russell Pass St. to James L. Heintz Jr. and Glenda G. Heintz, O.G. Lovingood Property, Lots 19 and 20, District 9, $175,500
