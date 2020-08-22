August 2 to August 8
• Melanie Katherine Duncan, Mary Alice Millsaps and John McClure Jr. to Thomas R. Pohanka and Debbie Pohanka, Acres 40, Districts 12 and 13, $220,000
• Daryl Harp and Kemberly Harp to 3911 Jackson Bend LLC, Jackson Bend, Lot 24R, District 10, $995,000
• Paul Tubbs and Karen Tubbs to Tom Sciple and Nancy Sciple, Canterbury Park, Lot 35, District 9, $187,500
• Jeffrey Allen Fussner and Mary Beth Fussner to Devi J. Sedillo Anderson, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 44, District 8, $225,000
• Dorman B. Stout and Lynn M. Stout to Dylan Ross Jones and Cassandra lee Jones, Sevier Height Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $209,000
• Jacob E. Hebert and Kerri E. Hebert to Christy Lynn McGhee, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 386, District 19, $290,000
• R. Gale Davis to Vincent Pilakowski and Ashley Pilakowski, Peninsula Estates Subdivision, Lot 19R, District 11, $38,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Steven R. McCormick and Nadine L. McCormick, Meadow in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 50, District 7, $251,355
• Dale R. Freeman, Barbara Freeman, Jonathan Freeman and Earnel K. Freeman to Volhomes LLC, Pine Grove Addition, Lots 38 and 39, District 11, $81,000
• Melanie A. Champagne to Dale Hudson and Janice Hudson, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 2, District 9, $167,500
• Richard Dwayne Swaney and Karen Darlene Swaney to Sara Beth Swaney and Trai Lee Swaney, West Hills Subdivision, Lots 32 and 33, District 7, $270,000
• Kirby Properties LLC to Shore Lane Company LLC, Spradlin/Headrick Addition, Lot 2, District 19, $92,500
• Darlene W. Coffey, Mary Jo Whitener Estate and Brenda Ann Waltermyer to Bobbie S. French, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 1, Building D, District 19, $210,000
• Donnie Lynn, Ronnie Lynn, Sandra Lynn Boring and Luther Boring to Martha J. Ison, Cochran Road, Acres 0.978, District 19, $299,500
• Wendi Miller to Brently J. Johnson, Miller and Johnson Property Line Adjustment, Acres 3.419, District 1, $35,000
• Eric W. Barton to Resolution Systems LLC, The Home Bank Inc. Property, Lot 4B, Acres 0.81, District 19, $800,000
• Claude L. Abbott and Tena K. Abbott to Jeffry S. Davies, Autumn Brook, Lot 7, District 19, $230,000
• Kaitlyn Rose Loukatos to Jennifer Huff and Gregory Huff, Janes Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $199,900
• Sean M. Thompson to Jamason G. Cunningham and Valerie Cunningham, Dr. Kathleen M. McDowell Property, Lot 17R-2, District 13, $205,000
• Jonathan Heath and Brittany Heath to Samantha A. Newman, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 19, $219,229
• Amburn Builders LLC to Dustin C. Green and Hailey Green, Lindsey Estate, Lot 13R-4, District 1, $214,000
• Ricky J. Clarke and Sharron K. Clarke to Jonathan Ray Klepper and Katherine Elizabeth Klepper, Twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lot 18, District 12, $338,000
• Linda Thompson Hayes to Eastco Properties LLC, Shady Creek Subdivision, Lots 5, 7, 8 and 9, District 1, $40,000
• B&L Construction Inc, Bruce Hayes and Linda Hayes to Eastco Properties LLC, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $10,000
• Peter Meceli and Molly Meceli to Andrew Jason Stecher, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 6, Lot 97, District 2, $55,000
• Carol Oakley to Kaitlyn Rose Loukatos, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 1, District 6, $200,000
• Marcia G. Finley to Kathryn M. Felt and Christopher R. Felt, Big Springs Ridge Road, District 19, $315,000
• Randall P. McLemore and Jean McLemore to Synervet Holdings LLC, Lane Business Park, Lot 31, District 19, $82,500
• Tammy Leone to Troy Jospeh Drisdell and Mary Harvey Drisdell, Leatherwood Estates, Lots 13, 14 and 15, District 18, $322,500
• Phillip Ryan Massey and Carleena Marne Massey to Kevin Andrew Nowell, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 104, District 7, $200,000
• Michael Odom and Amanda Odom to Adam Wolfe and Jennifer Wolfe, Roger N. Best Property, Lot 4, District 1, $200,000
• JM McDaniel Properties LLC to Coty Wayne Wallace, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 83, District 9, $164,000
• Taelor J. Avery-Elliott and James J. Elliott to Cody Boudreau and Tiffany Boudreau, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 16, District 6, $174,900
• Steven R. McCormick and Nadine L. McCormick to Dan Alderson and Conlee Alderson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 12, $568,000
