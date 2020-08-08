July 19 to July 25
• Kenneth C. Taylor Trust and Michelle R. Taylor Trust to Hunter M. Woodall and Alicia M. Woodall, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $258,000
• Mohammed K. Khan and Zia Khan to Dusa Properties LLC, Neff-Henry Subdivision, Lots 39 and 40, District 9; Broadway Avenue, District 9, $75,000
• Shore Land Company LLC to Michael L. Evans and Joyce S. Evans, Coulter View Subdivision, Lot 4, District 14, $359,900
• Michael L. Evans and Joyce S. Evans to Belar B. Hunt III Trust and Doris Maxine Hunt Trust, Silver Creek Village Condominium, Phase 4, District 9, $220,675
• Kathy J. Hall Moss and Jeffrey Scott Moss to Rebeccah Claire Stewart and Trey Ryan Stewart, Worthington Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Lot 76, Districts 6 and 19, $235,000
• Chad Bales and Natasha Bales to Robert Q. Holifield, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 87, District 9, $460,000
• Betty Ann Wagner and William H. Haney Estate to Joshua Philips and Katie E. Philips, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 98R, District 19, $275,000
• James H. Miller and Cathy Bingham Miller to GDP Properties LLC, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 207, District 19, $165,000
• Brittany J. Hannah and Lisa M. H. Hannah to Robert Jeffrey Wilson and Katosha Wilson, Highway No. 129 (Calderwood Road), District 7, $165,500
• Blueberry Development General Partnership, James S. Schaad, Patrick J. Schaad and Michael Schaad to Pjeter Dekaj and Ethan Dekaj, Allegheny Cove, Lot 27, District 17, $90,000
• Jared N. Smith and Betsy B. Smith to Avery Joseph Lonson and Myra Diane Lonson, Ellens Crossing, Lot 12, District 8, $375,000
• David Phillips and Vickie Phillips to Duane Roy and Connie Roy, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 8, District 12, $259,900
• Melburn Beech to Laura Wilson, Northfield Subdivision No. 2, Lot 48, District 9, $260,000
• Arnold Spencer Grimes and Theresa Jean Grimes to Terry L. Droll and Sue L. Droll, Cambridge Place, Lot 5, District 2, $319,900
• Doris Ann Fridley, Ella Sue Brake and Hilda K. Nichols to Roderick Davis and Susanne Davis, White Subdivision of the McCammon Property, Lot 6, District 19, $47,500
• John R. Usher to Lindsay P. Jones and Terry R. Jones, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 74, District 19, $405,000
• Charles R. Yates and Vanessa Yates to Leah B. Vanstrander and Nicholas C. Bronner, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 19, $350,000
• Matthew A. Ernst and Victoria Ernst to Pamela Williams Smith Trust, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 92, Districts 7 and 19, $280,000
• John E. McCroskey and Sherrie McCroskey to George McCroskey, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 5, 6 and 7, District 12, $70,000
• Blueberry Development, James S. Schaad, Patrick J. Schaad and Michael Schaad to Stephen T. Jenkins and Lynne A. Carr, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 23B-R, District 17, $80,000
• Wanda Hendryx to Becky L. Stryker, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 35, District 13, $184,000
• Randall J. McCroskey and Patricia McCroskey to Jeff D. Lawson Builders Inc., Hanna Everett and Clark Addition, Lot 12, District 9, $125,000
• Christopher Wayne McGill and Stephanie McGill to Matthew W. Hillis and Mallory M. Hillis, Windridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 2, $359,900
• Steve B. Garner to Daniel E. Labarge and Debbie A. Labarge, J. Tom Everett Estate Property, Lot 2, Acres 1.057, District 8, $38,500
• Keith R. Gottfried Co-Trust and Pamela L. Gottfried Co-Trust to Timothy A. Hembree, Elma A. Hembree, Regina L. Garner and Joseph N. Garner, Sandy Stand Subdivision Top of the World, Lot 27, District 18, $45,000
• Janice E. Fields to Stephen R. Harrison and Patricia A. Harrison, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 19, $305,650
• Robert Charnow and Joan Charnow to Solvis Inc., Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, District 4, $495,000
• Elena Lenuta Leuciuc to Scott Eveland Co-Trust and The Eveland Living Trust, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 105, District 10, $755,000
• Katherine S. Spence to Zachary Talbott, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 74, District 19, $533,000
