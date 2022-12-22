Dec. 11-17
• Dennis L. Lowell and Lisa Renee Lowell to Kurt Davis and Amanda Davis, Kirklands Estates, Lot 6, District 19, $645,000
• J. D. Floyd and Barbara Floyd to Anthony A. Mangieri and Jennifer B. Mangieri, Mt. Luke Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lots 112-115, District 15, $45,000
• Joshua Pesterfield and Joshua C. Pesterfield to Camden Laugherty and Emma R. Laugherty, Circle View Homes Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 4R1, District 6, $285,000
• Colleen Marie Staab to William H. Scarbrough and Amy M. Brading, Patrick Avenue, District 12, $220,000
• Courtney Nicole Orr Suc-Trustee, Alexander Justin Orr Suc-Trustee, The Childrens Trust of J. Lester Orr, Courtney Orr Suc-Trustee, The J. Lester Orr Childrens Trust, Courtney Nicole Orr Trustee, Alexander Justin Orr Trustee and Courtney Orr Trustee to Courtney Nicole Orr and Alexander Justin Orr, Chessingham Subdivision, Lots 1 and 27, District 2, $0
• David C. Williams and Bennie S. Goins to Aaron E. Crowder and Joney L. Crowder, Hideway Village, Lot 15, District 18, $55,000
• Mathew H. Jackson Sr. and Matthew H. Jackson Sr. to Mathew H. Jackson Sr. Trustee, Ricky L. Jackson Sr., Trina Y. Dickerson Trustee and Mathew H. Jackson Sr. Revocable Living Trust, John A. Craig Property, Lot 7, District 10, $0
• Sam Welshan, Tisha Welshan, Sam J. Welshan to Jeffrey Lynn Welshan and Brandy Jo Welshan, George Payne Property, Lot 2, District 7, $50,000
• David Nelson to Ryan Kennedy and Allie Brown, Overlook Addition, Lot 30, District 9, $290,000
• Jay D. Sheinfield and Theresa L. Sheinfield to Robin Gallagher, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 100R, District 15, $900,000
• Smithbilt LLC to William Carson McLain Trustee, Debra Whaley McLain Trustee and William Carson McClain and Debra Whaley McClain Joint Trust, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 156, District 7, $354,600
• Sharon S. Smith, Peggy Sharon Smith and Lisa Lambert Attorney-in-Fact to Christy McDonald and Patrick Slavick, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 34, District 19, $526,000
• Billy Randis Pruitt, Susan Paige Pruitt, Billy R. Pruitt and Susan Pruitt to Sarah Dorismar and Jean Dorismar, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 12, District 12, $340,000
• RHBTN LLC to Billy R. Pruitt and Susan P. Pruitt, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 150, District 19, $360,000
• George Addison West Jr., George Addison West, Nora Lindsey Brown, Frederick Arnold Cooke, Jean C. Hicks Estate and Frederick A. Cooke to Martyn Alvin Baker and Jennifer Leah Baker, Wilson Avenue, District 19, $272,000
• Brandon J. Lamb and Chelsea N. Lamb to Alec Stuckey, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 9, $386,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sierra Rekae Hartwell and Christopher Joel Hartwell, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 39, District 19, $490,172
• Robert Scott White and Kimberly Michelle White to Christopher S. Murrison, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 13, $514,900
• Opendoor Property J LLC to Tracey Lynn Lowe and Katherine D. Lowe, Coleman Estates, Lot 4, District 6, $350,000
• James Brian Haire, Arlene B. Haire and Richard G. Haire to Scott L. Miller and Laura J. Miller, Bears Den Subdivision, Lot 9, District 15, $775,000
• Duffy Morf, Karen Preston-Morf and Karen Preston Morf to Constance Lee Hayes Trustee and Constance Lee Hayes Revocable Trust, Janes Subdivision and Paul W. Hurst Jr. Property, Lot 3, District 19, $375,000
• Vicki L. Gibson to Oasis Cabins LLC, Little Roundtop Subdivision, Lots 16R and 22, District 6, $150,000
• Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and GE Green Revocable Family Trust, Doll Mynders and Brownlee Addition No. 2, Lot 1, District 19, $0
• Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and SA Violet Revocable Family Trust, Sterling Street, District 19, $0
• Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and NA Orange Revocable Family Trust, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $0
• Barbara Ellen Helton Trustee and John and Barbara Helton Living Trust to Shore Land Company LLC, State Highway No. 73, 2.53 Acres, District 14, $300,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michael Cook and Tiffany Cook, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 168, District 7, $361,300
• Stephen M. McDaniel and Gladys F. McDaniel to Wayne Prach, Magnolia Avenue, District 19, $115,000
• Jewell J. Overton and Jewell A. Johnson to Victoria Jones, Fairview Addition, Lot 48, District 9, $182,575