• Sandra Jean Atkins and Sandra Worde Spradling to Brian Ray Atkins, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 69 and 70, District 6, $215,000
• Mary Elizabeth Linebaugh and Billy Sumpter Linebaugh Estate to David A. Hoover and Joyce A. Hoover, Savannah Park Subdivision, Lot 41, District 19, $374,000
• Freedom Homes TN LLC to Skylar Timothy Barrett, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 16, District 9, $129,900
• Zachary K. Switzer and Kelly M. Switzer to Bob Bonham and Allison Bonham, William Lloyd Walker Property, Lot 2, District 7, $349,900
• Neil Allen Rickman to John Donovan, Suzette Donovan, Erika M. Donovan and Brendan J. Donovan, Cunningham Bros Addition, Lot 31, District 19, $102,500
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Keisha B. Martin, Sequoyah Square Subdivision, Lot 18R, District 9, $149,900
• William N. Hayes and Alana I. Hayes to Jeromy Smith and Samantha Smith, Twin Cove Lake Estates Subdivision, Lot 111, District 10, $368,000
• Jeromy Smith and Samantha Smith to Gregory Griffin, Cumberland View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 11, $166,000
• Robert H. Vergeer to James Francis Snow Jr. and Dawn Marie Snow, Chilhowee Mountain Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 13 and 14, District 7, $274,900
• ORNL Federal Credit Union to Manuel Escobar, Carver Road, Acres 0.64, District 5, $75,000
• Walter C. Gervin Jr., Laura Gervin Giles and Ethel H. Gervin Estate to Ronald Keith Warner and Laura Marie Warner, Hinkle Estate, Lot 144, District 13, $245,000
• Eastco Proeprties LLC to Nicholas Joseph Hodge, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1; Shady Creek Subdivision, Lots, 5, 7, 8 and 9, District 1, $80,000
• Jerry Jo Bridwell and William Harold Mills to Arlinda Houston Underwood, Helenwood Heights No. 2, Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, District 11; State Highway No. 33, Acres 4, District 11, $280,000
• Kyle E. Koiner and Amy L. Koiner to Thomas H. Phegley and Keela D. Phegley, Lovers Lane, Acres 0.25, District 15, $153,000
• Marnice Richmond to Samir Bharwad and Radhika Bharwad, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V117R, District 19, $4,200
• Eric Matthew Littrell and Louise Gabriel Andromalos to Blount County, Bob Thompson Road, Acres 0.224, District 8, $0
• Deloras H. Garrett to Blount County, Bob Thompson Road, Acres 0.054, District 8, $0
• Sharon D. Stringfellow and Pamela J. Carucci to Boyd L. Byers, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 42, District 15, $15,000
• Erik Vogeley and Shelby Vogeley to Terry Couch and Paula Couch, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $160,000
• Joshua Duke and Carrissa Duke to Andrew S. Redley and Krystle Redley, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 128R, District 10, $26,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Thomas M. Stade and Karen S. Stade, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 6R, District 19, $338,900
• Kristy M. Epps to John Loope, Bartlett Hills, Lot 11, District 19, $15,000
• Volunteer Investments Group LLC to Dunkan Gibson, Lodwick Subdivision, Lot 5, District 11, $240,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Karey L. Witty Trust and Joan W. Witty Trust, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• James Bedford and Prudence Bedford to James Bernard Brown and Fawni Raye Brown, Andera Estates Subdivision, Lot 14, District 6, $319,000
• Michael Morris to Daniel S. Sorg, Ronald L. Sorg and Lori A. Sorg, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 62, District 9, $92,700
• Timothy Lee Massey to Brian Phagan, Websters Second Addition to Maryville Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $ 136,000
• Sandra K. Finchum and Jerry W. Finchum to Kerry L. Lane and Tisann R. Lane, Cedar Hills Estates, Section 3, Lot 80, District 11, $83,000
• BYWY Investments LLC to Taylor A. Stone, River View Second Addition, Lots 259 and 260, District 11, $108,900
• Deann Veo to Cynthia G. Tanner, Cannizzero Property, Lot 1, District 8, $158,000
• Richard Townsend and Emily Townsend to Paul David Vickers and Elaine Vickers, Little Brook Industrial Park, Lot 2R2, District 11, $650,000
• Richard K. Emory to Wesley Preston Maples and Waverly Anne Maples, Harris Hills Addition, Lots 26, 27, 28 and 29, District 12, $48,000
• Brad Carraway and Anna Carraway to KVS Design Group LLC, Leconte Drive, District 19, $260,000
• Gregory Huff and Jennifer Huff to Brian Huff and Renea Huff, Acres 1.237, District 12, $190,000
• James D. Hensley and Tresa Hensley to Edmund L. Morgan and Caren D. Kleinman, Royal Oaks, Section 16, Phase 1, Lot V-164R3, District 19, $270,000
