August 9 to August 15
• Gregory P. Cicotte and Ann L. Cicotte to MC715 Holdings LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, DIstrict 18, $1,650,000
• Wolfgang Renner and Rosemary Jeanne REnner to Renner Joint Revocable Living Trust, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 7, DIstrict 10, $0
• Phillip Ryan Massey to Heather P. Demarcus, Highland Acres Addition No. 2, Lot 21, District 19, $176,000
• Jess Andrew Beets and Roxie L. Beets to Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 8R, District 19, $325,000
• Joel Kerr to Wallace C. Carter and Martha J. Carter, JD Kerr Property, Lot 4, District 9, $310,000
• Jason Pankratz to Brody Pankratz, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 5A, District 7, $230,000
• Unified Property Management LLC to Philip G. Dunn and Deborah J. Dunn, Acres 24.2, DIstrict 14, $52,500
• Joshua N. Wheatley and Laura S. Wheatley to Thomas A. Nick and Maggie W. Nick, Bert Garner Drive, Acres 0.96, District 6, $285,000
• Clyde Trotter and Katherine Trotter to Christine Hubler Trust, David Hubler Trust and Hubler Trust, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lots 4 and 5, District 5, $500,000
• Jaqueline Casal to Clyde Trotter and Katherine Trotter, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 52R, District 19, $277,900
• Keith Lindgren and Ruth Ann Lindgren to W. Ralph Wills and Cindy M. Wills, Graham Property, Lot 1, District 15, $99,500
• LA Fund Investments LLC to Richard Boyd Alphonse, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,350,000
• Janet M. Green and George S. Green III to Randy L. Neace, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 12, District 6 and 19, $265,000
• Matthew Greer and Natasha Greer to Deirdre Ann Horton, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 48, District 19, $218,000
• Scott Romershauen and Cynthia Romershauen to Sandra Legeman, Allenbrook Subdivison, Lot 254, District 19, $271,000
• Ronny L. Faulkner and Pat P. Faulkner to Douglas Edleman and Ann Edleman, Jamestown Village, District 19, $225,000
• Edwin W. Binning and Pamela J. Binning to Justin Sveska, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 8, $49,900
• David Joyner to Megan M. Horton and Timothy W. Horton, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Lot 23R1, District 13, $71,500
• Chadwick S. Dykes and Melanie E. Davis to Andrew Stafford and Kristen Stafford, Oak Park Avenue, Acres 1, District 19, $492,300
• Peak Realty Organization to Lee Dodgson and Laureen Dodgson, Lucy Woodard Baker Property, Lot 2, District 19, $125,600
• Rosemary A. Shelton to John P. Berry and Donna Berry, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 15, District 7, $359,900
• Ernest E. Hudson to Christina L. Myers and Bradlee S. Myers, Horace Taylor Road, Acres 21.65, District 8, $249,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Sandra D. Costello, Adleys Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 7, $205,000
• Taylor Bell Townsend to Nic J. Heinemann and Bailey E. Riddle, Springdale Addition, Lot 3, District 9, $144,000
• Harry K. McIntosh Jr. to Thomas Klein and Pamela Anne Young, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $338,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Gracyn G. Brandon and William N. Skinner, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 49, District 7, $205,865
• Lucas C. Walker and Kelly A. Walker to William Randall Murrin and Katherine Rose Murrin, Sunset View Addition, Lots 35 and 36, District 19, $260,000
• Brett W. Gibson and Becky Gibson to Tracy L. Murty and Brittany M. Collins, Jonathan's Place Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $310,000