• Barbara Naylor and Kevin Naylor to Reed W. Abbott and Myra Abbott, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $314,000
• Billy R. Lane to Justin Hoque and Tasha Hoque, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 8, District 18, $19,000
• Steve Hettmansberger and Amy Hettmansberger to Stephen Dietz and Amanda Dietz, Kirkland Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $438,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Kelly S. Young and Jason Boyd, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $295,500
• Ralph C. Ogle Jr. and Tyrie S. Ogle to Mikayla L. Conard and Austin M. Berrier, Wessex Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 6, District 12, $204,000
• Christie Howell and Charles Howell to Christin Lane and Richard Oliver, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Lot 32, Acres 0.77, District 2, $228,000
• Mercedes M. Lawson and Terrance Barry to Branden Morton and Samantha Morton, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 47, District 19, $279,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Dwight Price, Franklin Meadows, Lot 8, District 1, $41,315
• Jeff D. Lawson Builders Inc. to Dorothy Martin, Plainfield Addition, Lot 79, District 9, $199,000
• Gene Lambert and Nancy Lambert to Jared Smith and Betsy Brockman Smith, Willard Addition No. 3, Lots 7 and 8, District 19, $280,000
• Damian Cash and Tammy Cash to Aimee Morales and Job Morales, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, Phase 4, District 9, $230,000
• Christopher Morris and Bethany Morris to T3 Realty LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 118, District 9, $65,000
• Fred Spears Jr., Susan Dawson, Lynn Dawson and Mildred Dawson to Robert Taylor II and Hannah Taylor, Acres 91/100, District 4, $20,000
• Bruce L. Farrant and Linda L. Farrant to Steven M. Dixon Sr. and S. Mark Dixon II, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 19, District 15, $10,175
• Mark Robert Norris to Juliet Massey Norris, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 86, District 9, $0
• Brian Sanford and Nancy D. Sanford to Kimberly D. Irwin, Homestead Ridge, Section 2, Lot 58W, District 18, $90,000
• Brian Gray and Keri Gray to Austin Blake Terry and Madison Elaine Terry, Amburn Builders LLC Property, Lot 9, $220,000
• Vigil and Wheeler LLC to Brett W. Mistak, Trillium Commercial Cove Subdivision, District 15, $155,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Kelly Toth, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 7A, District 7, $225,000
• FMJD Enterprises General Partnership and Frederick Meunier to Linda Clauson, Lanier Oakcrest Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $249,700
• Gordon Paul Greaney and Daniel Jacob Kindel and Kelsey Ann Kindel, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase VI and VII, Lot 97, District 19, $88,000
• Kenneth C. Hope to Thomas Michael Sylvia and Maryellen Sylvia, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 96, District 9, $265,000
• Ladonna Stroupe to James D. Summer and Martha L. Summer, Lot 2, Acres 0.648, District 6, $128,000
• George C. Drinnon III and Theresa E. Drinnon to Larry S. Sharpe Trust and Linda J. Sharpe Trust, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 258, District 19, $252,000
• Shore Land Company LLC to Loren Adam Davis and Kayla Marie Davis, Coulter View, Lot 3, District 14, $349,900
• Robert V. Deitz and Jennifer D. Deitz to Ethan Anshutz and Emerald Anshutz, Dominion Downs, Lot 38, District 7, $229,500
• Lauren Lindback and Eric Lindback to Stacy Lynn Johnson, Robert Edward Johnson and Lois Irene Henson, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 52, District 13, $249,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Kelly and Amanda B. Slansky, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 19, $270,650
• David P. Murphy and Ruth Anne Murphy to Sherri Vanderkooy and Todd Vanderkooy, Knob Road, Acres 12.69, District 7, $306,000
• Eric Barnwell and Chelsea Barnwell to Helen L. Gagnon, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 42, District 19, $193,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Gabriel Gryder and Amy L. Gryder, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 53, District 7, $265,875
• Marci Wright and Coleman Wright to Michael A. Hernandez and Michelle L. Hernandez, Ivy Log, Lot 5, District 9, $224,500
