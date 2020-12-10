Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
• William Emmons, Linda Terry, Teresa Kelley, Walter Emmons and Elizabeth Emmons to Bobby L. Raines and Katherine Raines, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2-F, Lot 6, Acres 5.37, District 18, $15,000
• Robert Andrew Schilling to Mark Stoneburner and Julie Stoneburner, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 64R1, District 10, $425,000
• Charles Roy Murrell and Barbara Ann Murrell to Christopher L. Beck, Abrams Road, Acres 0.26, District 11, $130,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Maria Daidone Middleton and Eric Daniel Middleton, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $244,920
• Simmons Bank to Thomas Craig Eichman Jr. and Shawna Lee Radcliff, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 12, $159,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Allan Ray Carter, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 13, District 19, $259,780
• Marshall Logan Construction Inc. to Paul Ryan and Jacquelyn Ryan, Robert Sparks Property, Lot 4, District 5, $43,000
• Obeidurahman Rehmani and Home Rehmani to Michael Lindsey and Victoria Lindsey, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $542,430
• DR Horton Inc. to Steven Aaron Lutes and Eliabeth Ann Lutes, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $246,020
• Chris Bradberry and Tammy Bradberry to Celia Quintana, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 35, District 19, $327,000
• Douglas Wilson and Sheila Wilson to Bobby Lewis, Carol Burleson and Claude Wayne Burleson, Douglas and Sheila Wilson Property, Lot 2, District 14, $102,500
• Apex Bank and American Patriot bank to Allen Ferris and Susan Ferris, Butler Mill Farms, Lots 14 and 15R, District 8, $50,000
• Rudolph R. Croft Rev. Trust and Barbara A. Croft Rev. Trust to Donita D. Hulan and Lorne A. Hulan, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, District 13, $239,900
• Jonathan Sachse to Anthony Michael Garcia, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 84, District 19, $280,000
• J. Ron Blair and Gail S. Blair to Cynthia L. Nelson, Turnberry Square Condominiums, Phase 2, Building G, District 19, $197,000
• Walter Payne and Beth Payne to Kevin Prewitt and Kellye H. Prewitt, Brewer Road, Acres 11.836, District 17, $455,000
• William Wilson Jr. and Stephanie Wilson to Eryca Henry, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 12, District 5, $175,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Paul Boyatt and Christine Boyatt, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 98, District 19, $371,000
• Bobbi S. French to Norma Hitson, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 1, Building D, District 19, $239,900
• Jeanne Williams to Tammy Knotts, Little River Light and Power Company, Lots 44 and 45, District 15, $5,000
• Lawrence Townsend and Susan Townsend to Jeffrey Millard and Jessica Millard, Brewers Cove, Lot 2, Acres 5.99, District 17, $45,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Kaylee Smith, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 7, $209,305
• Volunteer Investments Group LLC to Dalton Shane Callahan, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 50, District 9, $272,000
• Courtney L. Rainer to Smart Home Relief LLC, Doll Mynders and Brownlees Frist Addition, Lots 95 and 96, District omitted, $58,000
• Judy A. Marciel to Scott Shapiro, Eagleton Village, Lot 250, District 9, $130,000
• Chad Williams and Nikki Williams to Tarrah Jolly and Christopher Jolly, Wildwood Road, Acres 2.479, District 12; Chad Williams Property, Lot 1, District 12, $477,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51, District 19, $572,000
• Phillip McCammon and Carrie McCammon to Shauna Reher and Christian Jordan Reher, Kenmark Hills, Lot 32R, District 6, $367,900
• Darrell Dixon and Melinda Dixon to Darrell Bryant and Melissa Bryant, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 5, Lot 27R, District 7, $55,000
• Bradley Shore to William Mynatt Jr. and April Mynatt, Majestic Mountains, Lot 66, District 13, $376,000
• Vaughn Jones and Ashley Jones to James Nelson and Shannon Nelson, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 7, District 9, $312,500
• Calvin Parton and Patsy Parton to Samuel Nash and Janna Nash, Parton Property, Acres 17.31, District 13, $181,755
• Anthony Barbarette and Kati Barbarette to John Zeiss Jr. and Kim Zeiss, Shadow Brook Subdivision, Lot 12, District 7, $345,000
• Walter E. Geldrich to Richard Sharpin and Martha Meares, Dowe Acres, Lot 1, Acres 0.53, District 9, $249,900
• Larry Johnston and Alice Johnston to Randall Harris and Judy Harris, Woodland Trace, Lot 1, District 7, $52,200
• Whitney Erickson to James Britt and Janice Britt, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 23R, District 15, $735,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Susan R. Stallings, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $252,870
• Matthew Bessom and Bethany Bessom to Lance Vincent and Susanna A. Vincent, Windy J. Farms, Lot 3R, District 5, $245,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jesse F. Edwards, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $249,690