• Dan Gouge to Dogwood Home Innovations LLC, Irwin Road, Acres 17.94, District 17, $35,000
• Carolyn J. Shelton to Wayne Mitchell and Charlene Mitchell, Gibbs Road, Acres 5.01, District 10, $115,000
• Rosalind Faye Rhodes Warren to Kenneth Johnson and Cherie Johnson, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 46, District 10, $390,000
• Katherine B. Cakmes to Ronald E. Schultz and Gloria L. Schultz, Quail Ridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 8, $636,000
• Harold A. Lecher, Wayne L. Lecher Estate and Christina Lecher to Christopher M. Poe, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 6 and 7, District 19, $148,900
• Nancy Marlene Walker to Michael D. Jones and Jennifer Jones, Westwood Estates Subdivision, Lot 59-B-2R, District 19, $410,000
• Paula Minchew Turner and Brian Keith Turner to Jessica R. Graumann and Dalton Graumann, David and Faye Minchew Property, Lot 3R-1R1, District 19, $173,500
• Walton I. Canant, Sylvia E. Canant, Walton Ira Canant and Beverly Canant to Patrick D. Hanko and Michele A. Hanko, Piney Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $249,900
• William N. Weaver III and Judy L. Weaver to Henry Walter Kawa Jr. and Nancy Ann Kawa, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 13, $64,000
• Michael Brett Gibson to Nancy M. Walker, Leconte Property Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $285,000
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Allure Properties LLC and Bliss Properties LLC, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 125, District 9, $69,000
• Amy Williams and Jeremy Williams to Kraig Martin and Jessica Martin, Highland Springs, Lot 37, District 13, $19,500
• Joe H. Miser III Trust, Irma Miser Trust, Joe H. Miser Jr. Trust, Mary Lee Reinert and Ann Miser Lindblad to Ann R. Leatherwood and Joe Leatherwood, Miser Property, Lot 4, District 19, $75,000
• Scott M. Ferry and Amy B. Ferry to Timothy Seiber, Spring Meadows, Lot 53, District 13, $328,000
• James Michael Henry and Gayle H. Wilkerson to Don Hugh Bailey and Tammy Julia Bailey, Kiser Station Road, Acres 67.73, District 4, $541,840
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Sara Beth Pritchard and Nicklaus Edward Pritchard, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 19, District 19, $228,382
• Virginia Waters to Shawn Willocks and Paula Willocks, Ridge Road, Acres 1.468, District 8, $77,500
• Heather Lancaster, Paige Lancaster, James Malvesti, Michael Malvesti, Joann Isaacson and John Nixon Malvesti to Sandra Kristy Stone, Stanley Isbill Property, Lot 11R-1, District 8, $205,900
• Shane A. Webb and Rubin Lublin LLC Sub Trust to Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust, Lonas Property, Lot 1B, District 12, $0
• Allen V. Blalock and Katrina Blalock to Bradley Bassett and Naomi Bassett, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 10, $167,500
• Jason Akers to Kimberly Kiely Bouker, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 58, District 9, $235,303
• Daryl Foster and Raylynn Foster to Alice Speer, Royal Oaks Legacy Villas, Lot V-233, District 19, $257,000
• Richard Kent Whittington and Tracy Lynn Whittington to Brent Herold and Amy Coburn, Peninsula Estates Subdivision No. 2, Lot 27, District 11, $315,000
• Lois C. Malkemies to Susan H. Campbell and Dennis L. Campbell, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, District 9, $209,900
• Randy Lee Neace to Daylan C. Henry, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 1, District 9, $148,000
• Nelson E. Leiser and Jeanne M. Leiser to Stephen J. Wessing and Alicia Wessing, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 13, $184,000
• Robert W. Millsaps and Barbara Ann Millsaps to Kevin L. Eckmann and Raelane L. Eckmann, Bailey Estates, Lots 9 and 10, District 5, $523,000
• Mark Joseph Lehr Estate and Melissa Lehr to James E. Holtslag and Gail E. Holtslag, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 51, District 19, $570,000
• Anna R. Bolinger to Scott Joseph Romershausen and Cynthia Louise Romershausen, Carriage Crossing Subdivision, Lot 8, District 4, $316,000
• Michael Ruby and Lena Ruby to Quincy L. Crabb and Debra C. Crabb, Big Valley Campground, Lot 154, District 15, $123,900
• Mark J. Persaud and Rachel A. Persaud to Charles R. Barnard Trust, Teresa R. Barnard Trust and the Barnard Family Revocable Trust, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 7 and 26, District 19, $115,000
• Brian S. Huff and Renea A. Huff to Jesse Scott Huff, Wildwood Springs, Lots 164, 165 and 166, District 12, $135,000
• Scott L. Headrick and Dicie K. Headrick to Chadwick S. Dykes and Melanie E. Davis, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 36, District 19, $620,000