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael L. McAllister and Sydni F. McAllister, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 67, District 10, $238,470
• Berta Ann Lindsay and Arthur L. Lindsay to Marcus Kittrell and Melissa Kittrell, Sundown Resort, Lot 208, District 15, $60,000
• Leaanne Sams to Amy Correa, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 114R, District 9, $158,000
• Michael W. Lloyd to Mary Jayne Brown and Robert Michael Brown, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 178, District 9, $289,000
• Bruce Caruso and Gayle Caruso to Andrew C. Schrantz and Kimberly Kucmierz, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 20, District 6, $45,000
• James Comish to George James Delancey and Janet Lynn Delancey, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 44R, District 15, $75,000
• Wilson and Associates PLLC and Patrick Paul Sowers to Delsa Spence, Morganton Estates, Lot 2, District 2, $67,241
• Vernon F. Gay and Roberta B. Gay to Rodney N. Owenby and Betty J. Owenby, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 8, $440,000
• Christopher W. Wolford and Lisa K. Wolford to Maikel Elia Botros and Jenny Luka, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $825,000
• James Demontigney and Sharon Demontigney to Thomas Patrick McKinnis and Michelle Robin McKinnis, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 13A, District 5, $318,500
• Rex Michael Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson to Gerald Joseph Bruck and Mary Francis Toll Bruck, Retreat at Butterfly Gap, Lot 12, District 8, $391,000
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Brian Eckerson and Tiffany Eckerson, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 93, District 9, $399,900
• Robert Y. Hanks Trust and Mary H. Hanks Trust to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Ashley Nicole Baldwin to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lake Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Ryland Stutsman and Deborah Stutsman to Ethan Dwyer and Julua Dwyer, James A. Lane Property, Lot 1, District 7, $310,000
• Ronald L. Campbell to Richard E. Pollard and Connie Young, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $239,900
• Lisa A. Ballard and Richard Rice to Sean Dee Pharris and Skylar Wiggins Pharris, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 46, District 7, $375,000
• Hannah B. Taylor and Daniel N. Taylor to Ryan Hartwell and Emily Kendall, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $260,000
• Patrick D. Tinney and Laura L. Tinney to Kenneth D. Wiggins and Donna S. Wiggins, Amy R. Ridge et vir Edward T. Ridge Property, Lot 1, District 10, $287,675
• Jerald W. Russell to Michael Moseley and Cheri Moseley, Remington Park, Lot 41, District 19, $241,000
• Joe A. Leatherwood to Arlo Nugent, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $168,000
• Macy Isaacs and Tyler Isaacs to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, Dominion Downs, Lot 23, District 7, $162,545
• Mohammed A. Bhatti and Josefina T. Zelaya to C&D Contracting Inc., Whittington Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $51,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to PFR LLC, Sequoyah Square, Lot 14R, District 9, $149,900
• Clearwater Construction LLC to Jordan Gravatt and Paula Gravatt, Knight Bridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 47, District 19, $420,000
• William E. Rohlfs to Garrett W. Rohlfs, Bingham Lane, Acres 1.00, District 1, $172,000
• AH4E-TN3 LLC to Rachel Susannah Holeman, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 13, $209,000
• Shawn D. Shanks to Timothy Roy Van Schaick and Kimi Sue Summers, Shanks Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $93,000
• Arnold M. Weiss Sub. Trust and Herman Dubose to Wilder World Investments LLC, Overlook Addition, Lot 43, District 9, $92,000
• Rodney A. Rogers and Rhonda B. Rogers to James R. Burger and Francine M. Burger, Sequoyah Heights, Lot 71, District 4, $30,000
• Stephen S. Rothschild and Carol V. Rothschild to David H. Pennington and Ronda K. Pennington, River Bend Subdivision, Lot 15, District 11, $342,000
• BDST and Ben Schroeppel to Stacey M. Hammond and James W. Hammond, Forest Glen Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $255,000
• Howard Kerr to Jarold E. Hall and Joann Hall, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 13, $125,000