• Stephen Crisp and Misty Crisp to Denton Swartz and Nina Swartz, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 23, District 2, $310,000
• Nina Swartz and Denton Swartz to William Billings Jr. and Sharon M. Billings, Gossett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 14, $180,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Patrick Daniel Tinney and Laura Lee Tinney, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 118, District 10, $328,315
• Walker Johnson, Alta Larue Johnson, Charles Johnson and Denise Johnson to J&K Partners LLC, City of Maryville Property, Lots 10, 11 and 12, District 9, $400,000
• Larry Nix and Linda Nix to Eisenback Farms LLC, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 8, District 15, $530,250
• Sandra Bible to Timothy Peercy and Justin Peercy, Self Hollow Road, District 11, $189,900
• Jason Carver to Delsa Spence, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District omitted, $68,000
• Shannon Brown to Michael Crump and Showni Crump, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 7 and 8, District 9, $143,000
• Elizabeth Davis and TSP Investments LLC to Tomas Caraballo and Judith Caraballo, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 13, $299,900
• Carie Misko and Curtis Misko to David Marks and Beverly Marks, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 40, District 1, $250,000
• Edward Hill and Lisa Hill to Gretchen Sharp Kidd, Ervil Martin Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $125,000
• Amanda Stone and Michael Stone to Alicia Brooke Gilliland, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 141, District 9, $174,900
• Robert Woodward and Olena Woodward to Brooke Hudgens, Keeble Jennings and Butler Property, District 14, $116,000
• Ronald Brown and Lola Brown to Jessica Nicole Lindquist, John Laws First Subdivsiion, Lots 5, 6 and 7, District 19, $135,900
• Paul Rix to APOC Industries LLC, Louisville Center, Lot 5, District 10, $240,000
• Donald Scott Campbell and Curtis Wright to Harper Properties LP, Murphy Commercial Park, Lot 21, District 11, $119,700
• Donald Campbell and Mary Rice Wright to Harper Properties LP, Judson Drive, Acres 3.76, District 11, $4,080,300
• Elizabeth Norton and James Norton to Norton Joint Revocable Trust, James Norton Trust and Elizabeth Norton Trust, Lakewood Addition No. 2, Lot 4, District 10, $0
• Dorothy Kosier to Samuel A. Whittington Jr. and Audrey Whittington, Big Valley Campground, Lot 57, District 15, $127,500
• Michael Palmieri and Laurie Palmieri to Kenneth Shelton and Wendy Hughel, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 2, $299,900
• Trina Gregory to Deer Run Farm LLC, District 10, $235,000
• Richard Seidenstricker and Nancy Seidenstricker to Lois Lafrennie, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 6, $292,300
• Dianne Hall and Gail Durant to Langdon Properties LLC, Lodwick Subdivision, Lot 12, District 11, $214,000
• Lawrence Dicus and Elizabeth Dicus to Howard Haynes and Michelle Haynes, Quail Ridge, Section 3, Lot 18, District 8, $715,000
• Lesa Petree Abbott and Ralph Lee Petree Estate to Derek T. Wilson and Anna M. Wilson, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 22R, District 19, $425,000
• Derek Phillips to John McCarrell and Katrina McCarrell, Sundown Resort, Lot 191, District 15, $40,000
• Matthew Carr and Morgan Carr to Janie Denning and Paula Messier, Pike Road, Acres 2.25, District 12, $230,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Alan Johnson Coulter, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 14, District omitted, $370,938
• Ball Homes LLC to Michael J. Braddy and Sharon Braddy, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 2, District omitted, $333,148
• Donald H. Nishioka Trust, Heather L. Nishioka Trust and the Nishioka Family Trust to Erika Stapleton, McCammon Road, Acres 10.948, District 13, $605,000
• William Carson McClain Trust and Debra Whaley McClain Trust to James Lyell Marinaccio, Gin Vue Subdivision, Lot 5, Acres 0.28, District 8, $160,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Robert S. Peets and Janie B. Laba, The Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 9, District 19, $444,258
• Aiswarya Sundaram and Shankar Koovapudi Jayaram to Staci Diana Dunn and Kevin Dunn, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 79, District 9, $299,900
• Michael L. Braddy and Sharon R. Braddy to Alex Bonk and Kristen Bonk, The Park at Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $461,900
• Donna F. Wilmot to Shelly Adams, Big Valley Campground, Lot 164, District 15, $168,900
• Daniel Martin Jr. and Kim Martin to Lee Robert Loher, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 4, District 9, $205,000
• Ray Richesin and Cathy Richesin to James Huskey Sr., Earl Richesin Estate, Lot 4R, District 9, $380,000
• Bradley Stafford and Tonya Stafford to Timothy Hallihan and Vanessa Hallihan, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 86, District 10, $1,250,000
• Tammy Delane Knotts to Thomas Wiley Hill III and Sara Evelyn Hill, Little River Light and Power Company, Lots 44 and 45, District 15, $15,000
• Lynn Edward Hedrick to David Oliver and Brandi Oliver, Lynn Hedrick Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 13, $90,000