• Johnny Reid Murray and Arlene A. Murray to Daryl H. Foster and Raylynn Foster, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Lot 16, District 2, $269,900
• Richardsons Cove Baptist Church to Cary Nolen and Tonya Nolen, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1A, Lot 4, $12,000
• Maxine H. Humphrey and Judith H. Giffin to Jeffery J. Sears and Jamie L. Sears, Briarcliff Subdivision No. 4, Lot 62, District 19, $573,000
• Christa Dawn Atwell Morton to Vanessa Yates and Charles Yates, Mimosa Estates, Section 3, Lot 234, Acres 2.795, District 11, $425,000
• Jerry L. Hodge and Frances M. Hodge to David J. Kozmiuk, Mountain States Development Corporation Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 4, $35,900
• TSP Investments LLC to Rachel Elizabeth Queen Resciniti and James Resciniti, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 4, Lots 12 and 13, District 9, $250,000
• Maureen Patricia Gerber and Warren E. Gerber Jr. to John Justin Sochacki and Stephanie Faith Kyriazis, Beechwood Addition, Lot 40, District 9, $395,000
• Silver Glen LLC and Suzan Chauvel to Stone Creek MHC LLC, Armona Road, Acres 31.50, District 10, $2,750,000
• Pamela Bunnell Price to Kathy L. Stevens, South Wilkinson Road, District 8, $33,500
• Brenda Hamby to Kimberly D. Russell, Riverview Addition, Lots 53 and 54, District 11, $65,000
• James H. Honeycutt and Dixie L. Honeycutt to Benjamin Shipley and Haley Shipley, Longview Farm Subdivision, Lot 14, District 2, $82,500
• Anthony R. Steele Trust, Freddie Arnold Dunlap and Kathy Ellen Dunlap to Peter Bollant and Deborah Gwen Bollant, Lakeshore Estates, Lot 3, District 4, $60,100
• Alyssia Katherine Bostrom and Martin Joseph Bostrom to William Kaufmann and Kerry B. Kaufmann, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 41 and 42, District 19, $210,000
• Catherine M. Clark and Anthony J. Clark to Craig Sparrow and Melissa Sparrow, Blockhouse Road, District 8, $265,000
• Leslie Richey, Helen Miller, F. Wayne Lawson and Susan D. Lawson to Martin Walker and Sandra C. Walker, Lail Lane, Acres 1.19, District 15, $18,000
• Leslie Richey, Helen Miller, F. Wayne Lawson and Susan D. Lawson to Denise B. Schmidt and Glen E. Schmidt, Lail Lane, Acres 2.29, District 15, $37,000
• Erik K. Watson and Tammy J. Watson to Eric K. Watson Trust, Shore Land Company Property, Lot 2, Acres 23.317, District 14, $0
• Camana Properties LLC to Leconte Lane Development LLC, JR Birchfield Place, Lot 8R3, District 9, $150,000
• Casey C. Belitz to Robert Angel and Helena Angel, Sundown Resort, Lot 163, District 15, $27,000
• Timothy W. Jarvis and Jennifer L. Jarvis to Spencer W. Austin, Cumberland View Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 11, $ 247,000
• Bear and Feather Farms LLC to Davis Carlisle Patton, Middleton Property Big Springs Road, Acres 2R, Acres 53.48, District 2, $390,433.21
• James Middleton and Martha Middleton to David Carlisle Patton, Middleton Property Big Springs Road, Lot 1R-2, District 2, $200,000
• Janie E. Fields and Samuel E. Shore to William J. Mullins and Danielle R. Mullins, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 8, District 7, $580,000
• Geoffrey A. Wright and Karen K. Wright to Thomas R. Waggoner and Tina L. Waggoner, Windsor Village, Lot 13, District 9, $350,000
• John R. Sallaway Jr. and Amy Sallaway to Stuart N. Muir, Sequoyah Village Condominiums, District 15, $326,000
• Joe H. Miser III, Mary Lee Reinert, Ann Miser Lindblad, Joe Miser Jr. and Irma Miser to Samuel B. Cheek Jr., Miser Property, Lot 1, District 19, $150,000
• Anthony S. Davis to Charity Sanders and Sarah Scruggs, Deer Run, Lot 22, District 8, $198,000