• The Judith A. Hinson Revocable Trust, Johnny Leon Hinson Suc-Trustee and Johnny L. Hinson Suc-Trustee to Daniel Green, Kimberly M. Green, Kenneth Dasilva Trustee, Cheryl A. Dasilva Trustee and Kenneth Dasilva and Cheryl A. Dasilva Joint Revocable Living Trust, Lowrey and Ryan Property, Lot 2, District 6, $243,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc-Trustee, Courtney McGahhey Attorney and Shirley T. Greene to Special Properties Group LLC, Nails Creek Estates, Lot 1, District 12, $203,000
• Justin A. Adkins, Katherine Ann Cox and Katherine A. Cox to Andrew K. Houston, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 11 and 12, District 19, $345,000
• F. Scott Milligan Trustee, Russell Ray Gasche and Angela Dawn Gasche to David Talley, Old Glory Road, District 19, $89,900
• Larry A. Eggers and Ruth Ann Eggers to Catherine A. Gilreath Trustee and The Catherine A. Gilreath Revocable Living Trust, Walland Highway, 2 Acres, Walland Highway No. 73, 2 Acres, New Walland Highway, Highway No. 73, 2 Acres, District 9, $800,000
• Gary Eugene Huffstetler and Anita Darlene Huffsteler to Elijah John Mayo and Autumn Elizabeth Mayo, Carpenters Campground Road, 5.033 Acres, District 7, $800,000
• Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and A. D. Brown Revocable Family Trust, Ford Addition Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $0
• Artigues Construction LLC to James R. Booker and Laurie L. Booker, Grace Hills, Lot 27, District 13, $479,000
• Bonnie F. Wolfenbarger, Bonnie Wolfenbarger and Betty Wilson Attorney-in-Fact to William J. Wolfenbarger, Six Mile Road, 0.985 Acre, District 17, $30,000
• Patricia A. Green, Patricia Ashley Robinson and Eric T. Robinson to Stephen E. Moon and Annie Moon, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $353,946
• Robert Shumate to Judy E. Ellis, Big Valley Subdivision, Lots 175 and 176, District 15, $165,000
• Dorothy Isabelle Hockman to Patricia Hutchinson and Nancy Marcus, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 3, Lot 37, District 9, $375,500
• Walter Eugene Cotner and Walter E. Cotner to Rebuilt Offers LLC, Doc and Homers Addition, Lot 29, District 11, $45,000
• Paul Hankins to Adam Bate, Stony Mountain Cabin Sites Addition, Section 2, Lot 208, District 17, $3,500
• David Moore, David E. Moore Sr., Jeffery Allen Pass, Kathie L. Moore and Kathie Lynn Pass to I Quadrant Investments LLC, Martin Street, Lot 14, District 9, $65,000
• Michael Ray Craig, John Craig Estate and John Jay Craig to Thomas Brinegar and Gina Marie Brinegar, Cedar Lane, 1 Acre, District 2, $210,000
• Camille L. Carrington Trustee and Camille L. Carrington Revocable Living Trust to Kendall H. Stinnett, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 15, District 9, $327,500
• Millenium Captial LLC to BRG Development, U.S. Highway 411, 2.16 Acres, U. S. Highway 411, 0.679 Acre, Highway 411 South, Lot 1R-1, District 6, $1,340,000
• Time Worthy Property Solutions LLC to Alicia C. Ohler and Ciara K. Ohler, Garner Road, District 8, $300,000
• Ryan Austin Jones and Gracie Brooke Jones to Lorraine Barden Trustee and Barden Trust, Colvin Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $138,900
• Robert Timothy Malone to Fast Track Acquisitions LLC, Williams Mill Road, 1.005 Acres, District 11, $125,000
• Elizabeth Holland, Virginia Dodson, Mary Sue Thames and Mary Sue Waters Thames to Monika Murrell, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 135-139, Harris Pike Road, District 12, $75,000
• Jerry M. Winston and Lisa Winston to Elysium Properties LLC, New Topside Road, District 10, $1,450,000
• John Caleb Weston to Pamela B. Evans, Weston Property, Lot 4, District 19, $389,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Deanna Marie Horgan and Nathan Christopher Horgan, Holland Springs Subdivision, lot 8, District 9, $525,589
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Elise Klepatz, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 19, $460,000
• Zook Properties LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and LV Pink Revocable Family Trust, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 171, District 11, $0
• Crystal A. Young to Wesley Mayton and Holly Mayton, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 58, District 9, $450,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Travis Mullins and Michelle Mullins, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 68, District 7, $323,445
• Dennis Andrews and Karen Andrews to T & H Lake Properties LLC, Reagans Place, Lots 6R, 7R and 8, $280,000
• P. Andrew Sneed, Joyce A. Spencer Estate, P. Andrew Sneed Suc-Trustee, Joyce A. Spencer Trust and Joyce Spencer Estate to Equestrian Properties GP, Turnberry Square, Phase 2, Building E. District 19, $286,000
• Hamilton Zachary, Mary Hart and Mary L. Hart to Henry Michael, Clendenen Woods, Lot 3R, District 6, $30,000