• Robert Thomas Harmon, Bonnie Lee Harmon and Natalie Harmon Haddad to David Licata and Kimberly Licata, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 65, District 15, $55,000
• Danielle N. Anderson to Eric Waller, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $126,900
• William Ownby and Carol Ownby to Shannon Melendez and Jose Rodriguez, Indian Grove Subdivision, Lot 34, District 1, $330,000
• Kim Babel Trust and Margaret Crane Revocable Trust to William Robert Barrow, Holiday Hill, Section 2, Lot 17, Acres 0.21, District 13, $5,500
• Sandra M. Miller to Raymond Horton Trust, Chrisiti-Lynn Heights, Lot 1R-5, District 9, $180,000
• Carmon Cook to Kevin Leo Whalen and Frances Russo Whalen, Ailor Property, Lot 1, District 14, $270,000
• Martin Armbrester and Maria Armbrester to Mark Preston Gilbert and Leslie Jill Gilbert, Old Walland Highway, District 15, $220,000
• Michael Dixon Trust, Linda Dixon Trust and the Dixon Family Trust to Easton Whimyer and Scott Whitmyer, Seymour Estate Subdivision, Lot 7, District 13, $181,600
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Daniel Lee Bergsma and Ina Bergsma, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 3A, District 7, $239,900
• Thomas Hatley and Kimberly Hatley to Miranda Taylor and Robert Taylor, Shore Builders and Robert Kidd Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $277,500
• Larry W. Hughes and Danny E. Hughes to Trenton Baker and Hannah Smith, Pickens Subdivision, Lots 42 and 43, District 13, $139,500
• Theresa Sands to Patricia Kight, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $158,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Sandra Bible, Weston Hiestand and Boring Property, Lot 1, District 9, $139,900
• Edward Scott Elrod to HW&S LLC, Brookfield Subdivision, Lot 23, District 14, $80,000
• Lawrence M. Davis Jr. to Luke J. England and Jessi Leigh England, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 210, District 19, $226,000
• Larry Layne and Jama Layne to Charlene Turner, Victoria, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 63, District 9, $172,000
• Chalmers Family Partnership LP and Chalmers Inc. to Derrick Seals and Kimberly Seals, Olentangy Road, Acres 8.259, District 11, $39,900
• Rodney Peterson and Cynthia Peterson to Samuel Corley and Trina Corley, Carrington Heights, Lot 6R, District 8, $399,900
• Adam Moore and Teri Moore to Girlie Mae B. Lincoln and Cory Steven Lincoln, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 23, District 7, $242,000
• Evelyn Joyce Lucas to Cole Stinson, Woodale Estates, Lot 3, District 19, $191,500
• Sandra Sue Sutton to Graziella Piccione and Mohamed Abdalla Hussen, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 6 and 7, District 19, $125,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Jessica L. Potter and Kenneth W. Dean Jr., Ford Additions No. 1 and 2, Lot 109, Acres 0.118, District 9, $166,000
• Martha Barnwell Trust to James H. Kloeckler and Trina Gregory, Light Pink Road, District 10, $58,000
• Wesley O'Connor and Ashley Click to Debra Clack and Michael Clack, Cumberland View Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $199,900
• Angela Kriese and Clay Kriese to Dylan Livesay and Emily Livesay, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lot 19, District 19, $177,000
• Jimmy R. Hamilton and Katrecia Lynn Hamilton to Megan Elizabeth McClung, Taliaferro Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 5, $375,000
• Alice E. Montgomery to Solomon Clair and Karla Clair, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 57, District 9, $395,000
• CMH Homes Inc. to Jonathon Everett Lewis, Wildwood Addition, Lots 198, 199 and 200, District 12, $184,870
• Kenneth Shelton to Dakota Cribbs and Savannah Cribbs, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 82, District 19, $225,000
• Michael Todd Burchett to Nelson Sanchez and Sonia Sanchez, Olympia Condominiums, Lot 27, District 9, $155,000
• Harold T. Brewster Jr., Tommy Brewster and Debbie Brewster to Logan Brewster and Autumn Johnson, Hazel James Estate Property, Lot 2R, District 8, $350,000
• Ray Henry Boring to the City of Alcoa, Thelma Amos Powers Boring Property, Lot 1R-2(A), Acres 0.458, District 19, $0
• Ray Boring and Ben Rauhuff to the City of Alcoa, Thelma Amos Powers Boring Property, Lots 1R-2(B) and 1R-2(C), Acres 0.884, District 19, $0
• Kelvin Kuwik and Tukta Kuwik to Dustin Highsmith and Lindsay Highsmith, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 3, Lot 34, District 9, $250,000
• Kevin Madison and Shirley Madison to Stephen Phipps, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 27, District 7, $739,900
• William Mynatt Jr. and April Mynatt to Jimmy Woodrow Swanson III, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 84, District 13, $250,000
• Sarah Williams and Jerre Williams Jr. to Kyle Mynatt and Nancy Mynatt, Harry O. Keever Property, Lot 1, District 12, $230,000
• John Joseph Stein to Debra White and Dean White, River Plantation Subdivision, Lot 31, District 14, $220,000
• Davis Phillips and Vickie Phillips to Kenneth Dugger and Deborah Dugger, District 12, $257,000
• Ronald A. Graham Trust to David Brown II and Kathryn Wolfe, Graham Property Old Cades Cove Road, Acres 14.50, District 15, $255,000