• Joseph A. Fox and Alison N. Fox to Sameh Saman and Shahera Hanes, Riverview Addition, Lot 195R, District 11, $180,000
• Samuel E. Garland Jr., Pamela Faye Nicholas, Tamara Gaye Hearon, Samuel E. Garland Sr. and Nell Marie Garland to Timothy C. Bledsoe and Cheryl L. Holloway, Brick Mill Road, Acres 7.71, District 6, $325,000
• Jeffrey B. Coalson and Felicia F. Coalson to Theodore A. Orland and Kimberly Russell, Knightbridge Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $525,000
• Charles B. Kirkland and Jennifer Lyne Kirkland to Amber Pilkey and Glen Pilkey, Mark Allen Meadows Subdivision, Lot 10, District 2, $200,000
• Christopher T. Adam and Christine M. Adam to Gerald W. Weber and Angela S. Weber, Channel Oaks Subdivision, Lots 13 and 43R, District 5, $360,000
• Valerie Foley and Mark Foley to Robert Lee Nicholson and Juanita Kay Nicholson, G.H. Edds Subdivision No. 3, Lot 10, District 19, $258,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ryan Jamison and Sarah Jamison, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 57, District 19, $308,500
• HM Properties General Partnership, Scott McPherson and Doug Hodge to Joshua L. McPherson, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $170,000
• Greta Hammontree to Bethany M. Morris and Christopher L. Morris, Greenwood Subdivision No. 3, Section 2, Lots 53 and 54, District 7, $249,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Allison M. Whynaucht, Sequoyah Square, Lot 26R, District 9; Sequoyah Avenue, Acres 4.485, District 9, $149,900
• Black Bear Solar Institute Corporation to Agnes Ann Creel, Trillium Commercial Cove Subdivision, District 15, $135,000
• Janie E. Fields to William J. Mullins and Danielle R. Mullins, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lots 7 and 9, District 7, $120,000
• CMH Homes Inc. to Deborah Ann Halcomb Richardson and Kenneth Ray Richardson, Wildwood Partners and Hickory Construction Co. Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.496, District 12, $28,000
• Dennis D. Kitts and Susan E. Kitts to Joan Renee Warren and Martin L. Warren, Worthington Place Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 50, District 6, $266,000
• Magro Family Revocable Trust to James Ray Morris, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6A, Lot 69R, District 15, $67,500
• Melissa Adams and Betty Adams to Joshua B. Landers and Alexander K. Akard, College Addition, Lots 1, 2, 4 and 5, District 19; Court Street, Acres 0.27, District 19, $310,000
• James Resciniti and Rachel Resciniti to Michael J. Woodward, Kenneth R. Weaver Property, Lot 1R1, District 9, $100,000
• Legado Properties LLC to Patricia Bible, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,706,697
• Robert W. Monday to city of Maryville, High School Addition, Lots 15 and 16, District 19, $0
• Dennis Edward Hatcher and Cheryl L. Hatcher to Michael Trent Hatcher, Virginia Sue Hatcher Estate, Lot 2, Acres 6.402, District 13, $70,000
• Blake Henegar and Brittany Jones Henegar to Dan L. Johnston and Susan C. Johnston, Buena Vista Addition No. 1, Lot 2, District 19, $189,900
• William E. Vick and Vickie S. Vick to Ryan L. Hunt and Tania J. Hunt, Marvin S. Devault and Joann Devault Lockhart Property, Lot 3, District 10, $205,000
• John Loope to Gabriel Pacheco and Katie Pacheco, Bartlett Hills, Lot 11, District 19, $25,000
• United States of America, Internal Revenue Service and Keith L. Bird to Investment Ace LLC, Acres 2, District 5; Quarry Hollow Road, Acres 24.88, District 5, $145,200
• Alana Hull Myers and Christopher Steven Myers to Wendy A. Weiss Southern and Joel B. Southern, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1A, Lot 1, District 18, $88,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.